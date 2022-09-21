Sharlie Anne Ferguson, long time resident of Elk Grove, made her final journey early Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2022. Sharlie was born Sharlie Anne Young in Vian, Oklahoma, on February 15, 1933, the youngest of seven children. After the death of her oldest sister last year, she would say she was the baby of the family and the last one left. The death of her father, when she was only six years old, taught her the importance of family and supporting one another. Everyone had to help, and the job she found most unpleasant was picking cotton.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO