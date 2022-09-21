Read full article on original website
The State Port Pilot
Already taxed out
Shortly, those of us in Boiling Spring Lakes will be asked to vote on a bond referendum to help with the construction of the dam on the big lake.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Boiling Spring Lakes receives nearly $15 million grant for dam restoration project
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WWAY) — The City of Boiling Spring Lakes has been awarded a large federal grant for their dam restoration project. The Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation approved the $14.9 million grant to the city as part of a larger $51,845,000 project under the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program.
WECT
Traffic patterns around Wrightsville Beach, Wilmington to be modified for triathlon
Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Afternoon, Sep. 20, 2022. Fundraising continues to reach $100,000 goal for new food bank. We’re in the final stretch of a fundraiser to open the doors to a new food bank. WPD asks for public’s help in hit and run case. Updated:...
The State Port Pilot
Please take a bow
On Friday, September 16, I witnessed a great plan being approved: the first official kayak launch in Southport. It will be located at the very end of W. West Street, with some parking and likely more amenities to come.
The State Port Pilot
Trust factor
The (Southport) aldermen’s meeting on September 8 was poised to be a very important meeting for the citizens of Southport and neighboring communities as the panel was to vote on Indigo Phase II – the last item on the agenda. Sign-in sheets for public comment, for the first time in my memory, were divided into Indigo II and general comments. The meeting opened and it was announced that Bald Head Island Ltd. and East West Partners withdrew their application. Chad Paul was allowed to make a public comment.
carolinacoastonline.com
Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony
NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County. The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m....
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
Car rolls over in Little River-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
WECT
City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
The State Port Pilot
Downtown building projects sent for committee review
The Southport Planning Board sent a pair of downtown development proposals back to review committees for consideration last Thursday. Major site plans for 115 N. Howe St. and 101 E. Moore St. came under question by board members for various reasons at the board’s Sept. 15 monthly meeting and will face additional time in front of review committees before votes are cast.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County prepares for contract termination with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary contract officially ends with Columbus County on November 2. It’s been a little more than a month since Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate their contract, after a restaurant accused the chief of making offensive remarks to restaurant staff while in uniform.
whqr.org
Wilmington City Council votes to demolish more "slumlord" properties
The properties at 214 North 11th St. and 1102 Grace St. showed signs of dilapidation, including a crumbling foundation, rotten siding, exposed electrical wires, and evidence of termites, cockroaches, and rodents. One person died in the first property in June. Both are managed by Jeremy Bailey, who was heavily criticized...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
WECT
Brunswick Co. announces voting location changes for Leland, Frying Pan precincts
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections has announced that voting locations have been relocated for the Frying Pan and Leland precincts. Per the announcement, the voting location for the Frying Pan precinct is now the Shallotte Point Volunteer Fire Department at 4126 Pigott Road SW, Shallotte, NC 28470.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program records most hatchlings in a season
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — A new record has been set in Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Sea Turtle Protection Program, over 12,400 hatchlings have emerged this season, marking the highest number since their records began. The organization says they only have a few nests left and...
WECT
Shallotte holds ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. Developers one step closer to building hotel, driving ranges in Sunset Beach. Updated: 12 hours...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling. Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed. The update comes after the council...
WECT
Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
