Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD) Pipeline Assessment | Latest FDA and EMA Approvals, Emerging Drugs, Clinical Trials, Growth Prospects | Minoryx (MIN-102), bluebird bio (SKYSONA/eli-cel)

Epilepsy Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Companies – Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Takeda, UCB Biopharma, Zynerba Pharma,
DelveInsight’s “Epilepsy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Epilepsy market is expected to...
Severe Asthma Market to Grow at a Substantial Growth Rate During the Forecast Period (2032) – Estimates DelveInsight | AstraZeneca (Tezspire/tezepelumab), GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), Novartis, Sanofi
As per DelveInsight, the Severe Asthma Market size was found to be USD 6,076 Million in 2021, which is expected to grow by 2032. The market is expected to grow owing to the expected launch of potential therapies, an increase in the diagnosed prevalent population of Severe Asthma, and rising demand for personalized therapies in the 7MM.
