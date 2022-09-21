ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

No. 17 Jennies Volleyball Beats Tigers in Four

WARRENSBURG- Mo. - The No. 17 ranked Central Missouri Jennies volleyball team (9-4, 4-0 MIAA) defeated the Fort Hays State Tigers (6-7, 1-4 MIAA) at home on Friday night by a final score of 3-1 (23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19) to extend their winning streak to seven. After splitting the first...
WARRENSBURG, MO
No. 4 Jennies Soccer Blanks No. 12 Central Oklahoma Friday, 1-0

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Emma Burden slotted a cross from Julia Kristensen into the back of the net with four minutes remaining in the second half to lift No. 4 Central Missouri Jennies soccer to a 1-0, shutout win over the No. 12 Central Oklahoma Bronchos Friday, Sept. 23, at the South Recreation Complex.
WARRENSBURG, MO

