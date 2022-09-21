Read full article on original website
The State Port Pilot
South Brunswick Dance Team performs
The South Brunswick High School Dance Team (Boiling Spring Lakes, N.C.) performs at halftime of the South vs. Topsail football game on Sept. 16, 2022, with photos and videos by Michael Paul.
The State Port Pilot
Cougars fall to Topsail in conference opener
Topsail returned an intercepted pass for a touchdown with 2 minutes, 23 seconds left and held on to beat the South Brunswick Cougars 36-34 in a Mideastern 3A/4A Conference football game Friday night at Jack Campbell Stadium. After the score, which gave the Pirates a 36-27 lead, South began its...
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus County Schools hires, reassigns staff
After closed session at the Sept. 13 meeting of the Columbus County Board of Education, the board unanimously approved personnel moves proposed by Superintendent Deanne Meadows. New employment went to Lexeigh Bennett, elementary teacher/West Columbus School; Shayla Benson, part-time Child Nutrition worker and bus driver/Nakina Middle; Sarita Bowen, PreK teacher...
The State Port Pilot
Madison Shae Hill
Madison Shae Hill, age 23, of Southport, North Carolina passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Madison was born November 23, 1998 in New Hanover County. To plant a tree in memory of Madison Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
The State Port Pilot
Cougar Country Disc Golf Course
It's the grand reopening of the Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes on Sept. 17, 2022, located at the BSL Community Center on Leeds Road. Also a flyover of hole No. 10 and guest speakers for the occasion.
The State Port Pilot
Geraldine (Jeri) L. Bryant
Geraldine (Jeri) L. Bryant, a resident of Oak Island, North Carolina, was born on June 3, 1934 to Hattie Louise (nee Baker) and Carson A. Bryant in Highland Falls, New York. She passed on September 19, 2022 at 88 years old. All who basked in Geraldine’s light were drawn in...
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Fire Chief Suspended
Whiteville Fire Chief David Yergeau is on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation. City Manager Darren Currie said he could not further comment on the suspension, citing personnel rules. “When the investigation is completed, Currie said, “then I will make a decision.”. Emergency Services Director Hal Lowder is...
CBS Sports
Watch Georgia State vs. Coastal Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-0; Georgia State 0-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Chanticleers and the Georgia State Panthers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Center Parc Stadium. With a combined 1,103 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
The State Port Pilot
Renovated Lakes disc golf facility back on course
The renovated Cougar Country Disc Golf Course in Boiling Spring Lakes was officially opened to the public Saturday. BSL Parks & Recreation Director Chris Sims welcomed disc golfers in a two-hour grand-reopening ceremony. She thanked those who helped with the renovation. She also thanked the many sponsors.
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
The State Port Pilot
Patricia Eide
Patricia Eide, 80, of Southport, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022, in Southport on the Feast Day of Our Lady of Sorrows. Patricia was born in Syracuse, New York on August 2, 1942, daughter of the late Leo and Geraldine Hager O’Connor.
The State Port Pilot
Boiling Spring Lakes public forum
Michael Hanson of McGill Associates with a presentation on funding of the Boiling Spring Lakes (N.C.) dams restoration project on Sept. 15, 2022. It includes a $20-million bond referendum on the November ballot.
WECT
Brunswick Co. announces voting location changes for Leland, Frying Pan precincts
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections has announced that voting locations have been relocated for the Frying Pan and Leland precincts. Per the announcement, the voting location for the Frying Pan precinct is now the Shallotte Point Volunteer Fire Department at 4126 Pigott Road SW, Shallotte, NC 28470.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two injured in Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people were shot Friday morning in Wilmington. Just after 9:15 am the Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Officers say they were two blocks away when they heard gunshots and immediately responded...
wbtw.com
Cold front on deck for tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Heat and humidity will continue to hang out for today as well as the sun. Temperatures will be in the low-90s for the Pee Dee with feel-like temperatures in the mid-90s. The Grand Strand will be closer to average in the mid-80s, but it will still feel like the low-90s due to dewpoints in the upper-60s.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County prepares for contract termination with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary contract officially ends with Columbus County on November 2. It’s been a little more than a month since Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate their contract, after a restaurant accused the chief of making offensive remarks to restaurant staff while in uniform.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM advising passengers to allow extra time ahead of Wilmington Trump rally
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to fly out of the Wilmington International Airport on Friday, you’re being encouraged to arrive extra early. Up to 10,000 people are expected to attend the Donald Trump rally, which is set to begin at 7:00 pm. Parking lots open...
The State Port Pilot
Please take a bow
On Friday, September 16, I witnessed a great plan being approved: the first official kayak launch in Southport. It will be located at the very end of W. West Street, with some parking and likely more amenities to come.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
