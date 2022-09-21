Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Threats close four Richfield schools, following shooting at football game
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Following a shooting at their homecoming game, four schools in Richfield, Minnesota are closed today after receiving threats, the district announced. The district has not released the nature of the online threats or how creditable they believe they are, but after Friday when two people...
fox9.com
Community rallies behind Richfield students following homecoming shooting
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Richfield community is rallying behind students, as they prepare to return to classes following a shooting at the homecoming football game Friday. A handful of parents came together Sunday to write encouraging messages in chalk on the sidewalks at Richfield High School. Maria Hink...
fox9.com
Missing car from 1989 pulled from Mississippi River
(FOX 9) - A vehicle that was reported missing in 1989 was recovered from the Mississippi River in Dakota County recently. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Monday a photo of a water-logged 1986 Mercury Cougar from near the Wakota Bridge boat launch on the Mississippi River. The...
fox9.com
Police arrest three suspects after man found dead in Inver Grove Heights home
(FOX 9) - Inver Grove Heights police have arrested three people on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in a home early Saturday. Police responded to the 2100 block of 78th Court E for a 911 hangup call from a home at 2:07 a.m. and arrived to find a man dead on the floor, according to a press release from the Inver Grove Heights Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
fox9.com
Charges: Check fraud scheme netted more than $200K from victims
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several people are facing criminal charges for a check fraud scheme that netted more than $200,000 from victims in Minnesota since 2018. Since 2018, prosecutors allege authorities have identified more than 100 counterfeit checks with losses exceeding $200,000 that involved several people. The Minnesota Financial Crimes Task Force investigated the group that was involved in a scheme of counterfeit checks, forgery, identity theft and fraud, the criminal complaint states. The scheme spanned more than 30 law enforcement agencies and multiple Minnesota counties.
fox9.com
Two Minneapolis food trucks say the city is threatening to shut them down
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A food fight is underway in Minneapolis as two popular food trucks fight to stay open. On Saturday morning, Animales Barbeque and Boomin' Barbecue took to social media, claiming the city of Minneapolis is trying to shut them down because their current set-ups violate city code- namely their outdoor smokers.
fox9.com
BCA says officer shot victim prior to self-inflicted gunshot death in NE Mpls
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After previously identifying the name of the officer involved in a Northeast Minneapolis shooting Tuesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has released further detail about what led up to the victim's death - including that the officer involved shot him before he took his own life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
Police respond to shots fired near Richfield High School Friday night
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple police agencies are responding to reports of shots fired near Richfield High School Friday night that occurred as its varsity football team was playing. During the 4th quarter of the game, multiple shots could be heard near the 11:15 mark that sent players and...
fox9.com
134-year-old Hopkins church holds its final service
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Many churches have struggled to get parishioners to return for mass after restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic kept many congregations apart. In Hopkins, that might have accelerated the undoing of Mizpah United Church of Christ, which shut its doors for good on Sunday. "It’s hard...
fox9.com
Victim family speaks out after Minneapolis cell phone theft ring busted
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - One metro area family is speaking out, sharing their story of how thieves stole their cell phone and how quickly they attempted to drain their online financial apps, in hopes of helping others. A sweeping investigation involving state and local law enforcement in Minneapolis recently...
fox9.com
Residents facing displacement after fire hits three-story apartment building in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Residents living in a three-story apartment building in Plymouth were facing possible displacement Saturday night after a fire left a section of the building charred black. The Plymouth Fire Department and police were dispatched to 5330 18th Ave around 7 p.m. after 911 calls about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Carjacking, kidnapping suspect caught after photos posted on Facebook
(FOX 9) - After sharing photos of a suspect believed to be involved in an armed carjacking and kidnapping on its Facebook page, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against the man authorities think is responsible for the crimes. Raphael Nunn, 56, of St. Paul is charged...
fox9.com
Stillwater native highlighted in women’s skateboarding documentary
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota native is one of a handful of professional athletes highlighted in the first feature documentary about the rise of women's skateboarding. "SKATE DREAMS" had its world premiere in march in Austin, Texas, at SXSW 2022. But over the weekend, it got its Minnesota...
fox9.com
RAW: Suspect flees on foot after hopping curb in SUV, crashing into minivan
Minnesota Department of Transportation camera footage captured a suspect fleeing in an SUV that jumps a curb and crashes into a minivan (at about the 1-minute mark) in the area of Interstate 94 and McKnight Road North. Two people then run from the vehicle, with the camera following one person who runs across the freeway toward the 3M building in Maplewood, where he appears to have been taken into custody.
fox9.com
Man sentenced to life in prison after beating girlfriend to death
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 44-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Lacy Jo Krube, in February 2021. A jury found Timothy Heller guilty of first-degree domestic abuse murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony on Sept. 9. He was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 23. He'll be eligible for parole after serving 30 years in prison, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Monday.
fox9.com
Bad Rooster lawsuit enters mediation
Hennepin County Judge Joseph Klein ordered mediation to resolve a defamation and civil conspiracy lawsuit against the sisters, Kelly Abedi and Angela Hummelgard. He’s giving both sides three weeks to work it out. If they can’t, the lawsuit will resume.
fox9.com
2 people shot outside Richfield High School's homecoming football game
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple police agencies responded to reports of shots fired outside Richfield High School Friday night during the homecoming football game against Bloomington Kennedy. During the 4th quarter of the game near the 11:15 mark, multiple shots could be heard that sent players and fans running...
fox9.com
Bad Rooster denied injunction against sisters
(FOX 9) - The Bad Rooster food truck wants the bad news to go away. The reviews of their food are great. The problem: Two sisters who claim the Minnetonka food truck finances a cult, orchestrated by its co-owner Soulaire Allerai, that has taken over their mother’s life. On...
fox9.com
Eagle Eye Farm gets a visit from Shayne
Eagle Eye Farms is a family owned alpaca farm in River Falls, Wisconsin. More than just alpacas reside on this farm and Shayne chats with the owner, Dawn Stewart, about the other attractions on the property.
Comments / 0