WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Emma Burden slotted a cross from Julia Kristensen into the back of the net with four minutes remaining in the second half to lift No. 4 Central Missouri Jennies soccer to a 1-0, shutout win over the No. 12 Central Oklahoma Bronchos Friday, Sept. 23, at the South Recreation Complex.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO