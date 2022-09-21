ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 1

Related
ifiberone.com

Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation

CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
CASHMERE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Wenatchee, WA
State
Virginia State
City
Wenatchee, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
East Wenatchee, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
kpq.com

City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force

The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

SWAT Team Apprehend Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Cashmere

Update: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Chelan County Sheriff Deputies were called out to a male in his 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Aplets Way in Cashmere. The victim died while on route to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Video footage revealed the vehicle...
CASHMERE, WA
ncwlife.com

Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation

CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
CASHMERE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi National Academy#Quantico#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ncwlife.com

Chelan County jail union seeks hazard payment and pay increase

The union representing Chelan County jail staff are seeking COVID-related hazard pay for those employees, plus a 5 percent boost in base wages. AFSCME representatives asked Chelan County commissioners on Monday to consider a one-time payout of $2,800 for each jail staffer who managed inmates during the height of the pandemic, dating back to February 2020.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says

YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY

Moses Lake man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining PPP loans

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man from Moses Lake pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, 29-year-old Dondre Charles Jackson obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for his purported catering and food service business. Jackson’s business was actually fake and did not...
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy