Oklahoma-Kansas State: One Big Thing
If the Sooners' 3-0 start and No. 6 ranking is not a mirage, they'll handle their business Saturday against the feisty Kansas State Wildcats.
Why Oklahoma's LED Lights, Other New Traditions Are a 'Game Changer' for the Sooners
With Kansas State up next, one OU player said it was the "greatest atmosphere" he's ever been in, while another said the feeling for visiting players is "Oh snap, we're in it now."
Patty Gasso 'Can't Believe I'm Standing Here' As Oklahoma Breaks Ground on Love's Field
Soon enough, the Sooners will have the premier softball stadium in all of the country.
crimsonandcreammachine.com
Oklahoma Football Hot Links: Wildcats come to town, David Hicks sets commitment date
Man, what a fun week of Oklahoma football storylines. We have a lot to unpack. The Oklahoma Sooners come back home this week to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Does anyone have a fear of this team? In spite of last week’s result, I think you should. Kansas State presents an interesting problem that I will line out in the game preview later for you.
KOCO
Electric crews from across Oklahoma compete in Lineman Rodeo
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair
Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Oklahoma Daily
'His presence is going to be there’: Lee Roy Selmon will attend in spirit as trio of OU brothers honored with statue
Dewey and Lucious Selmon were tackling childhood chores on their family farm, driving a team of mules while their youngest brother, Lee Roy, rode behind in a wagon. The brothers gazed up at a plane grazing the skyline of their hometown of Eufaula, a small community just over 100 miles east of Norman.
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
KOCO
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
KTUL
Oklahoma City named the fourth-best city in the United States for tacos
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — If you live in the Oklahoma City metro, you don't have to go far to find some great tacos. A new study from Clever found that Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in the country for tacos. Clever looked at data from from the U.S....
KOCO
405magazine.com
10 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 21-25
We’ve compiled a list of concerts, races and festivals you won’t want to miss out on. Grab your family and friends and head to the city for a weekend full of fun. At The Criterion this Wednesday, catch Grammy Award-winning rock band The War On Drugs off of its acclaimed 2021 album. Formed in 2005, this band is best known for its mixing of Americana, synth-sprinkled spin on driving rock music. With the group’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tour, you’ll want to grab a few drinks and dance to the lively sounds playing at the heart of Oklahoma City. 8 p.m., The Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave., OKC.
Stalled Out Semitruck Causes Heavy Delays On Interstate 35 Northbound
A stalled out semitruck is causing delays on one of the busiest freeways in the Oklahoma City metro. The incident happened along Interstate 35 northbound near 27th Street in Moore. Traffic has been limited to one lane on I-35. According to Bob Mills SkyNews 9 pilot Jim Gardner, delays stretch...
OKC Fire: Crane crashes into building in downtown OKC
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, a crane crashed into a building in downtown Oklahoma City Saturday afternoon.
‘I was walking out of here no matter what,’ Woodward Senior walks out of hospital after suffering spinal cord injury at football practice
A Woodward High School senior walked out of the hospital on his own two feet, after suffering from a spinal cord injury at football practice.
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southeast Oklahoma City
Authorities say a motorcyclist has died following a crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Man Arrested, Faces Multiple Complaints Following Stabbing In Stillwater
Stillwater police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman in a car Thursday morning. Authorities said James Kerns got into an altercation with a female when he stabbed her in the neck. Kerns ran away when the car stopped, police said. He was arrested around 11 a.m....
1 Injured In Stabbing At SW OKC Nightclub
One person was injured in a stabbing that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Officers said one person was stabbed and taken to Southwest Medical Center by a private vehicle.
