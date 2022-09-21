ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Oklahoma Football Hot Links: Wildcats come to town, David Hicks sets commitment date

Man, what a fun week of Oklahoma football storylines. We have a lot to unpack. The Oklahoma Sooners come back home this week to take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Does anyone have a fear of this team? In spite of last week’s result, I think you should. Kansas State presents an interesting problem that I will line out in the game preview later for you.
EDMOND, Okla. — Crews took advantage of the nice weather Thursday to participate in a friendly competition at the Lineman Rodeo in Edmond. "They are competing in a multitude of events," said Glenn Fischer, director of Edmond Electric. "The goal is, first of all, to do the events quickly but most importantly safely."
Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
Oklahoma City among best taco cities in US, study finds

OKLAHOMA CITY — If you're looking for a good place for tacos, a recent study shows that Oklahoma City is one of the best places in the U.S. to go. According to a study from Clever, Oklahoma City is the fourth-best city in America for tacos. Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Antonio are listed ahead of Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles comes in at No. 5.
10 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 21-25

We’ve compiled a list of concerts, races and festivals you won’t want to miss out on. Grab your family and friends and head to the city for a weekend full of fun. At The Criterion this Wednesday, catch Grammy Award-winning rock band The War On Drugs off of its acclaimed 2021 album. Formed in 2005, this band is best known for its mixing of Americana, synth-sprinkled spin on driving rock music. With the group’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tour, you’ll want to grab a few drinks and dance to the lively sounds playing at the heart of Oklahoma City. 8 p.m., The Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave., OKC.
