Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 4
Adam Lacarte
Belle Vernon, Jr., S
The 6-foot junior is one of the leading tacklers for the Leopards. Lacarte has 21 tackles and broke up one pass from his free safety position.
Nick Lonas
Ligonier Valley, Sr., SB/LB
Lonas has rushed for 120 yards on 17 carries and leads the Rams defense with 36 tackles (26 solo tackles). He’s also forced two fumbles.
Micah Roadman
Mt. Pleasant, Jr., OL/DL
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior has played a huge role on offense opening up holes for running backs Robbie Labuda (756 yards) and Lane Golkosky (293) and protecting quarterback Cole Chatfield (21 of 37 for 508 yards).
Noah Vogel
Norwin, Sr., DE/TE
The 6-foot-3, 232-pound senior has two catches for 15 yards, as well as 22 tackles, eight solo, and two sacks. He recently received a scholarship offer from West Virginia State.
