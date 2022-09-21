Read full article on original website
Penn
IUP hosts annual RAINN Day events - Video
RAINN Day is done by IUP's Haven Project. The event is meant to spread awareness about victims of sexual assault, and give everyone information about it so they can help survivors and prevent more assault from happening.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny school director resigns
Kevin Mahler resigned from the North Allegheny School Board at the Sept. 21 meeting after serving since 2013. “I’m simply burned out after 10 years of involvement, with almost nine of those as a board member,” he said. Mahler said he got involved because he saw “a district...
Penn
Football: Crimson Hawks pile up 552 yards in romp, improve to 2-0
This time around, IUP didn’t squander a 20-point lead. Quarterback Mak Sexton threw for more than 300 yards for the second straight game – making history in the process – and the IUP football team piled up 552 total yards in a dominant 44-21 win at Shippensburg on Saturday to improve to 2-0.
Penn
LaSO hosts trivia night, part of 'Para la Cultura" series
Yesterday, Sept. 20, IUP’s Latino Student Organization (LaSO) hosted a Jeopardy style Trivia Night. The event took place in Jane Leonard Hall (formerly known as the Humanities and Social Sciences ‘HSS’ building), from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.. According to LaSO’s Crimson Connect article about the trivia...
Nationally ranked Slippery Rock headlines College Game of the Week
Slippery Rock's offense is averaging over 40 points per game during their undefeated start to the season.
Penn
Soccer: Crimson Hawks dump UPJ in highest-scoring game of season
The IUP women’s soccer team produced a season high four goals in a bounceback, road win against Pitt-Johnstown (UPJ) on Wednesday. Four different players scored a goal apiece to lead the Crimson Hawks to the 4-2 victory. The win came on the heels of a disappointing loss to last-place Clarion last weekend.
Westmoreland Co. family breaks record for heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local man has broken the record for the heaviest pumpkin ever grown in Pennsylvania.The massive pumpkin was grown by Erik Sunstrom and his family in Harrison City.The pumpkin weighs in at 2,405 lbs. and took home the title of 'King Pumpkin' at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival in Ohio on Wednesday.Sunstrom told The Intelligencer that his family spent 30 hours per week over the past month taking care of it ahead of the festival.The pumpkin beat the previous record holder by just 46 pounds.
nextpittsburgh.com
Protect Trans Kids Day demonstrates Pittsburgh’s ongoing commitment to acceptance
Transphobic remarks directed toward a kid in Observatory Hill this summer sparked Pittsburgh City Council to create the first-ever Protect Trans Kids Day. But more needs to be done to make the city safer for trans kids, says Dave West, president of PFLAG Pittsburgh, an LGBTQ support and advocacy group.
Mt. Pleasant prepares for first Glass & Ethnic Festival without beloved longtime mayor
Mt. Pleasant Borough Manager Jeff Landy recalls that, in years past, planning the borough’s annual Glass & Ethnic Festival was filled with laughter and humor. This year, however, things were different. “It’s an empty feeling,” Landy said. On Friday, Mt. Pleasant will kick off its first Glass...
explore venango
69th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
CLARION, Pa. – Clarion’s 69th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival begins this weekend. This 9-day internationally award-winning festival attracts over 500,000 people to the Clarion Area. The theme of this year’s festival is “Autumn Adventures.”. Events and entertainment include the “Autorama Cruise-In,” the renowned Butler...
Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award
Pennsylvania’s I-579 Cap Urban Connector project is one of 12 finalists in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ 2022 America’s Transportation Awards. The finalists will compete for the Grand Prize and the People’s Choice Award. An independent panel of transportation industry experts will select the Grand Prize winner. The public will choose […] The post Pennsylvania’s I-579 project nominated for America’s Transportation Award appeared first on Transportation Today.
Pittsburgh doc: We’re in for a rough flu season
PITTSBURGH — Doctors are warning we’re in for a severe flu season this year and explained why more people — especially children — may be at risk. Friday is the first full day of fall and some doctors said they are already seeing an increase in flu cases.
pghcitypaper.com
The top events in Pittsburgh for Sept. 22-28
Hear from local and national leaders on environmental, racial, and climate justice issues when Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens presents the Clean Energy Justice Roundtable. Presented as part of a larger, multi-day event that includes tours, kayaking, and more, the conversation will cover what a clean energy future looks like for future generations, inviting panelists ranging from Indigenous elders representing the Pacific Northwest to advocates from rural Appalachia and the Gulf South. 6 p.m. Reception at 5:30 p.m. 1 Schenley Drive, Oakland. Free. Registration required. cleanenergyjustice.com/events.
Local parent looking for answers after elementary school students dropped off at incorrect stop
PITTSBURGH — The video is hard to watch. Cell-phone footage sent to Channel 11 shows several elementary-school kids screaming and crying after getting off the bus at the wrong stop. “I was standing here until I got a call from the police.”. Esther was waiting to pick up her...
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
Experts say covid pandemic continues to hospitalize, kill in Pennsylvania, despite Biden comments
For many, if not most, the masks are off and the covid pandemic is in the rearview mirror. But an average of 10 people are dying from covid in Pennsylvania each day, and about 1,150 residents are hospitalized with the virus, according to state health data. The state Department of...
Some Pittsburgh elected officials caution against 'blue hydrogen' hub pitch
Leaders from around the world are in Pittsburgh for the Global Clean Energy Action Forum, and hydrogen figures to be a key topic of discussion. While the gas is quickly gaining cache as the future of American energy, there are disagreements about what Pittsburgh’s role should be concerning hydrogen.
Clearfield, Cambria Counties receive funding
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) announced that $289,734 in Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) funding has been awarded to four local projects. “I am pleased to announce that state dollars are being brought back to Cambria and Clearfield counties to enhance the recreational opportunities for residents,” Langerholc said. “These are great […]
butlerradio.com
Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest
Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
