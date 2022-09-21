Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Chico man arrested, accused of plotting mass shooting
CHICO - A 37-year-old man was arrested Sunday in Northern California on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas-style" mass shooting, authorities said. The suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his...
KITV.com
2 arrested for drive-by paintball shootings in Kailua-Kona, Big Island police say
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Two Big Island men were arrested for alleged drive-by paintball shootings in the Kailua-Kona area. Hawaii Island Police with Kona Patrol responded after receiving a call about the men driving around in a dark colored pickup, shooting paintballs at random people along Ali’i Drive in Kailua-Kona.
bigislandvideonews.com
Skeletal Remains Found In Kona Identified By Police
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The skeletal remains found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway on September 2 have been identified as those of a missing Kona man. UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Friday, September 23) Police on Friday identified the skeletal remains found earlier this month on...
‘Just a hell of a kid,’ says father of trooper shot on duty
The father of a Washington State trooper speaks out days after a suspect tried to kill his son while on duty. Dean Atkinson Jr. is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at Harborview Medical Center, where his dad has been by his bedside. He says his son is doing miraculously well...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police use dental records to identify skeletal remains
The skeletal remains were found on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.
Big Island police seek witnesses to stabbing incident
The victim told police that the suspect had a dark colored backpack and was last seen walking on Aliʻi Drive.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents
Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
mauinow.com
Men recognized for heroism in rescuing 89-year-old woman from burning home in Hāna, Maui
Three Maui residents were honored for their heroism in rescuing an 89-year-old woman from a house fire that destroyed a single-family home in Hāna, Maui earlier this month. Sherwood Oliveira, Daryl Kawaiaea, and Derek Kawaiaea received the Maui Police Department’s Life Safety Award for their actions on Sept. 3, 2022, to save Oliveira’s mother, who was home alone when their residence caught fire.
IN THIS ARTICLE
H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe MCBH closed, police on scene
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The H-3 Freeway onto Kaneohe Marine Corps Base Hawaii is closed due to a police investigation. Incoming traffic is to expect delays heading onto Kaneohe MCBH. The Honolulu Police Department has classified the incident as a “miscellaneous public” case.
Water main break prompts road closure in Makakilo
A water main break in Makakilo is prompting the street to fully close down.
Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations
A former Texas police officer who was "expected to serve and protect his community" has been sentenced for child exploitation violations.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of erosion at Kaanapali Beach raises call to action
Families flock to 74th Annual Aloha Festival Parade for colorful procession full of ‘aloha aina’. The largest Hawaiian Cultural Celebration in the nation concludes with a favorite tradition among visitors and residents. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST. |. The court ordered the Department of Water to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hawaii Teen’s Horror Kidnap Ordeal Revealed in Court Documents
Disturbing details of a Hawaii teen’s harrowing kidnap ordeal have been revealed as police allege the suspect was armed with zip ties, made his victim smoke crystal meth multiple times, and shackled her to a bus. Court documents obtained by Hawaii News Now allege that 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi approached 15-year-old Mikella DeBina and her boyfriend at knifepoint on Friday night, demanding money and their cellphones. Mahi then allegedly told DeBina to tie her boyfriend’s arms and legs with zip ties and tape, warning her that if he got away, “she would die.” Mahi then allegedly abducted DeBina, according to...
bigislandnow.com
‘Quite a Jewel:ʻ County Offered Chance to Buy Keauhou Bay Property in Kona
Fifteen years ago, Ed and Rhonnie Rapoza could have built two beach homes on waterfront property they owned off Ali‘i Drive in downtown Kailua-Kona. But the owners of Island Land Co. thought the prime real estate should be sold to a particular buyer: the County of Hawaiʻi. The...
bigislandvideonews.com
Future Puna Wastewater Service EISPN Notice Issued
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawai‘i does not provide any wastewater collection and treatment facilities in the Puna area, but plans are being made to change that. UPDATE – (Saturday, September 24) An environmental impact statement preparation notice (EISPN) has been issued concerning plans for future...
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sidewalk and trees falling into ocean at popular Maui beach, prompting growing calls for action
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a very high tide Friday, a portion of the sidewalk and trees are falling into the ocean at Kaanapali Beach in an alarming situation residents say is long overdue for attention. Drone footage by Maui resident Tiare Lawrence illustrated the extent of the problem. “I’m just...
Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated
This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
The Son Of A Slain Oahu Jail Inmate Is Suing The State Over Lax Practices
Vance Grace served a total of 34 years in Hawaii prisons and jails, and in the summer of 2020 he was looking forward to getting out in a month or so. He wanted to travel to the mainland after his release to watch the retirement ceremony for his son, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
KITV.com
New lawsuit filed in Hawaii aiming to end certain handgun restrictions
HONOLULU (KITV)- The battle over guns is once again heading to the courts. Pro-gun advocates have filed a lawsuit to repeal Hawaii's laws on certain semi-automatic handguns and bullet magazines. "I expect there are going to be many firearm laws in Hawaii that are going to be challenged," said Marc...
Comments / 0