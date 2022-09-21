ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Top Rated 7 Best Places to Visit In Oxnard, California

Oxnard is a charming seaside city west of Los Angeles, where you can see contemporary California art at the Carnegie Art Museum, housed in a 19th-century library. Historic homes from the early 1900s line Heritage Square, and you can take a stroll along the beach or on the grassy lawns of Oxnard Beach Park. From here, you can enjoy views of the Channel Islands National Park and Marine Sanctuary.
KTLA

This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp

Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
Mother Jones

California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Ventura County Reporter

Unhoused residents share their experiences in Stories from the Street

The Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation (OPAC) closes its two-year program Close to Home: A Community Conversation Spotlighting the People, Places and Perspectives Surrounding Homelessness with a night of storytelling on Friday, Sept. 23. Stories from the Street is a free outdoor public event that “profiles the experiences of unsheltered residents in Ventura County as told to and transcribed by writer Craig Rosen.” Directed by Juliana Acosta, the event features several firsthand accounts, some of which will be portrayed by local actors. Storytellers include Jonathan B. Cahuantzi, Arson Montoya, Ana Beatriz Rodriguez and Lea Roman.
KTLA

Thousands run for gang rehabilitation in downtown L.A.

Thousands of runners in the 13th Annual Homeboy 5K Run/Walk took over the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday morning. The event was organized by Homeboy Industries, one of the largest gang rehabilitation and reentry programs in the world. The organization aims to help gang members and formerly incarcerated people redirect and transform their […]
crimevoice.com

Farm Watch” Yields Arrest for Stealing Rosemary Plants

20-year-old Fillmore resident Jose Antonio Rosales Hernandez has either found a niche market for the sale of a specific variety of stolen property or he’s got a serious addiction to certain herbs used in Italian cuisine. Evidence of those two possibilities surfaced with his September 15 th arrest when,...
santabarbaraca.com

10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara

We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
calcoasttimes.com

Hardware store in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon

Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
Coastal View

ARB appointment, amendments to coastal program on upcoming city agenda

The Carpinteria City Council is scheduled to consider a new appointment to the Carpinteria Architectural Review Board (ARB) at its upcoming Sept. 26 meeting. ARB member Jason Rodriguez resigned from his position in late July, creating a vacancy on the board. The city received one application to fill the position: Carpinteria City Council district five candidate Patrick O’Connor.
foxla.com

Drug bust: Detectives seize 60 pounds of meth, thousands of pills coming into US from Mexico

OXNARD, Calif. - Officials seized large quantities of narcotics during a large bust in Oxnard. Detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office say during a three-month investigation, they discovered that Jose Delgado, 39, was working with a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and counterfeit prescription medications containing fentanyl to residents of Ventura County.
