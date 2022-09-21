NC State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts spoke with the media yesterday for Media Day. You can watch the full thing here, or check out what he had to say below. So many different new players and new assistant coaches. It was a really, really rewarding trip for us for a lot of different reasons. A lot of the times, when you take a trip, people concentrate a lot on the basketball part of it, but for us, it was really about each other. My coaches get the chance to see me, and I’m taking feedback from those guys as we go through the games, and our guys learn from each other. When you look at who we have, we have so many guys that transferred in. The 3 guys that played the most last year were Terquavion Smith, Casey Morsell, and Ebe Dowuona. Everybody else, even the ones who are returning, are new. Having the chance to find out a little bit more about each other and understanding how we want to play, it was good for us because we were able to get 10 practices in, and I think that was important, especially with a new team. I vote to take these trips every year. You don’t know what your roster is going to look like from year to year. I think it was good for us to get a little advantage in learning each other.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO