ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ can continue investigation into some docs taken from Mar-a-Lago: Appeals court

By Alexander Mallin
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgq8M_0i579E7j00

A panel of judges on the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted a request from the Justice Department to stay portions of a ruling by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that had effectively paused the government's investigation into former President Donald Trump's potential mishandling of classified records after leaving office.

The three-judge panel, comprised of two Trump appointees and a Barack Obama appointee, ruled unanimously on Wednesday that the Justice Department is no longer enjoined from investigating the documents with classification markings that were recovered from Mar-a-Lago and will no longer have to submit those materials to special master Ray Dearie for his review.

"[Trump] has not even attempted to show that he has a need to know the information contained in the classified documents," the panel wrote in its ruling. "Nor has he established that the current administration has waived that requirement for these documents."

The judges also agreed with the Justice Department that Trump has submitted no record or claim that he ever declassified the documents at issue -- which undercut Trump's statements on social media otherwise. His team resisted stating as much when pressed by Dearie during a separate hearing on Tuesday .

MORE: Trump's legal team urges court to reject DOJ's request for partial stay of special master ruling

"In any event, at least for these purposes, the declassification argument is a red herring because declassifying an official document would not change its content or render it personal," the judges wrote. "So even if we assumed that Plaintiff did declassify some or all of the documents, that would not explain why he has a personal interest in them."

Earlier this month, Judge Cannon, who was nominated by Trump, granted his request for a special master to review what was taken by the FBI in a court-authorized search of Mar-a-Lago last month.

The special master's review, as ordered by Cannon, was to be for items that might be covered by both attorney-client privilege and executive privilege, even though Trump is no longer the president and has never asserted privilege over any specific records.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dKfH0_0i579E7j00
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump enters the stage at a Save America Rally in Youngstown, Ohio, Sept. 17, 2022.

Cannon's ruling, which enjoined the government from further use of the seized documents as part of its criminal investigation, was widely criticized by legal experts with a range of political views -- including Trump's former Attorney General William Barr.

"The Court hereby authorizes the appointment of a special master to review the seized property for personal items and documents and potentially privileged material subject to claims of attorney-client and/or executive privilege," Cannon wrote. She cited "the need to ensure at least the appearance of fairness and integrity under the extraordinary circumstances presented."

In a filing earlier this week, Trump's legal team urged the appellate court not to grant a stay, arguing in part: "The District Court did not err in temporarily enjoining the Government's review and use of records bearing classification markings for criminal investigative purposes because the merits support that narrowly tailored injunction." The Trump attorneys called the government's investigation "both unprecedented and misguided" and repeated their claim that it was merely "a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control."

The 11th Circuit panel ruled Wednesday that they don't believe Trump would risk irreparable injury if Cannon's order is partially stayed because he has not asserted attorney-client privilege over any of the documents at issue with classification markings.

The three judges undercut Cannon directly as well, noting the government is "substantially likely to succeed" in showing she "abused [her] discretion in exercising jurisdiction over [Trump's] motion as it concerns the classified documents."

MORE: What unsealed Trump search warrant papers suggest about federal investigation

"The engrained principle that 'courts must exercise the traditional reluctance to intrude upon the authority of the Executive in military and national security affairs' guides our review of the United States's proffered national-security concerns," the appellate judges wrote.

The Justice Department previously requested that Cannon partially stay her order, relating to the special master and review of classified documents. But she rejected that motion and the government sought an appeal.

Cannon, in denying the government's request of a stay, wrote that she was not willing to accept their assertions that the roughly 100 documents taken from Mar-a-Lago were classified -- even though they were labeled as such, with some bearing "SECRET" and "TOP SECRET/SCI" markings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ek58k_0i579E7j00
U.S. Department Of Justice via Reuters - PHOTO: FBI photograph of redacted documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida estate that was included in a U.S. Department of Justice filing Aug. 30, 2022.

"The Court does not find it appropriate to accept the Government's conclusions on these important and disputed issues without further review by a neutral third party in an expedited and orderly fashion," Cannon wrote in her rejection.

She approached with heavy skepticism the government's arguments about the documents with classified markings and the government's claims that Trump has no right to the materials at all.

In its motion last week for a partial stay from the 11th Circuit, the Justice Department argued that Cannon "has entered an unprecedented order enjoining the Executive Branch's use of its own highly classified records in a criminal investigation with direct implications for national security."

And while Cannon ruled that the intelligence community could continue its own assessment of the possible national security risks from Trump's handling of the documents, the government said in court papers that such a separation was not feasible.

The 11th Circuit judges agreed with the Department of Justice.

They wrote in their Wednesday ruling that Cannon's effort to distinguish the intelligence committee's classification review from the FBI's own criminal investigation was "untenable" and that they believe the FBI has "sufficiently explained how and why its national-security review is inextricably intertwined with its criminal investigation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIZQL_0i579E7j00
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images - PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Save America Rally to support Republican candidates running for state and federal offices, Sept. 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.

"No party has offered anything beyond speculation to undermine the United States's representation—supported by sworn testimony—that findings from the criminal investigation may be critical to its national-security review," the judges wrote. "According to the United States, the criminal investigation will seek to determine, among other things, the identity of anyone who accessed the classified materials; whether any particular classified materials were compromised; and whether additional classified materials may be unaccounted for. As [Trump] acknowledges, backwards-looking inquiries are the domain of the criminal investigators."

"It would be difficult, if not impossible, for the United States to answer these critical questions if its criminal investigators are not permitted to review the seized classified materials," they added.

In another rejection of Cannon's assessment, the judges wrote that they agreed with the government's arguments that allowing special master Dearie, as an outside third-party, to examine the classified records with Trump's legal team could "impose irreparable harm."

"The Supreme Court has recognized that for reasons 'too obvious to call for enlarged discussion, the protection of classified information must be committed to the broad discretion of the agency responsible, and this must include broad discretion to determine who may have access to it,'" they wrote. "As a result, courts should order review of such materials in only the most extraordinary circumstances. The record does not allow for the conclusion that this is such a circumstance."

Former President Trump could seek to appeal to the full 11th Circuit Court of Appeals or even potentially the Supreme Court, but it's unclear how long it would take either to act on their appeal while the Justice Department has access to the documents.

ABC News' Jack Date contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Trump told advisers he needed to keep Russia documents safe from 'Deep State': Report

Former President Donald Trump reportedly told advisers he needed to keep records tied to the Russiagate investigation himself or else the "Deep State" could destroy them. Trump reportedly told a number of staffers he had to keep the documents safe, according to Rolling Stone. "Trump told several people working in and outside the White House that he was concerned Joe Biden’s incoming administration — or the ‘Deep State’ — would supposedly ‘shred,’ bury, or destroy ‘the evidence’ that Trump was somehow wronged," the report claims.
POTUS
Law & Crime

‘I’ve Already Ordered Snipers and a Bomb’: Texas Woman Allegedly Claiming to Be ‘Evelyn Salt’ Charged Over ‘Disjointed and Bizarre’ Voicemails Left for Judge Overseeing Mar-a-Lago Case

A Texas woman was recently arrested for allegedly making death threats against the judge overseeing the courtroom battle between former President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice over documents seized from Mar-a-Lago in early August. Tiffani Gish, a Houston-area resident, stands accused of one count each of influencing...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
POTUS
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Donald Trump
The List

New Report Reveals What Donald Trump Kept Mixed In With Top-Secret Documents

Every day seems to bring new — and intriguing — details about the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. A now-viral photo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) shows a startling number of classified documents, many with cover sheets marked "TOP SECRET." Some had the additional marking "SCI," indicating the papers include highly sensitive intelligence information. The DOJ's filing to the federal court also points out that the documents had no markings to indicate that they had been declassified, per Bloomberg News.
POTUS
Business Insider

Former DOJ official says Trump's special master request will dump a 'thankless' task on some intermediary's shoulders: 'No one wants this assignment'

A former DOJ attorney told Insider that special master work is grueling stuff. She described the screening process involved as "time consuming" and the end result as "thankless." Trump's plea for a neutral observer may no longer matter, according to recent reports. Serving as the special master in former President...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Fbi#Classified Information#Appellate Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Justice Department
Salon

“She is totally in the tank”: Legal experts rip judge’s “profoundly partisan” pro-Trump ruling

A federal judge on Thursday appointed a special master to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, citing alleged "media leaks" and rejecting the Justice Department's argument that Trump has no "possessory interest" over documents that are property of the government. Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
SheKnows

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Former President Donald Trump has been hinting here and there about who his potential running mate would be for the 2024 presidential run, not confirming or denying anything surrounding that notion. That is, until now.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Business Insider

George Conway said Trump is threatening to incite violence if he gets indicted: 'It's just like January 6 all over again'

George Conway accused former President Donald Trump of threatening to incite violence again. Conway said he's acting like he's "being persecuted for no valid reason" in relation to Mar-a-Lago. "He is absolutely encouraging people to engage in violence," Conway said on CNN. Conservative lawyer George Conway said former President Donald...
POTUS
Newsweek

Papa John's Founder, a Trump Supporter, Compares U.S. to Nazi Germany

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John's, compared recent actions by the U.S. government to Nazi Germany during a Thursday podcast interview. The former pizza chain CEO made the comments to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast. During the appearance, Schnatter talked about how FBI agents recently confiscated the cellphone of Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, as well as how federal agents raided the Mar-a-Lago estate of former President Donald Trump in August.
POTUS
ABC News

ABC News

842K+
Followers
179K+
Post
473M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy