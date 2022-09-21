Read full article on original website
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
Southern Reighn Boutique opens inside Lash Lash Beauty House in Georgetown
Southern Reighn Boutique opened at 1206 Williams Drive, Ste. 103, Georgetown, on Aug. 27. The boutique is located inside the Lash Lash Beauty House where customers can shop a full range of clothing, shoes and accessories, or receive beauty care, such as lash extensions, spray tanning, hair service or permanent makeup.
Austin’s oldest Benjamin Moore dealer Clement's Paint now serving Northwest Austin area
The Northwest Austin location of Clement's Paint opened Sept. 1, making it the company's seventh store in the Austin area. (Courtesy Unsplash) Clement’s Paint—a family-owned, independent business—opened its seventh Austin-area store in Northwest Austin on Sept. 1. As Austin’s oldest Benjamin Moore Dealer, Clement’s Paint offers paint,...
Historically high food prices change Austin's restaurant scene
Austin diners are seeing higher checks, more QR codes and “Please bus your own table” signs as restaurants adapt to the cost of doing business. “Being in the restaurant, it’s like we’re putting on a show every night,” Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried said. “The server comes up, does their spiel, the chefs are doing their artistic thing in the back, managers are walking by; it’s just the whole vibe thing. And then when you don’t have that [customer] interaction, the show’s different.”
Austin to reassess North Burnet/Gateway plan to increase density, encourage rail commute
One Uptown ATX Phase 1 is expected to be complete in fall 2023. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) The city of Austin is looking to update its North Burnet/Gateway 2035 Plan, a comprehensive plan originally created in 2006 to make a second downtown in North Austin. The plan has gone through...
Gorjana to bring everyday fine jewelry to northwest Austin
Gorjana, a California-based fine statement jewelry store, will offer services such as engraving, same-day delivery, pickup and online orders this October at the Domain Northside. (Courtesy Gorjana) Gorjana jewelers, a California-based fine jewelry store, will open a second Austin location in the Domain Northside this October at 3120 Palm Way,...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Unleashed Unlimited boarding, training facility
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Shield Ranch Foundation opening new campsite in Austin
Campsite at Shield Ranch is a new area open for public use Sept. 24. (Courtesy Shield Ranch Foundation) Shield Ranch, located at the center of the Barton Creek watershed 18 miles southwest of downtown Austin in Travis and Hays counties, is opening a new sustainably designed campsite Sept. 24 at 10417 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin.
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ could soon serve Kyle
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission will vote Sept. 27 on a potential Rudy's Country Store and BBQ to be located at 19430 I-35, Kyle. (Rendering courtesy Lingle Design Group Inc.) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission is set to vote on a conditional-use permit Sept. 27 for the construction...
Hobby Lobby at West William Cannon Drive and MoPac celebrates grand opening
The store is open in time for the upcoming holiday season. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact Newspaper) Hobby Lobby's newest Austin location had its grand opening Sept. 19 at 6600 S. MoPac. The store is a relocation of the now closed Brodie Oaks shopping center location, formerly at 4040 S. Lamar Blvd....
Pet Paradise offering resort-style treatment, veterinary care in Cedar Park
Pet boarding service and wellness provider Pet Paradise opened Aug. 18 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy Pet Paradise) Pet wellness provider Pet Paradise opened at 1204 Arrow Point Drive, Cedar Park, on Aug. 18, making it the second Austin-area location. Pet Paradise offers veterinary care, resort-style day camp, overnight boarding and...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
The Trail Foundation announces rebrand in Austin
The Butler Hike and Bike trail was first developed in Austin over 50 years ago. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) The Trail Foundation—a nonprofit that manages the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake—announced Sept. 22 it is rebranding to The Trail Conservancy. The name change more accurately reflects the organization’s role in protecting the trail, as it was formally recognized as the primary steward for the trail by the city of Austin in June.
New indoor cycling studio coming to Bee Cave area this fall
Sara and Ali Golshani are the owners of Cyced, a new cycling studio coming to Bee Cave in late fall. (Courtesy Sara and Ali Golshani) Cyced, an immersive indoor cycling studio, will open to the public in early December at 15500 W. Hwy 71, Ste.140, Bee Cave. Owners Sara and...
Now, Dats Boba bringing bubble tea to Hutto in October
Now, Dats Boba is slated for an early October opening. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Now, Dats Boba, a new locally owned boba shop, is expected to open in early October at 525 Chris Kelley Blvd., Ste. 500, Hutto. The shop’s menu will include bubble tea, Vietnamese coffee, smoothies and a selection of hand foods, such as Vietnamese sandwiches. www.facebook.com/nowdatsboba.
Low pay, feeling undervalued leading to Texas, Austin-area teacher turnover and burnout
According to the 2021 Texas Teacher Workforce Report compiled by the University of Houston, the average base salary for Texas teachers dropped 1% to $54,192 from 2011 to 2019, taking into account factors like inflation. The teaching profession in Texas is facing a retention crisis. Teacher retention has been an...
Austin Police Department releases report on 2020 protests & fall events ramp up
The Austin Police Department will reboot its license plate reader program over the coming year. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 23 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact's Austin City Hall reporter Ben Thompson returns for an update on the Austin Police Department, which recently released an "after-action" report evaluating the department's performance during the protests of May 2020. Also, digital journalist Morgan O'Neal stops by with a sneak peek of fall events coming up in the Austin metro.
Southwestern University in Georgetown set to build new residence halls, stadiums for students
One project Southwestern University will undertake will update Mood-Bridwell Hall, which houses the Brown College of Arts and Sciences. SU aims to bring newer technologies to the building while maintaining its character and structure. (Rendering courtesy Southwestern University) Southwestern University is preparing to embark on the most aggressive construction and...
Lakeway Health & Wellness celebrating its 10-year anniversary
Lakeway Health & Wellness is located at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road, Ste. 508, Lakeway. The center celebrates its 10-year anniversary Nov. 1. (Courtesy of Lakeway Health & Wellness) Lakeway Health & Wellness, a chiropractic center located at 2121 Lohmans Crossing Road, Ste. 508, Lakeway, will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary...
Island Sky Investments opens private equity firm on Bee Cave Road
Jason Caraway, owner and CEO of Island Sky Investments, opened his firm off Bee Caves Road on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Jason Caraway) Island Sky Investments, a private equity firm in Austin, opened its doors Sept. 1 at 11614 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 250. The firm operates a variety of investment...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new VooDoo Doughnut
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
