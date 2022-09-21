Read full article on original website
tripsavvy.com
American Airlines Announces New Premium Suites Coming in 2024
American Airlines is giving some of its aircraft a major facelift—and we're here for it. The airline recently announced that its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft, set to debut in 2024, will feature new Flagship Suite premium seating and upgraded premium economy seats. "We are enhancing the customer...
The wing of a United Airlines plane hit another jet after 2 inexperienced airport workers misjudged the gap, report says
Ramp workers used a tow tug to push back the United plane, but the winglet clipped a jet's horizontal stabilizer, The Wall Street Journal reported.
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Aeroflot says it ordered more than 300 'fully Russified' airliners. Take a look at the Ikrut MC-21 jet the airline claims will be its new flagship.
Russia's MC-21, which is still in production, is getting a new homegrown engine to replace the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G that formally powered the jet.
UPS order for cargo planes helps boost Boeing’s sales book
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — UPS is delivering for Boeing, helping boost the aircraft maker’s August sales numbers with an order for cargo planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 26 planes net last month, with the biggest being a United Parcel Service Inc. order for eight freighters. Arlington-based Boeing also took orders for 13 more 737 Max planes, including two for American Airlines.
AOL Corp
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights. United Chief Executive Scott Kirby wrote to Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen last week...
Cargo plane ends up in water at Montpellier airport
Montpellier airport in southern France is closed after a cargo plane left the runway and ended up with its nose and at least one engine dipping into the water.No casualties are reported.The Boeing 737 belonging to West Atlantic had flown south from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday, arriving shortly before 3am. But according to French air accident investigators, the plane left the runway during the landing.The Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) posted photographs showing the aircraft precariously at rest with the nose and forward fuselage in the lagoon at the southern end...
Aviation International News
Pilatus Acquiring U.S. Aircraft Sales/mx Firm Skytech
Swiss business aircraft manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft is further expanding its presence in the U.S. market by acquiring aircraft sales and maintenance provider Skytech. Founded in 1976, Skytech counts two East Coast bases—in Baltimore, Maryland, and Rock Hill, South Carolina—and has served as a Pilatus-authorized sales and service center since 1993.
Thrillist
Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023
Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
CNBC
Boeing delivered 35 planes in August as new Dreamliners returned
Boeing logged 26 net orders for planes last month, more than a dozen 737 Max jets. The manufacturer's deliveries rose to 35 planes in August, after handovers of the 787 Dreamliner returned. Supply chain issues has slowed aircraft production growth this year, according to Airbus and Boeing executives. Boeing's deliveries...
Kitty Hawk Failed To Develop a US Federal Aviation Regulations Category 103 Ultralight Aircraft
The aviation start-up founded by Google founder Larry Page is being closed. There have been problems before. Hard landing: Kitty Hawk has failed and stopped working. The company, founded by Larry Page, wanted to build an aircraft that anyone could fly without a license after a little training.
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
Aviation International News
Gulfstream Shows Off Second Production Test G700 with Full Interior
Gulfstream’s G700 flight test program is in full swing, and the company recently flew its second production aircraft, known as P2, for the first time. The 7,500-nautical mile-range twinjet is equipped with a full interior and is being used to test maturity, durability, and comfort of the cabin elements.
TechCrunch
Mighty Capital’s thesis is that the best product wins — even more so in a downturn
The San Francisco-based VC firm has a core thesis: The best product wins. And changed macro conditions don’t invalidate it. On the contrary, Mighty Capital’s founding managing partner, SC Moatti, told TechCrunch that it is “perhaps more relevant now than ever.”. SC Moatti is a former Facebook...
Motley Fool
Why Steelcase Stock Swooned by 10% Today
The furniture specialist reported its third quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings. The company missed on the top line and beat on the bottom. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Sustainable jet fuel is taking off with commercial airlines
A snapshot from Air Company and US Air Force's SAF test flight. Air CompanyJetBlue, the US Air Force, and others are investing in a greener type of fuel.
TechCrunch
A quick checkup on consumer fintech activity ahead of Q3 data
When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
TechCrunch
For Brazilian shareholders, Nubank’s IPO has a bitter aftertaste
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. What does it mean?. Nubank is one of Latin America’s preeminent neobanks, so when its parent company, Nu...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Grab Sees No Big Layoffs Despite Weak Market
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions. Chief Operating Officer Alex Hungate said that earlier in the year, Grab had been...
TechCrunch
Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth
The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
