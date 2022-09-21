ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

zachnews.net

Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaims today in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German.

Source: Office of Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak (Information) Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proclaimed Saturday, September 24th, 2022 in honor of slain Las Vegas Review-Journal Reporter Jeff German who was killed by Clark County Public Administrator Official. In a tweet, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said “To honor Jeff’s reporting...
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

Chamber endorses plan to split up CCSD

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce is one of six Southern Nevada chambers of commerce that endorsed the Community Schools Initiative that would split up the Clark County School District if voters approve it in 2024. Also endorsing the initiative Sept. 15 were the Las Vegas chamber, Henderson Chamber of Commerce,...
BOULDER CITY, NV
8 News Now

Powered paragliding taking off in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… paragliders? Powered paragliding, also known as paramotoring or PPG, is gaining popularity across the nation. The sport takes traditional paragliding and adds an ultralight backpack motor and seat for fliers. This allows them to stay in the air for up to five hours. It’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Where Las Vegas Ranks When It Comes To ‘Coffee’

When it comes to drinking coffee, where does the city of Las Vegas rank in the list of over 100 cities in America? There was research done to find out the best cities in America to drink for coffee…which has changed in the last couple of years or so. More and more coffee drinkers are going out for their cup of “Joe” instead of making a home brew first thing in the morning…and clearly the cost of a cup doesn’t matter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Bringing Fast and Fresh Back

Las Vegas(KLAS)-At Farmer Boys, the customer is always right! And they brought back, by popular demand, some classic, limited edition items to the menu. Jose Navarro joins Roqui Theus with a taste of the menu.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Biggest Little Show in Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Cheapshot is new showroom downtown and Mavericks Variety Show is the star. JC Fernandez talks with host Miss Behave and exotic bird trainer Clint Carvalho to tell us more and give us a taste of the madness.
LAS VEGAS, NV
24hip-hop.com

Lil Tapz Is The Hottest Artist Coming Out Of Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas has a new breed of rappers coming through the pipeline and one that is making a serious impact hails from the city is Lil Tapz He’s full of vibrant energy and powered by the streets of Vegas. Lil Tapz is definitely a trailblazer. He represents for all the young artists grinding to make a name for themselves.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Christopher Cross sails into Las Vegas

Christopher Cross entered the studio in the summer of 1979, a few months after Billboard magazine replaced the categorical term Easy Listening with Adult Contemporary. The San Antonio singer-songwriter’s eponymous album released in December of that year made him AC’s first new superstar and earned him four GRAMMYs in 1981. This year he’s finally able to bring his 40th anniversary tour to Las Vegas after the lifting of COVID restrictions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

The Stirling Club

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A true social, private club is just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. It's called The Stirling Club. Joining us now with more is the director of entertainment, Kelly Clinton-Holmes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Inflation impacts food festivals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Inflation takes a bite out of setup costs at some Las Vegas valley food festivals this weekend. The 42nd San Genarro Feast is serving fun, but it comes with a higher price because of inflation. Event organizers said the cost to set up the festival increased by roughly $150,000 due to the current state of the economy.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas

The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Chef Matt Meyer transforms his Served spot into an ambitious Henderson steakhouse

Matt Meyer is ready to take things to the next level, and if you’ve ever dined at his Henderson restaurant Served Global Dining, you should be excited about what’s coming. Served was all about huge flavors and maximum satisfaction, whether it was breakfast, lunch or dinner. “That’s still going to be my philosophy on cooking and the way I cook. It’s always going to be like that,” he says. “It’s always going to be as much flavor as I can possibly muster and get into something, but now I’m trying to be a bit more focused with our brand and what we’re offering, so it can be cohesive. But I can’t think of food any other way.”
HENDERSON, NV
techaiapp.com

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Las Vegas

Las Vegas is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. People come from all over to experience the glitz and glamor that Las Vegas has to offer. However, there are some things about Las Vegas that many people don’t know. In this blog post, we will discuss five things that you probably didn’t know about Las Vegas!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Expect Traffic near T-Mobile Arena during iHeart Radio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two-day iHeart Radio Music festival kicks off tonight at T-mobile Arena, with day and night performances. Heavy traffic is expected in the area. Drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling near T-mobile Arena Friday and Saturday during peak traffic times, and to use an alternate route around streets like Tropicana Ave., Frank Sinatra Drive, and the I-15 North and South near Tropicana Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
culinaryunion226.org

🗳️ NEW: Culinary Union's Midterm endorsements!

Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. Early Vote: Saturday, October 22 - Friday, November 4, 2022. Culinary Union has released endorsements ahead of the 2022 Midterm Election. You can find the endorsement guide here. Over 250 Culinary Union...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The real ghosts of Lake Mead?

It was just a matter of time - ghost hunters have arrived at Lake Mead. And why not, just this year at least five sets of human remains have been discovered and many expect more to be found as water levels continue to drop over the next year.
LAS VEGAS, NV

