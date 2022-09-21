Read full article on original website
Welter: UNC's struggles under Mack Brown are ironic, don't you think
It was like a lyric from the Alanis Morissette song "Ironic." UNC quarterback Drake Maye had just fumbled on the Tar Heels' first play from scrimmage to start the third quarter. Notre Dame recovered and had 4th and goal from the three. Irish quarterback Drew Pyne went over the middle to a receiver blanketed by Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray. The ball fell incomplete and as Gray got up to celebrate, out came the flag and Gray's shoulders immediately slumped in defeat. The maligned and lampooned UNC defense had come through in a pivotal moment in the game and the refs took it away. Mack Brown responded by earning the first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of his career.
packinsider.com
TRANSCRIPT: Kevin Keatts Press Conference at NC State Media Day
NC State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Keatts spoke with the media yesterday for Media Day. You can watch the full thing here, or check out what he had to say below. So many different new players and new assistant coaches. It was a really, really rewarding trip for us for a lot of different reasons. A lot of the times, when you take a trip, people concentrate a lot on the basketball part of it, but for us, it was really about each other. My coaches get the chance to see me, and I’m taking feedback from those guys as we go through the games, and our guys learn from each other. When you look at who we have, we have so many guys that transferred in. The 3 guys that played the most last year were Terquavion Smith, Casey Morsell, and Ebe Dowuona. Everybody else, even the ones who are returning, are new. Having the chance to find out a little bit more about each other and understanding how we want to play, it was good for us because we were able to get 10 practices in, and I think that was important, especially with a new team. I vote to take these trips every year. You don’t know what your roster is going to look like from year to year. I think it was good for us to get a little advantage in learning each other.
NC State records 41-10 win over UConn to remain among unbeaten college football teams
NC State Wolfpack will face Clemson Tigers in college football Week 5 game.
How to watch on TV or stream the NC State vs. UConn game on Saturday
The Wolfpack, off to a 3-0 start, will face 1-3 UConn on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Here’s how to catch the game on TV.
Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson-Wake Forest Game
Clemson survived a thriller against Wake Forest this Saturday afternoon, but it may have taken off a few years for Dabo Swinney. The Tigers and Demon Deacons went to overtime, but Clemson was too much for Wake Forest to handle. D.J. Uiagalelei threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-45 victory.
Nate Oats, Alabama basketball add 4-star from North Carolina
Alabama basketball picked up a win on Saturday. Davin Cosby, a shooting guard, made his verbal pledge to Nate Oats and co. Cosby is a four-star and ranked 114th nationally on 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s the fourth-overall player from North Carolina and attends Word of God Christian Academy. He is the second-highest rated guard from his state at 6-foot-5, 180-pounds.
Mack Brown Furious With Officials: Fans React
Mack Brown had plenty to say to officials after a very questionable penalty call on fourth-and-goal that quickly resulted in six points for Notre Dame. The normally calm 71-year-old showed some of his fire on the sideline, throwing his hat and laying into a group of referees. Fans reacted to...
cbs17
Former Apex football coach speaks to team
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Apex head football coach Bob Wolfe is still giving back after 44 years of coaching. Retired for a decade now, Wolfe was asked to come back to speak to the current Apex football squad, a team that is having the school’s best season in more than 20 years. Todd Gibson was there for the reunion.
How to watch or stream UNC vs. Notre Dame football game on Saturday
Undefeated UNC, 3-0, returns home to take on 1-2 Notre Dame in Kenan Stadium. Here’s how to watch the game.
Intriguing big man set to visit Blue Devils
Imani Christian Academy (Pa.) forward/center Alier Maluk will be on an unofficial visit with the Blue Devils next week. The 6-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore will be in Durham alongside his player development skills and performance coach, Joe Stasyszyn, a 25-year Duke basketball camp veteran who ...
CBS Sports
NC State vs. Connecticut live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The NC State Wolfpack's homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Connecticut Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET Sept. 24 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a victory while UConn will be stumbling in from a defeat. NC State had a touchdown and change to...
Parents ‘disappointed’ after Garner football coach refused to shake hands after loss
The Garner coach said he refused to shake hands with rival Clayton High after their coach ran up the score. ”He tried to embarrass my young men.”
alamancenews.com
Southern rolls over Cummings; Eastern tops Western
Nothing fancy for Southern Alamance’s football team, but keeping it basic helped churn out an extraordinary result Friday night. The Patriots scored on their first five possessions and received a boost from senior running back Stanley Eno’s four first-half touchdowns in a 58-28 romp past host Cummings to wrap up non-conference competition for both teams.
chapelboro.com
High School Football Round-Up: Week 6
Every week during the season, Chapelboro will post the scores of local high school football games. Here are the scores from Week 6! Results from Week 5 can be found here. Chapel Hill (4-0): Game vs. East Chapel Hill postponed. Up next: at Southern Alamance. Cedar Ridge (1-4): Lost to...
24 hour guide to visiting Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Heading to Chapel Hill and don't know where to start? Here's what we recommend for a day trip.Where to stay: Chapel Hill has a lot of options — unless it's parent's weekend, move-in weekend or graduation day at UNC. The Carolina Inn is the nicest, though usually the priciest. Downtown Chapel Hill is walkable and has free-and-popular bus transit. Other walkable options include: the AC Hotel, the Graduate Hotel and a Hampton Inn. Breakfast: Want something on the go? Sunrise Biscuit Kitchen sells one of the state's most famous biscuits. Brandwein's Bagels is another good option. It exploded onto the...
cbs17
5 Triangle companies among the 10 finalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday, the NC Chamber announced ten finalists for its annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” competition, and half of them are businesses based in the Triangle. The online contest began with 80 nominees. This is the third year of the contest and...
jocoreport.com
New Principal At McGee’s Crossroads Elementary Looks To The Horizon
Lyndsey Dunn may be a small town girl, but as the new principal for McGee’s Crossroads Elementary her vision is large. A native of Washington County, North Carolina, about 45 minutes from the Outer Banks, Dunn is warm and sunny, just like the beaches she comes from. Her Johnston...
This Triangle housing market is cooling off at one of the fastest rates in the US
The report from Redfin is based on changes in year-over-year housing market statistics.
cbs17
T.D. #9 now Tropical Storm Ian, could still be major hurricane near FL
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tropical Depression Nine formed Friday morning in the Caribbean, but by 11 p.m. Friday night it had strengthened to become Tropical Storm Ian. Ian could still be a major hurricane near Florida by next Tuesday or Wednesday. As of 11 p.m. Friday, maximum sustained winds...
Dangerous roads continue to claim lives in NC
Every time Marianne Karth hears the sound of ambulances and police sirens, she's reminded of how quickly life can change.
