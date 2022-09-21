ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove Citizen

What coaches and players say about Coach Carlson

Upon the announcement that former Elk Grove High School baseball coach Jeff Carlson would be inducted Oct. 16 into the Sac-Joaquin Section's Hall of Fame, the Citizen reached out to a few of Carlson's former assistant coaches and players. Current Thundering Herd baseball coach Joe Bellotti:. "Jeff is as deserving...
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Sharlie Anne Ferguson

Sharlie Anne Ferguson, long time resident of Elk Grove, made her final journey early Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2022. Sharlie was born Sharlie Anne Young in Vian, Oklahoma, on February 15, 1933, the youngest of seven children. After the death of her oldest sister last year, she would say she was the baby of the family and the last one left. The death of her father, when she was only six years old, taught her the importance of family and supporting one another. Everyone had to help, and the job she found most unpleasant was picking cotton.
ELK GROVE, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

EG police officers to work extra hours at Sky River Casino

The Elk Grove police entered into an agreement with the Wilton Rancheria Gaming Authority to provide temporary and part-time services from uniformed officers working overtime at Elk Grove’s new Sky River Casino. This agreement, which is an amendment to an already existing contract, was approved by the Elk Grove...
ELK GROVE, CA

