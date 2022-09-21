Read full article on original website
FBI joins the search for missing Yakima boy, bringing new resources
YAKIMA, Wash. — The FBI joined in the search Friday for missing 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, who disappeared nearly two weeks ago from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. Steve Bernd, a spokesperson with the FBI Seattle office, said they were asked for their assistance because they have access to additional resources.
SWAT team, drug task force arrest shooting suspects in Chelan County
CASHMERE, Wash. — One person was killed in a shooting in Chelan County. Deputies from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported to the shooting near Aplets Way and Independence Way. Deputies saw the victim with gunshot wounds. The East Cascade Regional SWAT Team and the Columbia River Drug...
Suspects arrested in Cashmere murder investigation
CASHMERE — Two suspects are in jail after a person was shot and killed late Friday night in Cashmere. Deputies responded about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way in downtown Cashmere after a victim had been shot. The victim died at the scene, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
City of Wenatchee Grants Over $1.5 Million to Homeless Task Force
The City of Wenatchee granted the Columbia River Local Homeless Housing Task Force over $1.5 million for a safe RV parking center along with 34 additional beds. On Sep. 22, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director Glen DeVries presented to the council a grant to provide 34 low barrier shelter beds at the St. Francis House.
SWAT Team Apprehend Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Cashmere
Update: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Chelan County Sheriff Deputies were called out to a male in his 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Aplets Way in Cashmere. The victim died while on route to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Video footage revealed the vehicle...
Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation
CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
Lincoln County issues murder warrant for husband of Moses Lake woman who was found dead
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has issued a nationwide murder warrant for the arrest of Charles Bergman.
BREAKING NEWS: Warrant Issued for Moses Lake Man Suspected of Killing His Wife
Update: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:19 p.m. Lincoln County Superior Court has issued a nationwide warrant for Charles Bergman, who is suspected of killing his wife Theresa Bergman. Bergman is charged with first-degree murder. Anyone who has information on Charles’ whereabouts should contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or call...
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
Dueling Central Washington Oktoberfests Seek Their day in Federal Court
SPOKANE — One week before dueling Oktoberfests are scheduled to go forward, the city of Leavenworth and the longtime organizer of that city’s October celebration are suing each other over naming rights. Leavenworth filed its federal lawsuit in Spokane's U.S. District Court on July 20 against festival organizer...
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
Chelan County jail union seeks hazard payment and pay increase
The union representing Chelan County jail staff are seeking COVID-related hazard pay for those employees, plus a 5 percent boost in base wages. AFSCME representatives asked Chelan County commissioners on Monday to consider a one-time payout of $2,800 for each jail staffer who managed inmates during the height of the pandemic, dating back to February 2020.
Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says
YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
Ephrata man faces assault charge after alleged inappropriate contact with deputy's daughter
EPHRATA - According to a probable cause affidavit released by the Ephrata Police Department, an Ephrata man is accused of having inappropriate contact with the step-daughter of a Grant County Sheriff's deputy. An August 6, 2022, the deputy's neighbors were hosting a birthday party at their home in Ephrata; the...
Moses Lake man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining PPP loans
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man from Moses Lake pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, 29-year-old Dondre Charles Jackson obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for his purported catering and food service business. Jackson’s business was actually fake and did not...
27-Year-Old Juan Garcia Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Moses Lake Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the 6700 block of Randolph Road North East Moses Lake at around 12:30 p.m. Officials reported that 47-year-old Jeffrey Mask hit the driver’s side of...
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
