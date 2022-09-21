Read full article on original website
Related
On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was At #1 On The Country Charts With His ‘Are You Ready For The Country’ Album In 1976
Waylon Jennings doesn’t have a bad album in his entire catalog of music, and you can’t change my mind on that. And on this date in 1976, he released his classic Are You Ready for the Country album, his 23rd studio album at the time of its release.
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album: Listen
Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.
Lainey Wilson Counts Her Blessings In New Single “Live Off,” The Third From Forthcoming Album ‘Bell Bottom Country’
I already know Bell Bottom Country is going to be one of my favorite albums released this year. Lainey Wilson announced recently that her fourth studio album will be available everywhere on October 28th, and today, she dropped the third single from her forthcoming project. Titled “Live Off,” Lainey says...
Billboard
Bazzi On New Song ‘Heaven’, Cordae Collaboration, Writing For K-Pop Artists & More | Billboard News
Bazzi talks about his new song ‘Heaven’, how he got the sample for the song, his collaboration with Cordae called ‘Only Fan’, writing K-pop songs for multiple SM entertainment artists, and more! Listen to ‘Heaven’ here.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’
Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
NYLON
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Throwback To Reba & LeAnn Rimes’ Powerful Duet Of “When You Love Someone Like That” At The 2007 CMA Awards
Throwback CMA performances are just an archive of greatness. From new breakout singles, to live covers, and in this case a one-of-a-kind collaboration, these older award shows really categorize some of country’s greatest hits. And you can’t have great hits without great vocals; that’s something that Reba McEntire and...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Camila Cabello Blocks Gwen Stefani from Taking a Country Singer for Her The Voice Team — Watch!
“Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you’re singing about," Shelton tells The Voice contestant Morgan Myles in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE The Voice is back for season 22, and competition between the coaches is already heating up! In a clip from the NBC singing competition series shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of its Sept. 19 premiere, singer-songwriter Morgan Myles delivered a blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" that prompted all four coaches to turn their chairs around — and sparked conflict between them. Seconds after Myles, 35,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shania Twain Releases New Song and Music Video, “Waking Up Dreaming”
The legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer Shania Twain released a new song Friday (September 23) called, “Waking Up Dreaming.”. The song is Twain’s first single since 2017 and it also marks her debut on Republic Nashville. The artist, who was recently featured on the Fox drama Monarch, also has a popular documentary, Not Just A Girl, now streaming on Netflix.
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
NME
Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023
Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
Complex
Lil Baby Shares Tears for Fears-Sampling New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”
Lil Baby samples a Tear for Fears classic on his new single “The World Is Yours to Take.”. Released Friday, the song—which is among the eight singles set to be featured as part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack—samples the duo’s still-ubiquitous 1985 track “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” In a statement, Baby called this release a “special one” for him and also shouted out Budweiser, which has been designated as the “official beer” of the FIFA World Cup.
FIFA・
5 Future songs that left a permanent stamp on music
Influence Media Partners announced that they acquired Atlanta artist Future’s music catalogue from 2004 to 2020. According to sources, the deal was in the high eight figures. From 2004 to 2020, Future has made over 600 songs, and most of them have been an important part of the music...
talentrecap.com
Meghan Trainor Still Isn’t Ashamed Of ‘His And Her’ Toilets, Tell All Lifestyle
Despite being known for her TMI lifestyle, Meghan Trainor made one thing crystal clear, she doesn’t care what people think about her. It’s no secret that becoming a mother changes a woman, but Trainor strives to make it known that her lifestyle isn’t as easy as it looks.
talentrecap.com
David Archuleta Releases Dance-Filled Music Video for ‘Faith in Me’
American Idol Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta has released a fun new music video for his song “Faith in Me.” The clip features plenty of dancing, as well as a few winky references to iconic ’80s movies. David Archuleta Releases “Faith in Me” Music Video.
talentrecap.com
Katy Perry Doesn’t Want a Full-Time Nanny for Her Daughter — Here’s Why
Katy Perry says she will not be hiring a full-time nanny for her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. The “Teenage Dream” singer ensures that she takes an active part in parenting her two-year-old amid her loaded work schedule. Katy Perry Wants to be a Hands-On Mother. After dating on...
Comments / 0