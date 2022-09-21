We’ve compiled a list of concerts, races and festivals you won’t want to miss out on. Grab your family and friends and head to the city for a weekend full of fun. At The Criterion this Wednesday, catch Grammy Award-winning rock band The War On Drugs off of its acclaimed 2021 album. Formed in 2005, this band is best known for its mixing of Americana, synth-sprinkled spin on driving rock music. With the group’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore Tour, you’ll want to grab a few drinks and dance to the lively sounds playing at the heart of Oklahoma City. 8 p.m., The Criterion, 500 E Sheridan Ave., OKC.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO