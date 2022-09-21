On September 26, 1961, New York Yankees outfielder Roger Maris hit his 60th home run of the Major League Baseball season, tying Babe Ruth's single-season home run record. 61 years later, Aaron Judge hopes to make September 26 a memorable day in his career, as he attempts to tie Roger Maris' single-season American League home run record.

BRONX, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO