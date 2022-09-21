ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

LPD: Overnight drive-by shooting in central Lincoln hospitalizes two men

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a report of gunfire in the central part of the city turned into a drive-by shooting investigation very early Sunday morning. Police say they were called the area of 23rd and Judson Streets just before 2 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, LPD says they discovered that a shooting had happened at a large gathering in that area, and that two men had been shot as the gathering was coming to an end.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is critically injured after a shooting at a bar in West Omaha. According to Omaha Police, they received a call for shots fired around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Omaha Lounge. When they arrived on the scene they found that a 24-year-old man...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

UPDATE: LPD investigating downtown homicide; suspect on the run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the second homicide in the Capital City in less than a week, after a shooting on the east side of downtown. LPD says that just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of man who had been shot in an alley between 18th Street and Antelope Valley Parkway, south of O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One person shot, killed in Lincoln overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)– One person died after a shooting early Sunday morning according to Lincoln Police. Officers responded to reports of a man shot in the alley near 19th and O Streets just after midnight Sunday. The man, who officers believe to be in his 30s, died at the scene after life-saving measures by First Responders were not successful.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned

UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
UNION, NE
iheart.com

Two Omaha Community Corrections' Escapees Sought

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two inmates are missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha. They say Clifford Brown and Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening. Corrections says they removed the electronic monitors they were wearing, which were recovered less than a block away. He...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Early Sunday Morning Shooting Injures 2

On Sunday morning, September 25, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., Lincoln police officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the area of 23rd and Judson Street. The shooting happened as a large gathering was concluding nearby. Two 20-year-old males from Omaha were located with non-life-threatening injuries. Vehicles and other property...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash. According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street. Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police investigate arson incident at Omaha high school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are in an ongoing investigation of an arson incident at an Omaha high school that happened early Thursday morning. Police reviewed surveillance video and saw an unknown man, about 25-30 years old, attempt to go into Burke High School and portables, then made his way to the football field according to the release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two inmates missing from Community Corrections Center-Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Corrections has put the alert out that two inmates are missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha. They left the facility Thursday evening while wearing electronic monitors which were removed and recovered less than a block from the state facility. Inmate...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa

A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
FORT DODGE, IA
North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln woman identified as victim in mobile home park homicide

Police on Thursday identified the woman who was stabbed to death in a north Lincoln mobile home park Tuesday night as 36-year-old Jasimin Champion. The Lincoln woman died at a local hospital sometime after she was stabbed multiple times in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mobile home park where she was staying off of North First Street near Interstate 80, according to police.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
OMAHA, NE

