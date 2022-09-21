Minnesota Department of Transportation camera footage captured a suspect fleeing in an SUV that jumps a curb and crashes into a minivan (at about the 1-minute mark) in the area of Interstate 94 and McKnight Road North. Two people then run from the vehicle, with the camera following one person who runs across the freeway toward the 3M building in Maplewood, where he appears to have been taken into custody.

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO