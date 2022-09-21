ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Penn

IUP hosts annual RAINN Day events - Video

RAINN Day is done by IUP's Haven Project. The event is meant to spread awareness about victims of sexual assault, and give everyone information about it so they can help survivors and prevent more assault from happening.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny school director resigns

Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Penn

Football: Crimson Hawks pile up 552 yards in romp, improve to 2-0

This time around, IUP didn’t squander a 20-point lead. Quarterback Mak Sexton threw for more than 300 yards for the second straight game – making history in the process – and the IUP football team piled up 552 total yards in a dominant 44-21 win at Shippensburg on Saturday to improve to 2-0.
INDIANA, PA
Penn

LaSO hosts trivia night, part of 'Para la Cultura" series

Yesterday, Sept. 20, IUP’s Latino Student Organization (LaSO) hosted a Jeopardy style Trivia Night. The event took place in Jane Leonard Hall (formerly known as the Humanities and Social Sciences ‘HSS’ building), from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. According to LaSO’s Crimson Connect article about the trivia...
INDIANA, PA
Soccer: Crimson Hawks dump UPJ in highest-scoring game of season

The IUP women’s soccer team produced a season high four goals in a bounceback, road win against Pitt-Johnstown (UPJ) on Wednesday. Four different players scored a goal apiece to lead the Crimson Hawks to the 4-2 victory. The win came on the heels of a disappointing loss to last-place Clarion last weekend.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
CLARION, PA
Transportation Today News

Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award

Pennsylvania’s I-579 Cap Urban Connector project is one of 12 finalists in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ 2022 America’s Transportation Awards. The finalists will compete for the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the Grand Prize winner. The public will choose […] The post Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award appeared first on Transportation Today.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The top events in ‌Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28

Hear from local and national leaders on environmental, racial, and climate justice issues when Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents the Clean Energy Justice Roundtable. Presented as part of a larger, multi-day event that includes tours, kayaking, and more, the conversation will cover what a clean energy future looks like for future generations, inviting panelists ranging from Indigenous elders representing the Pacific Northwest to advocates from rural Appalachia and the Gulf South. 6 p.m. Reception at 5:30 p.m. 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. Registration required. cleanenergyjustice.com/events.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest

Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA

