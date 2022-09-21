ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Austin’s oldest Benjamin Moore dealer Clement's Paint now serving Northwest Austin area

The Northwest Austin location of Clement's Paint opened Sept. 1, making it the company's seventh store in the Austin area. (Courtesy Unsplash) Clement’s Paint—a family-owned, independent business—opened its seventh Austin-area store in Northwest Austin on Sept. 1. As Austin’s oldest Benjamin Moore Dealer, Clement’s Paint offers paint,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Historically high food prices change Austin's restaurant scene

Austin diners are seeing higher checks, more QR codes and “Please bus your own table” signs as restaurants adapt to the cost of doing business. “Being in the restaurant, it’s like we’re putting on a show every night,” Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried said. “The server comes up, does their spiel, the chefs are doing their artistic thing in the back, managers are walking by; it’s just the whole vibe thing. And then when you don’t have that [customer] interaction, the show’s different.”
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Community Impact Austin

Gorjana to bring everyday fine jewelry to northwest Austin

Gorjana, a California-based fine statement jewelry store, will offer services such as engraving, same-day delivery, pickup and online orders this October at the Domain Northside. (Courtesy Gorjana) Gorjana jewelers, a California-based fine jewelry store, will open a second Austin location in the Domain Northside this October at 3120 Palm Way,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Unleashed Unlimited boarding, training facility

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Shield Ranch Foundation opening new campsite in Austin

Campsite at Shield Ranch is a new area open for public use Sept. 24. (Courtesy Shield Ranch Foundation) Shield Ranch, located at the center of the Barton Creek watershed 18 miles southwest of downtown Austin in Travis and Hays counties, is opening a new sustainably designed campsite Sept. 24 at 10417 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Simmons
Person
David Aldridge
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Trail Foundation announces rebrand in Austin

The Butler Hike and Bike trail was first developed in Austin over 50 years ago. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) The Trail Foundation—a nonprofit that manages the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake—announced Sept. 22 it is rebranding to The Trail Conservancy. The name change more accurately reflects the organization’s role in protecting the trail, as it was formally recognized as the primary steward for the trail by the city of Austin in June.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry
Community Impact Austin

Now, Dats Boba bringing bubble tea to Hutto in October

Now, Dats Boba is slated for an early October opening. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Now, Dats Boba, a new locally owned boba shop, is expected to open in early October at 525 Chris Kelley Blvd., Ste. 500, Hutto. The shop’s menu will include bubble tea, Vietnamese coffee, smoothies and a selection of hand foods, such as Vietnamese sandwiches. www.facebook.com/nowdatsboba.
HUTTO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Police Department releases report on 2020 protests & fall events ramp up

The Austin Police Department will reboot its license plate reader program over the coming year. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 23 episode of the Austin Breakdown, Community Impact's Austin City Hall reporter Ben Thompson returns for an update on the Austin Police Department, which recently released an "after-action" report evaluating the department's performance during the protests of May 2020. Also, digital journalist Morgan O'Neal stops by with a sneak peek of fall events coming up in the Austin metro.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
Community Impact Austin

Southwestern University in Georgetown set to build new residence halls, stadiums for students

One project Southwestern University will undertake will update Mood-Bridwell Hall, which houses the Brown College of Arts and Sciences. SU aims to bring newer technologies to the building while maintaining its character and structure. (Rendering courtesy Southwestern University) Southwestern University is preparing to embark on the most aggressive construction and...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed recently in Northwest Austin, including new VooDoo Doughnut

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy