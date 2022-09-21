ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 4

By Paul Schofield
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhF9o_0i56oVFL00
Submitted by Matt Humbert Belle Vernon’s Adam Lacarte is a member of the 2022 football team.

Adam Lacarte

Belle Vernon, Jr., S

The 6-foot junior is one of the leading tacklers for the Leopards. Lacarte has 21 tackles and broke up one pass from his free safety position.

Nick Lonas

Ligonier Valley, Sr., SB/LB

Lonas has rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries and leads the Rams defense with 36 tackles (26 solo tackles). He’s also forced two fumbles.

Micah Roadman

Mt. Pleasant, Jr., OL/DL

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior has played a huge role on offense opening up holes for running backs Robbie Labuda (756 yards) and Lane Golkosky (293) and protecting quarterback Cole Chatfield (21 of 37 for 508 yards).

Noah Vogel

Norwin, Sr., DE/TE

The 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior has two catches for 15 yards, as well as 22 tackles, eight solo, and two sacks. He recently received a scholarship offer from West Virginia State.

Tags: Belle Vernon, Ligonier Valley, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County high school football notebook: First-year QBs finding rhythm

First-year quarterbacks have embraced their role behind center and, as a result, some teams have not missed a beat offensively through a few weeks of the WPIAL season. Ten area teams have a new quarterback, including Franklin Regional (2-1) with senior Roman Sarnic, who rushed for 126 yards on 28 carries in last week’s 16-7 upset of Class 5A No. 1 Gateway.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steel Valley stomps Ligonier Valley to stay undefeated

Top-ranked Steel Valley kept rolling in Class 2A on Friday night, earning its first shutout of the high school football season and scoring another mercy-rule victory, its third in a row. Cruce Brookins passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores — all in the...
MUNHALL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Westmoreland County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Westmoreland County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Westmoreland County, PA
Education
City
Belle Vernon, PA
Westmoreland County, PA
Football
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 4

Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 4:. Borgo returned an interception for a touchdown and also ran for 174 yards and a score on 22 carries last week as Hampton shut out Kiski Area, 38-0. The Talbots (2-2, 1-0) will be tested this week when they host Armstrong (3-1, 0-0) in a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Players#West Virginia State#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sb Lb Lonas#De Te
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rodney Gallagher uses smarts to lead Laurel Highlands past Latrobe

Rodney Gallagher: 4-star prospect, West Virginia commit, clock manager extraordinaire. With Gallagher at the wheel guiding the offense and making plays with his arm and legs, Laurel Highlands held off Latrobe in a defensive struggle, 10-7, on Friday to spoil homecoming at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. Gallagher, who will play wide...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg comes up just short in quest for 1st win over Clairton

In a backfield of mostly underclassmen, Clairton looked to the only senior for big-play leadership. Bears quarterback Capone Jones ran for 161 yards and passed for 106 yards as Clairton (2-3, 2-0), No. 3 in this week’s TribHSSN rankings, held off No. 4 Leechburg, 20-13, in a key Eastern Conference matchup.
LEECHBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Chartiers Valley runners set sights on qualifying for PIAA meet

The Chartiers Valley boys and girls cross country teams are not shy about their goals this fall. “Our goal for the boys and girls team is to challenge for a state qualifying spot,” Chartiers Valley cross country coach Lori Poe said. “If we keep working hard and improving throughout the season, we should be in the position to fight for one of the team spots.”
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

WPIAL Class A football roundup: Monessen takes down unbeaten California

Daevon Burke scored three touchdowns and Monessen knocked off undefeated California, 28-20, in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night. Burke scored on runs of 1, 14 and 8 yards and TyVaughn Kershaw added a 6-yard TD rush as the Greyhounds (3-2, 2-0) built a 28-8 lead and held off a late comeback. Coming into the game, California (4-1, 0-1) had outscored its four opponents 217-26.
MONESSEN, PA
Tribune-Review

75th Alle-Kiski Valley Marching Band Festival showcases halftime shows in Penn Hills

Hundreds of students from several schools performed at the 75th Alle-Kiski Valley Marching Band Festival on Thursday in Penn Hills. Instrumental tunes of generational hits such as Ike and Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary,” and Hanson’s “MMMBop” to NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” to Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” and many others rang out throughout the Penn Hills High School grounds.
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
942
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy