Cleveland, OH

Spartans in the NFL: Week 3

Every week throughout the NFL season, we check in on Michigan State products playing at the highest level. After the Spartans saw their cherished 80-year NFL Draft streak come to an end in 2021, the program was represented on draft weekend again this year with four players selected, led by second-rounder Kenneth Walker III.
NFL
A chance to play behind an elite offensive line, Bo Nix is putting up career numbers

Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix is on pace to establish career-highs in multiple categories in his first season with the Oregon Ducks, and his consistent play has helped the Duck offense become the most explosive offense the program has seen since 2015. How did the first-year Duck turn an inconsistent career into having one of the better starts to the year in the Pac-12?
EUGENE, OR
Preparation Key To Henry To’o To’o Being Defensive Genius

Last week, Alabama nose tackle DJ Dale said that Bama middle linebacker Henry To’o To’o is a genius. After wondering for a moment a day or so later, Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban mused as to how Dale would recognize a genius. But Saban didn’t disagree with the assessment. It was more along the lines of the adage “genius is when perspiration meets inspiration.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Chuck Morrell Knows Huskies Have A Challenge Ahead With Dorian Thompson-Robinson And The UCLA Offense

The Huskies got a big game from their pass-rush last weekend as they sacked Stanford QB Tanner McKee eight times and got numerous pressures on him in their 40-22 win on Saturday night. This weekend they face a completely different type of quarterback, one that can hurt you with his arm or his legs, and he knows his charges have to be sound from a scheme standpoint in order to keep him in check...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Know the Foe: Five Stanford players to know

This will be a weekly feature published each week and one of three weekly "Know the Foe" stories" per game week. We'll also educate fans on the opposition using recruiting rankings weekly, while a Q&A with the opposing school's beat writer will complete the "Know the Foe' series. Because, as the headline suggests, it's important to Know The Foe.
STANFORD, CA
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff

LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Several backups that could see more playing time for Nebraska

Nebraska made some changes to its coaching staff when Scott Frost was fired earlier this month. It’s unknown how much changes can help the defense or even the offense, but it’s fair to wonder if there’s some different players we might see more of as Nebraska moves into the second-third of the schedule.
LINCOLN, NE
