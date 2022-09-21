Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Everything Brent Venables had to say after the Sooners' 41-34 upset loss to Kansas State
NORMAN, Okla. — Brent Venables' first head coaching appearance against his alma mater will go down as a disappointing one. The Sooners were downed by the Kansas State Wildcats 41-34 Saturday evening in their Big 12 opener in front of a packed Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Trailing from the...
Spartans in the NFL: Week 3
Every week throughout the NFL season, we check in on Michigan State products playing at the highest level. After the Spartans saw their cherished 80-year NFL Draft streak come to an end in 2021, the program was represented on draft weekend again this year with four players selected, led by second-rounder Kenneth Walker III.
NFL・
A chance to play behind an elite offensive line, Bo Nix is putting up career numbers
Oregon senior quarterback Bo Nix is on pace to establish career-highs in multiple categories in his first season with the Oregon Ducks, and his consistent play has helped the Duck offense become the most explosive offense the program has seen since 2015. How did the first-year Duck turn an inconsistent career into having one of the better starts to the year in the Pac-12?
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/24: Walker Done, Stefanski Re-Smarted, and Random Gyrations
Yesterday, I kept my intro short, and sort of liked the result. You guys aren’t here to read me bloviate, and if I can get the Newswire out quicker, it will help everyone, right?. LOL… as if. This space allows me to spew my idiotic opinions, and I’d be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon's go-ahead touchdown pass result of unspoken audible
The last five minutes of No. 15 Oregon's win over Washington State were as chaotic as they can be for college football. The first of two peaks, the other being Mase Funa's pick-six, was not by design. Bo Nix threw a 50-yard touchdown to Troy Franklin to put the Ducks...
Preparation Key To Henry To’o To’o Being Defensive Genius
Last week, Alabama nose tackle DJ Dale said that Bama middle linebacker Henry To’o To’o is a genius. After wondering for a moment a day or so later, Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban mused as to how Dale would recognize a genius. But Saban didn’t disagree with the assessment. It was more along the lines of the adage “genius is when perspiration meets inspiration.”
Chuck Morrell Knows Huskies Have A Challenge Ahead With Dorian Thompson-Robinson And The UCLA Offense
The Huskies got a big game from their pass-rush last weekend as they sacked Stanford QB Tanner McKee eight times and got numerous pressures on him in their 40-22 win on Saturday night. This weekend they face a completely different type of quarterback, one that can hurt you with his arm or his legs, and he knows his charges have to be sound from a scheme standpoint in order to keep him in check...
Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux expected to make NFL debut tonight on MNF
The long-awaited debut of Kayvon Thibodeaux for the New York Giants is expected to end tonight as the Giants take on the Cowboys on Monday Night Football starting at 5:15 PM PST on ESPN. Thibodeaux, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been injured for the first...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
Know the Foe: Five Stanford players to know
This will be a weekly feature published each week and one of three weekly "Know the Foe" stories" per game week. We'll also educate fans on the opposition using recruiting rankings weekly, while a Q&A with the opposing school's beat writer will complete the "Know the Foe' series. Because, as the headline suggests, it's important to Know The Foe.
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith out for the season, per Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said during his press conference on Monday that senior wideout Ainias Smith will be out for the rest of the season after he went out of the Aggies' game with Arkansas on Saturday night and did not return to the contest. His father Maurice...
Several backups that could see more playing time for Nebraska
Nebraska made some changes to its coaching staff when Scott Frost was fired earlier this month. It’s unknown how much changes can help the defense or even the offense, but it’s fair to wonder if there’s some different players we might see more of as Nebraska moves into the second-third of the schedule.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0