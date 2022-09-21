Read full article on original website
msumdragons.com
Dragon Volleyball Falls in 5-Set Heartbreaker to Minnesota State
MOORHEAD — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team lost a five-set heartbreaker to Minnesota State-Mankato by scores of 25-18, 22-25, 25-19, 22-25 and 15-13 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM fell to 5-8 overall and 2-3 in the NSIC with the loss while Minnesota...
msumdragons.com
MSUM Women's Soccer Falls to No. 18 Mavericks
MANKATO, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team fell to No. 18 Minnesota State-Mankato 6-0 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Friday in Mankato, Minn. MSUM fell to 1-4-1 overall and 1-3-1 in the NSIC with the loss while Minnesota State improved to 6-1-1 overall and...
msumdragons.com
MSUM Football Drops Road Contest to Warriors
WINONA, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team fell to Winona State, 40-7 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday in Winona, Minn. MSUM fell to 1-3 overall and in the NSIC with the loss while Winona State improved to 3-1 overall and in the league. Sophomore...
msumdragons.com
Bruer and Berg Lead Dragon Cross Country at Roy Griak
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State University Moorhead cross country teams competed at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday in Minneapolis, Minn. The Dragonmen finished in 15th place with 434 points while the women finished in 24d with 684 points. For the men, junior Braxton Bruer was 57th in 26:40.2...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes Beats Perham For The Paddle; Carrier Bros Combine for 460 yards
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – The Detroit Lakes Lakers football team moved to 4-0 on the season after a 49-6 win over rival Perham in the annual Battle for the Paddle game. The Lakers took the lead twenty seconds into the game on a 79-yard touchdown run by Ethan Carrier on their first offensive play of the game. The next Laker drive was littered with penalties, but the offense overcame them and scored their second touchdown of the quarter on a 12-yard passing touchdown from Caden Strand to Grady Kirchner with 51-seconds left.
msumdragons.com
MSU Moorhead (1-4-1, 1-3-1)-VS-Minnesota St. (6-1-1, 4-0-1)
GOAL by MSU Vetter, Jenny Assist by Van Wyngarden, Anna. There were no penalties in this game. Clock MOR Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score MSU Score Play. 00:00 Rath, Mackenzie at goalie for Minnesota St. 00:00 Carter, Quinn at goalie for MSU Moorhead. 00:29 Shot by MSU...
Family: Connor Erickson, injured in football game, shows improvement
FARGO, North Dakota –- After two weeks of fighting, Conner Erickson is showing improvement.The Brainerd high school football player suffered a serious head injury Sept. 9 during a game against Moorhead. Erickson was taken by ambulance to Sanford hospital in Fargo, where he underwent surgery on his head immediately. According to an update given by the family's GoFundMe organizer, Erickson was moved to an ICU shortly afterward.Despite the surgery going well, Erickson has had to fight through high fevers, little to no muscle response, and high blood pressure. According to an update by the family, Erickson has struggled to use the muscles on the right side of his body.RELATED: Brainerd high school senior suffers serious head injury during football gameToday, however, came a beam of hope - Erickson wrote his name and smiled for the first time since his injury. He also took part in a physical therapy session, and can now sit on the edge of his bed with assistance.Erickson's family says, "No words can express how much we appreciate Conner's medical team, therapy teams, our family, friends, businesses, teammates, students, school faculty, and community."Erickson will be transferred to Mayo inpatient rehabilitation early next week.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota football player continues to improve after suffering serious head injury
BRAINERD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Promising progress for a Minnesota football player who suffered a serious head injury during a football game in Moorhead on September 9. Conner Erickson, a senior captain on the Brainerd football team, has been taken off of the ventilator and sedation this week. In an update on his CaringBridge page, Conner’s family says he was also just moved out of the pediatric ICU and is now recovering in a standard pediatric room.
valleynewslive.com
Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford. The Ellingson family has been an active family...
1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
valleynewslive.com
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
mprnews.org
CO2 pipeline proposal draws mixed reactions in SW Minn.
A proposal to build a pipeline across five states to connect biofuel plants with permanent carbon storage is drawing mixed reactions in southwestern Minnesota, where one leg of the project would run. Under the plan put forth by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would funnel CO2 emissions from ethanol...
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
willmarradio.com
More information released on death of Granite Falls man
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department has released more details on the death of 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson of Granite Falls. In a news release, they say at approximately 7:16 am Saturday, family members of Knutson contacted them to report Jonathen was missing. He had left his residence on foot around 2:30 am after indicating threats of wanting to harm himself. Immediately officers, family members, first responders and volunteers began searching the city limits. Searches were conducted by air, with drones, by ground, with tracking K-9’s, and even by boat on the Minnesota river, but efforts to locate Jonathen were unsuccessful.
valleynewslive.com
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
trfradio.com
Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
valleynewslive.com
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
