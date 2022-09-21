ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Wildcats Today

Watch: Barion Brown Goes 70 Yards to the Endzone

Kentucky freshman WR Barion Brown is making things happen for the Wildcats under the lights in Lexington.  Brown opened the second half with a big-time 70-yard touchdown reception to put Kentucky up 21-14 on Northern Illinois. It's Brown's second TD of the game.  Brown now has three ...
