HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
NYLON

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Tour Is Reportedly Scheduled For Summer 2023

It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
People

Camila Cabello Blocks Gwen Stefani from Taking a Country Singer for Her The Voice Team — Watch!

“Your gift is that you can make people really believe what you’re singing about," Shelton tells The Voice contestant Morgan Myles in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE The Voice is back for season 22, and competition between the coaches is already heating up! In a clip from the NBC singing competition series shared exclusively with PEOPLE ahead of its Sept. 19 premiere, singer-songwriter Morgan Myles delivered a blind audition performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" that prompted all four coaches to turn their chairs around — and sparked conflict between them. Seconds after Myles, 35,...
American Songwriter

Shania Twain Releases New Song and Music Video, “Waking Up Dreaming”

The legendary five-time Grammy Award-winning country singer Shania Twain released a new song Friday (September 23) called, “Waking Up Dreaming.”. The song is Twain’s first single since 2017 and it also marks her debut on Republic Nashville. The artist, who was recently featured on the Fox drama Monarch, also has a popular documentary, Not Just A Girl, now streaming on Netflix.
NME

Jessie Reyez announces ‘YESSIE’ UK tour dates for 2023

Canadian singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced she’ll be touring the UK early next year – find tickets here. Named after her latest album, The YESSIE Tour will be a limited run, kicking off on Saturday January 28 at Birmingham’s O2 Institute, followed by performances at Manchester’s Academy 2 and London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.
Complex

Lil Baby Shares Tears for Fears-Sampling New Song “The World Is Yours to Take”

Lil Baby samples a Tear for Fears classic on his new single “The World Is Yours to Take.”. Released Friday, the song—which is among the eight singles set to be featured as part of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack—samples the duo’s still-ubiquitous 1985 track “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” In a statement, Baby called this release a “special one” for him and also shouted out Budweiser, which has been designated as the “official beer” of the FIFA World Cup.
rolling out

5 Future songs that left a permanent stamp on music

Influence Media Partners announced that they acquired Atlanta artist Future’s music catalogue from 2004 to 2020. According to sources, the deal was in the high eight figures. From 2004 to 2020, Future has made over 600 songs, and most of them have been an important part of the music...
