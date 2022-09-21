ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KWTX

Facebook post leads Temple woman to donate her kidney

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Six years to live on dialysis. That’s what Martha Adell-Frederick’s doctor told her. Back in 2019, she was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure. “If I could get a living donor my life expectancy could be up to 10 to 12 years,” Adell-Frederick, 68, said.
TEMPLE, TX
dailytrib.com

Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23

Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Salado, TX
Local
Texas Health
KVUE

Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
AUSTIN, TX
myfoxzone.com

Killeen man searching for dog-sized lizard on the loose

KILLEEN, Texas — If you see a large lizard about the size of a dog roaming the streets of Killeen, don't worry. Chances are, it's Alejandro Sosa's missing pet. Sosa posted to the "What's happening in Killeen/Fort Hood, TX" group on Sept. 19 where he said he was looking for his pet, Achilles, which is an Argentinian tegu.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiple Sclerosis#Bone Marrow#Mobile
Kiss 103.1 FM

Killeen, Texas Police Asking For Help Identifying Drivers Who Witnessed Shooting

A shooting in Killeen, Texas has investigators looking for answers, including the identities of multiple people who may have witnessed what happened. According to Bell County Crime Stoppers, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of E. Dean Avenue on September 22, 2022. Officers responding to the scene of the crime found a 42-year-old man who had been injured by gunfire. He was transported by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, where he was listed in critical condition.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Texas Rangers solve 1988 Cold Case Murder

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program has solved the 1988 killing of Patricia Ann Howell Jacobs after more than 30 years. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis entered a guilty plea on Sept. 20 and was sentenced to serve 20 years for her murder. That sentence will run...
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.22.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy