23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
zachnews.net
Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.
Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
11 CCSD schools selected for college success award
Several Clark County School District schools were recognized for preparing students to enroll and succeed in college.
bouldercityreview.com
Chamber endorses plan to split up CCSD
Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is one of six Southern Nevada chambers of commerce that endorsed the Community Schools Initiative that would split up the Clark County School District if voters approve it in 2024. Also endorsing the initiative Sept. 15 were the Las Vegas chamber, Henderson Chamber of Commerce,...
Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
963kklz.com
Where Las Vegas Ranks When It Comes To ‘Coffee’
When it comes to drinking coffee, where does the city of Las Vegas rank in the list of over 100 cities in America? There was research done to find out the best cities in America to drink for coffee…which has changed in the last couple of years or so. More and more coffee drinkers are going out for their cup of “Joe” instead of making a home brew first thing in the morning…and clearly the cost of a cup doesn’t matter.
Bringing Fast and Fresh Back
Las Vegas(KLAS)-At Farmer Boys, the customer is always right! And they brought back, by popular demand, some classic, limited edition items to the menu. Jose Navarro joins Roqui Theus with a taste of the menu.
vegaspublicity.com
Oktoberfest 2022 Continues at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas with Human Nature and Reckless in Vegas
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas continued its 18th annual Oktoberfest celebrations this past weekend with celebrity keg tappers on Friday and Saturday evening. Pop-vocal group Human Nature, who is currently performing a limited Las Vegas engagement at South Point Casino, tapped the keg on the Hofbräuhaus stage on Friday evening.
The Biggest Little Show in Las Vegas
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Cheapshot is new showroom downtown and Mavericks Variety Show is the star. JC Fernandez talks with host Miss Behave and exotic bird trainer Clint Carvalho to tell us more and give us a taste of the madness.
24hip-hop.com
Lil Tapz Is The Hottest Artist Coming Out Of Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas has a new breed of rappers coming through the pipeline and one that is making a serious impact hails from the city is Lil Tapz He’s full of vibrant energy and powered by the streets of Vegas. Lil Tapz is definitely a trailblazer. He represents for all the young artists grinding to make a name for themselves.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Christopher Cross sails into Las Vegas
Christopher Cross entered the studio in the summer of 1979, a few months after Billboard magazine replaced the categorical term Easy Listening with Adult Contemporary. The San Antonio singer-songwriter’s eponymous album released in December of that year made him AC’s first new superstar and earned him four GRAMMYs in 1981. This year he’s finally able to bring his 40th anniversary tour to Las Vegas after the lifting of COVID restrictions.
news3lv.com
The Stirling Club
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
news3lv.com
Inflation impacts food festivals in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
Pet of the week: Toby
Toby is friendly, affectionate and wants to be your best friend. He is selective about which dogs he likes to be around, so a meet and greet is encouraged.
jammin1057.com
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
Las Vegas Weekly
Chef Matt Meyer transforms his Served spot into an ambitious Henderson steakhouse
Matt Meyer is ready to take things to the next level, and if you’ve ever dined at his Henderson restaurant Served Global Dining, you should be excited about what’s coming. Served was all about huge flavors and maximum satisfaction, whether it was breakfast, lunch or dinner. “That’s still going to be my philosophy on cooking and the way I cook. It’s always going to be like that,” he says. “It’s always going to be as much flavor as I can possibly muster and get into something, but now I’m trying to be a bit more focused with our brand and what we’re offering, so it can be cohesive. But I can’t think of food any other way.”
news3lv.com
Local wins $55k jackpot from Rampart Casino
One lucky local won big Wednesday night. The North Las Vegas native took home $55, 177 from Summerlin's Rampart Casino. They took home the big prize after a $2.50 bet on Dragon Crash. Congratulations!
techaiapp.com
5 Things You Didn’t Know About Las Vegas
Las Vegas is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. People come from all over to experience the glitz and glamor that Las Vegas has to offer. However, there are some things about Las Vegas that many people don’t know. In this blog post, we will discuss five things that you probably didn’t know about Las Vegas!
KTNV
Expect Traffic near T-Mobile Arena during iHeart Radio Music Festival
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two-day iHeart Radio Music festival kicks off tonight at T-mobile Arena, with day and night performances. Heavy traffic is expected in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling near T-mobile Arena Friday and Saturday during peak traffic times, and to use an alternate route around streets like Tropicana Ave., Frank Sinatra Drive, and the I-15 North and South near Tropicana Avenue.
culinaryunion226.org
🗳️ NEW: Culinary Union's Midterm endorsements!
Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. Early Vote: Saturday, October 22 - Friday, November 4, 2022. Culinary Union has released endorsements ahead of the 2022 Midterm Election. You can find the endorsement guide here. Over 250 Culinary Union...
The real ghosts of Lake Mead?
It was just a matter of time - ghost hunters have arrived at Lake Mead. And why not, just this year at least five sets of human remains have been discovered and many expect more to be found as water levels continue to drop over the next year.
