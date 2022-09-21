Read full article on original website
Related
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California
Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
kvta.com
Ventura County School Officials Concerned About Student Use Of Fentanyl
The Ventura County Office of Education is joining state health officials in warning schools and families about a new and concerning version of the highly dangerous and deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl. They call it "rainbow fentanyl" and it comes in many forms and bright colors. In can be pills, powder,...
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
How Solvang's new generation of restaurateurs want to reshape the Danish enclave into a world-class destination.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
Washington Examiner
LA homeless crisis has created 'gangster's paradise,' small business owner says
A Los Angeles restaurant owner who was attacked by a homeless person throwing excrement has blamed lawmakers for allowing a "gangster’s paradise" to flourish that is harming businesses. Paul Scrivano told Fox 11 that he and other business owners have been ignored by the Los Angeles City Council when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ventura County SuperLotto Plus winner shares plan for $27M jackpot
Silvestre Zarate said he couldn't believe he had the winning ticket. He said a portion of the money will go toward what he needs and the rest will go toward his daughter's education and future.
Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop
A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car. The post Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Reporter
Unhoused residents share their experiences in Stories from the Street
The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPAC) closes its two-year program Close to Home: A Community Conversation Spotlighting the People, Places and Perspectives Surrounding Homelessness with a night of storytelling on Friday, Sept. 23. Stories from the Street is a free outdoor public event that “profiles the experiences of unsheltered residents in Ventura County as told to and transcribed by writer Craig Rosen.” Directed by Juliana Acosta, the event features several firsthand accounts, some of which will be portrayed by local actors. Storytellers include Jonathan B. Cahuantzi, Arson Montoya, Ana Beatriz Rodriguez and Lea Roman.
Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.
Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kclu.org
It could be a spectacular sight! Launch of massive rocket with secret payload set for Central Coast
The launch of a massive rocket with a secret military payload could create a spectacular sight for people in the Tri-Counties this weekend. The United Launch Alliance has targeted a 2:53 p.m. launch Saturday for a Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. It's carrying an undisclosed payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.
Video: Watch the Delta IV Heavy rocket blast off from Vandenberg Space Force Base
The rocket roared into space on a cloudless day along the Santa Barbara County coast.
crimevoice.com
Farm Watch” Yields Arrest for Stealing Rosemary Plants
20-year-old Fillmore resident Jose Antonio Rosales Hernandez has either found a niche market for the sale of a specific variety of stolen property or he’s got a serious addiction to certain herbs used in Italian cuisine. Evidence of those two possibilities surfaced with his September 15 th arrest when,...
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
Coastal View
School board to review AHA! program, approve local clubs' Avofest participation
The Carpinteria Unified School Board is set to review the end of the year summary for the Attitudes, Harmony and Achievement (AHA!) program for 2021-22, at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. AHA! is a social and emotional learning program focused on social awareness, relationships and social skills, to help...
calcoasttimes.com
Hardware store in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon
Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
Coastal View
ARB appointment, amendments to coastal program on upcoming city agenda
The Carpinteria City Council is scheduled to consider a new appointment to the Carpinteria Architectural Review Board (ARB) at its upcoming Sept. 26 meeting. ARB member Jason Rodriguez resigned from his position in late July, creating a vacancy on the board. The city received one application to fill the position: Carpinteria City Council district five candidate Patrick O’Connor.
foxla.com
Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico
OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
Comments / 0