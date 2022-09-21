Read full article on original website
Related
987thebull.com
Oregon Man Receives First Of It’s Kind Heart Transplant In Pacific Northwest
Seattle, Wash. (Jim Ferretti) — Ryan Stovall just turned 48 years old, but it almost did not happen. The Beaver Creak man says last year he was working at a job site in Seattle, Washington. One day he says he got really sick. “I thought I had pneumonia.” So he drove himself to a medical clinic to get checked out. He says he almost didn’t make it there because he was too week, “They said my lungs were full of blood because my heart wasn’t pumping properly. I was confused because I had never been in a hospital before so I called my wife and told her they’re keeping me overnight.” A few hours later he says, he died.
987thebull.com
Car Windows Shot Out With BB Gun In Hazel Dell
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — The windows of several cars in Hazel Dell were shattered either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The vehicles parked near NW Overlook Drive and Hazel Dell Way had their windows shot out with a BB gun. Investigators are asking residents to check their...
Comments / 0