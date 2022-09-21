ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

tripsavvy.com

American Airlines Announces New Premium Suites Coming in 2024

American Airlines is giving some of its aircraft a major facelift—and we're here for it. The airline recently announced that its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft, set to debut in 2024, will feature new Flagship Suite premium seating and upgraded premium economy seats. "We are enhancing the customer...
The Associated Press

UPS order for cargo planes helps boost Boeing’s sales book

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — UPS is delivering for Boeing, helping boost the aircraft maker’s August sales numbers with an order for cargo planes. Boeing said Tuesday that it took orders for 26 planes net last month, with the biggest being a United Parcel Service Inc. order for eight freighters. Arlington-based Boeing also took orders for 13 more 737 Max planes, including two for American Airlines.
The Independent

Cargo plane ends up in water at Montpellier airport

Montpellier airport in southern France is closed after a cargo plane left the runway and ended up with its nose and at least one engine dipping into the water.No casualties are reported.The Boeing 737 belonging to West Atlantic had flown south from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday, arriving shortly before 3am. But according to French air accident investigators, the plane left the runway during the landing.The Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) posted photographs showing the aircraft precariously at rest with the nose and forward fuselage in the lagoon at the southern end...
Aviation International News

Pilatus Acquiring U.S. Aircraft Sales/mx Firm Skytech

Swiss business aircraft manufacturer Pilatus Aircraft is further expanding its presence in the U.S. market by acquiring aircraft sales and maintenance provider Skytech. Founded in 1976, Skytech counts two East Coast bases—in Baltimore, Maryland, and Rock Hill, South Carolina—and has served as a Pilatus-authorized sales and service center since 1993.
Thrillist

Delta Has 7 New Transatlantic Routes for Summer 2023

Summer 2023 is when airline executives believe travel might return to some form of pre-pandemic normal. That's not the only reason to look forward to next year though. Delta announced that the airline will be adding new routes and destinations to its Summer 2023 roster. According to The Points Guy,...
CNBC

Boeing delivered 35 planes in August as new Dreamliners returned

Boeing logged 26 net orders for planes last month, more than a dozen 737 Max jets. The manufacturer's deliveries rose to 35 planes in August, after handovers of the 787 Dreamliner returned. Supply chain issues has slowed aircraft production growth this year, according to Airbus and Boeing executives. Boeing's deliveries...
Aviation International News

Gulfstream Shows Off Second Production Test G700 with Full Interior

Gulfstream’s G700 flight test program is in full swing, and the company recently flew its second production aircraft, known as P2, for the first time. The 7,500-nautical mile-range twinjet is equipped with a full interior and is being used to test maturity, durability, and comfort of the cabin elements.
Motley Fool

Why Steelcase Stock Swooned by 10% Today

The furniture specialist reported its third quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings. The company missed on the top line and beat on the bottom. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
TechCrunch

A quick checkup on consumer fintech activity ahead of Q3 data

When September wraps, we’ll start a countdown for earnings reports from consumer-serving fintech giants, data that will help us understand present-day market appetite for trading and investing products; given the sheer number of fintech startups that touch at least a part of that operating space, we have our eyes open.
TechCrunch

For Brazilian shareholders, Nubank’s IPO has a bitter aftertaste

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. What does it mean?. Nubank is one of Latin America’s preeminent neobanks, so when its parent company, Nu...
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Grab Sees No Big Layoffs Despite Weak Market

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing and food delivery firm, does not envisage having to undertake mass layoffs as some rivals have done, and is selectively hiring, while reining in its financial service ambitions. Chief Operating Officer Alex Hungate said that earlier in the year, Grab had been...
TechCrunch

Declining VC investment into LatAm startups could throttle digital growth

The declines in capital availability, as far as TechCrunch can see, will not prove lethal. However, they may slow the pace at which Latin American economies digitize and mature. Data from Atlantico — a regionally focused venture capital fund and the sister firm of Canary, which invests in earlier-stage Latin American rounds — indicates that there may be enough local capital in the region to ensure that its domestic startups have a shot at persistence.
