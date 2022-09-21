ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC

The State Port Pilot

Already taxed out

Shortly, those of us in Boiling Spring Lakes will be asked to vote on a bond referendum to help with the construction of the dam on the big lake.
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
City
Boiling Spring Lakes, NC
The State Port Pilot

Please take a bow

On Friday, September 16, I witnessed a great plan being approved: the first official kayak launch in Southport. It will be located at the very end of W. West Street, with some parking and likely more amenities to come.
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Trust factor

The (Southport) aldermen’s meeting on September 8 was poised to be a very important meeting for the citizens of Southport and neighboring communities as the panel was to vote on Indigo Phase II – the last item on the agenda. Sign-in sheets for public comment, for the first time in my memory, were divided into Indigo II and general comments. The meeting opened and it was announced that Bald Head Island Ltd. and East West Partners withdrew their application. Chad Paul was allowed to make a public comment.
SOUTHPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity to host groundbreaking ceremony

NEWPORT — Crystal Coast Habitat for Humanity, serving Onslow and Carteret counties, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the organization’s 102nd local Habitat Home Build project, to be built in Carteret County. The community is invited to attend the brief celebration and meet the family at 5 p.m....
NEWPORT, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Car rolls over in Little River-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WECT

City’s VIP box seats largely unused and costing taxpayers thousands

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council’s purchase of VIP Box seats here at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion were supposed to be for economic development, but last year they only cost taxpayers money after it was revealed that none of the tickets had been used. The tickets cost taxpayers around $14,000, and with 20 concerts that comes out to about $700 per show.
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Downtown building projects sent for committee review

The Southport Planning Board sent a pair of downtown development proposals back to review committees for consideration last Thursday. Major site plans for 115 N. Howe St. and 101 E. Moore St. came under question by board members for various reasons at the board’s Sept. 15 monthly meeting and will face additional time in front of review committees before votes are cast.
SOUTHPORT, NC
News Break
Politics
whqr.org

Wilmington City Council votes to demolish more "slumlord" properties

The properties at 214 North 11th St. and 1102 Grace St. showed signs of dilapidation, including a crumbling foundation, rotten siding, exposed electrical wires, and evidence of termites, cockroaches, and rodents. One person died in the first property in June. Both are managed by Jeremy Bailey, who was heavily criticized...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling. Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed. The update comes after the council...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man holds on to boat for two hours after capsizing off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Large waves from Hurricane Fiona caused a boat to capsize early this morning near Oak Island. According to the Oak Island Water Rescue, the incident occurred around 9:30 am, a few hundred yards offshore. Crews say reports came in about the flipped boat being...
OAK ISLAND, NC

