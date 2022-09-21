Read full article on original website
saladovillagevoice.com
Eagles fall to Boerne Greyhounds 41-7
Salado Eagles lost on the road tonight 41-7 to a talented Boerne Greyhounds team playing their homecoming game. The pre-district doesn’t get any easier as the Eagles will face the Hitchcock Bulldogs in a neutral location at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in the final pre-district game of the year. The game will be played at the Merrill Green stadium.
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22
Del Valle picked up a 42-0 win over Akins and Hays held off Boerne Champion 34-29. Travis topped Manor New Tech 36-24 and Granger ran past Bruni 35-6.
fox44news.com
Six Central Texas football standouts make Mr. Texas Football Watchlist
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday, six Central Texas standouts were amongst the 100 players to make the early season watchlist for the Mr. Texas Football award. The award goes annually to the best high school football player in the state of Texas. China Spring’s Major Bowden received the honor last season.
AthlonSports.com
Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Announces Surprising Quinn Ewers Update
Almost two weeks ago Quinn Ewers was abusing the Alabama defense in what was quickly shaping up to be a monumental upset in Austin. Unfortunately, Ewers went down with an early-game injury and the Crimson Tide escaped with a 20-19 victory. The initial belief is that Ewers, the former 5-star...
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
Alright, I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns ‘T-Shirt Fan’ Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I didn't attend Texas Tech University.
Gonzales Inquirer
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo
Michael “Boy” Henry Hidalgo passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at the age of 63 at his residence in Austin, Texas. He was born February 8, 1959, in Gonzales, to Raul Ornelas Hidalgo and Grace Rodriguez Hidalgo. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, and a...
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
News Channel 25
Belton ISD holds groundbreaking ceremony for unnamed elementary school
CENTRAL TEXAS — A groundbreaking ceremony was held today for Belton ISD’s 12th yet-to-be-named elementary school. The school is currently called Elementary #12. In May 2022, voters approved a $168,825,000 million bond program to address growth, aging and evolving facilities, program equity and safety. Elementary #12 is the...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KXAN
UTOPiAfest Lights Up Burnet, Texas
UTOPiAfest Thirteen, the experience-based festival in the Texas Hill Country, is taking place October 14-15 at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas. Founder Travis Sutherland talks about what to expect from this year’s festival, the festival’s current wind down and what’s next for the UTOPiA crew. UTOPiAfest...
Texas grape growers believe herbicide is killing their vineyards
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas grape growers believe herbicide carried through the air from nearby cotton farms is killing their crops. "Look at these next plants. You know how dead that is?" It's just one more dead viognier vine for grape grower Cliff Bingham, the owner of Bingham Family Vineyards.
Terry Black's BBQ throws shade at Black's Barbecue ahead of Lockhart opening
It's uncle vs. nephews in an ongoing Central Texas barbecue showdown.
fox7austin.com
1,000-plus water violation warnings issued as pipe repair work steps up
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Repair work on the raw water intake that feeds the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority started Wednesday. Progress was made Thursday to the point that officials hope the repair project may be completed a little ahead of schedule. However, residents in Cedar Park and Leander are still being warned not to violate the new water conservation rules.
Fall is here: When to expect the first freeze
Central Texas may be in the midst of summer heat, but the changing of the seasons will, inevitably, bring cooler temperatures.
mycanyonlake.com
Comal Schools, County Offices Close Friday for Biggest County Fair in Central Texas
All Comal County schools, county and City of New Braunfels offices will close Friday in observance of the Comal County Fair Day holiday. The fair parade winds its way through New Braunfels beginning at 9 a.m. The route runs from S. Seguin Avenue. to Main Plaza then on to E....
City of Leander watches water usage as 14-day repair to underwater pipeline starts
Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority contractors shut off a 36-inch pipeline in Lake Travis Wednesday morning to repair a leak found back in August.
hellogeorgetown.com
Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor Open in Georgetown, TX
Timeless Imports Furniture & Decor is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Tracy, Darla and Britton Maxwell, the business offers an eclectic mix of entirely handcrafted furniture imported from various countries across the world. “[We want to] to fulfill the desire of accomplishing happiness and wholeness for myself...
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
