The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPAC) closes its two-year program Close to Home: A Community Conversation Spotlighting the People, Places and Perspectives Surrounding Homelessness with a night of storytelling on Friday, Sept. 23. Stories from the Street is a free outdoor public event that “profiles the experiences of unsheltered residents in Ventura County as told to and transcribed by writer Craig Rosen.” Directed by Juliana Acosta, the event features several firsthand accounts, some of which will be portrayed by local actors. Storytellers include Jonathan B. Cahuantzi, Arson Montoya, Ana Beatriz Rodriguez and Lea Roman.

OXNARD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO