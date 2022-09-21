ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salado, TX

Eagles fall to Boerne Greyhounds 41-7

Salado Eagles lost on the road tonight 41-7 to a talented Boerne Greyhounds team playing their homecoming game. The pre-district doesn’t get any easier as the Eagles will face the Hitchcock Bulldogs in a neutral location at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the final pre-district game of the year. The game will be played at the Merrill Green stadium.
BOERNE, TX
Six Central Texas football standouts make Mr. Texas Football Watchlist

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, six Central Texas standouts were amongst the 100 players to make the early season watchlist for the Mr. Texas Football award. The award goes annually to the best high school football player in the state of Texas. China Spring’s Major Bowden received the honor last season.
TEMPLE, TX
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update

Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
AUSTIN, TX
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
LUBBOCK, TX
A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo

Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 63 at his residence in Austin, Texas. He was born February 8, 1959, in Gonzales, to Raul Ornelas Hidalgo and Grace Rodriguez Hidalgo. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and a...
GONZALES, TX
Belton ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for unnamed elementary school

CENTRAL TEXAS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for Belton ISD’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school. The school is currently called Elementary #12. In May 2022, voters approved a $168,825,000 million bond program to address growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety. Elementary #12 is the...
BELTON, TX
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
UTOPiAfest Lights Up Burnet, Texas

UTOPiAfest Thirteen, the experience-based festival in the Texas Hill Country, is taking place October 14-15 at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas. Founder Travis Sutherland talks about what to expect from this year’s festival, the festival’s current wind down and what’s next for the UTOPiA crew. UTOPiAfest...
BURNET, TX
Sports
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up

CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor Open in Georgetown, TX

Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Tracy, Darla and Britton Maxwell, the business offers an eclectic mix of entirely handcrafted furniture imported from various countries across the world. “[We want to] to fulfill the desire of accomplishing happiness and wholeness for myself...
GEORGETOWN, TX

