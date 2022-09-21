ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Chico man arrested, accused of plotting mass shooting

CHICO - A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his...
CHICO, CA
bigislandvideonews.com

Skeletal Remains Found In Kona Identified By Police

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway on September 2 have been identified as those of a missing Kona man. UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Friday, September 23) Police on Friday identified the skeletal remains found earlier this month on...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents

Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
KAPAA, HI
mauinow.com

Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui

Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents

Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Future Puna Wastewater Service EISPN Notice Issued

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawai‘i does not provide any wastewater collection and treatment facilities in the Puna area, but plans are being made to change that. UPDATE – (Saturday, September 24) An environmental impact statement preparation notice (EISPN) has been issued concerning plans for future...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions

HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
HAWAII STATE

