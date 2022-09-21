Read full article on original website
KWTX
Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
dailytrib.com
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
Gumbo cookoff among Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 invite the public to a cookoff here in Killeen this Saturday.
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
myfoxzone.com
Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose
KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KWTX
‘We’re finally here’: Gatesville nonprofit opens first physical location for families in need
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a new beginning for Hidden Gem Family Center. The nonprofit held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to open its first physical location in downtown Gatesville. “We offer anything to families in crisis…whatever that may be,” executive director Jennifer Featherston said. Whether that’s...
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Killeen, Texas Police Asking For Help Identifying Drivers Who Witnessed Shooting
A shooting in Killeen, Texas has investigators looking for answers, including the identities of multiple people who may have witnessed what happened. According to Bell County Crime Stoppers, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue on September 22, 2022. Officers responding to the scene of the crime found a 42-year-old man who had been injured by gunfire. He was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.
KWTX
Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
Gunshot fired at Austin hospital bridge highlights health care violence
A bullet fired at a hospital pedestrian bridge in Austin highlights a rise in violence against health care workers.
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
Health and social media experts warn teens of dangerous One Chip Challenge
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – A social media trend resurfacing on TikTok is causing teenagers to seek medical attention. It’s the one chip challenge, and three East Texas middle schoolers did it earlier this week and had to go to the hospital. The challenge is a product sold by Paqui, where one blue tortilla chip […]
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
Report Shows Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Killeen, Texas
Buckle up Killeen, Texas! A new report shows the roads that tend to have the most accidents, and chances are one or more of these are roads you drive on daily. Half the battle for us cautious drivers is just knowing what intersections to avoid. Here's the list. Dangerous Killeen...
Texas police officer saves 9 possible human trafficking victims
The Valley Mills Police Department in Texas said an officer rescued nine people believed to be human trafficking victims. It happened July 23, around 10:03 p.m.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
roundtherocktx.com
Important Safety Message from Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Azaiez
Our nation is facing a frightening epidemic that is taking the lives of many young people, and Texas is not exempt. Across the country — and right here in the Austin metro area — the dangerous drug fentanyl is wreaking havoc on families and communities. As you may...
KWTX
Judge declares mistrial in case of Waco man accused of murdering mother of his three children
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jurors deliberating whether Quest Aljabaughn Jones shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 deadlocked 11-1 in favor of guilt Friday, forcing the judge to declare a mistrial. The 19th State District Court jury of six women and six men deliberated about seven...
Veterans group provides security amid protest at Pflugerville drag brunch
A photo provided to KXAN showed a group of people with a Nazi flag and transphobic signs, protesting outside of a drag brunch at Hanover's Draft Haus in Pflugerville this last weekend.
