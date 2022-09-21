ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Nashville Singer Sues Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner & Maren Morris For Emotional Distress Over Goat Yoga

Talk about an angry goat! A Nashville singer, whose shtick is dressing in a goat head, has sued Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, and Maren Morris for emotional distress after they participated in goat yoga, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Country crooner Chezney McGoat filed four separate lawsuits in Cheatham County, Tennesee, on Friday, claiming he's disgusted at the A-listers for using defenseless goats as entertainment props. He wants $5,000 each from Khloé, Kevin, Sophie, and Maren, telling RadarOnline.com he's "giving a voice to the voiceless.""After seeing videos and photos of each of these high-profile individuals making light and promoting goat...
