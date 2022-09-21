Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program to be suspended Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is suspending the Emergency Utility Assistance Program. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, applications for utility disconnection assistance and other utility status assistance, will not be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 28, 2022.
everythinglubbock.com
TTUHSC to host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ on Saturday, Oct. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Municipal GAC hosting 33rd Annual National Arts Program, Oct. 22 – Nov. 22
The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host the 33rd Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 22nd through November 22nd, 2022. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors. Online registration is currently open and will continue until October 7th, 2022. Participants will drop off artwork at the Garden & Arts Center from October 10th – October 14th, 2022 during center hours. Artists can find more information about the exhibit on the Garden & Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org as well as a link to register online with the National Arts Program.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials reported that a dirt bike and a flatbed truck towing a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
Fire at Camelot Village RV Park, LFR responds
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported Monday morning around 6:44 a.m., at Camelot Village, an RV park located at 6001 34th Street. According to LFR, crews arrived at 6:51 a.m. and the fire was put out around 7:01 a.m. The building was damaged, but there were no injuries at the time.
everythinglubbock.com
Pavement improvement project begins Tuesday on Mac Davis Lane & Ave. X
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, September 27, Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement replacement on Mac Davis Lane and Avenue X in North Overton. The first phase of the contract will require Mac Davis Lane, from University Avenue through Avenue...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
everythinglubbock.com
Talking Points with Jen Phillips (9/25/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Juvenile crime has been the focus of a lot of attention recently in the Lubbock City Council as councilmembers voted on a new budget. Is juvenile crime spiking in the Hub City? What can the tax dollars just allocated to the Lubbock Police Department do to help? We’ll discuss the matter with Chief Floyd Mitchell of the Lubbock Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox34.com
Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location
Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal
Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
everythinglubbock.com
Bucketheads Lubbock has décor, clothes and gift options
LUBBOCK, Texas- Bucketheads Lubbock is a one stop shop for décor, accessories, bags and everything in-between. Shop in store or online.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
High Point Village announces Celebration Gala: ‘ Heaven on Earth’ on Nov. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village will host our Celebration Gala: ‘Heaven on Earth’ on November 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This event is High Point Village’s largest fundraiser and we rely on the success of this event and the generosity of donors to allow our organization to continue providing life-changing programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.
24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23
Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
Stabbing at Lubbock grocery store parking lot, 1 seriously injured
The Lubbock Police Department responded to a stabbing Saturday in the parking lot of H-E-B.
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Police searching for fan that shoved UT player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. It’s expected to become a major hurricane later tonight. Ian is forecasted to hit Florida’s East Coast on Wednesday. Follow the latest here: Ian strengthens into a hurricane, heads toward Cuba, Florida. One seriously injured in dirt bike crash. Search for...
everythinglubbock.com
Eight startups awarded $100,000 from the Texas Tech and TTUHSC presidents
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Innovation Hub at Research Park today (September 26, 2022) announced the winners of its annual Presidents’ Innovative Startup Awards. The awards recognize startups that have a high potential for growth and an economic impact in West Texas. The presidents of Texas Tech...
Lubbock business shares parking frustration ahead of Texas Tech game day
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Red Raiders play a sold out game against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday which means up to 60,000 fans will soon be scrambling to find a perfect parking spot. Several fans have previously returned from the game to find their car has been towed after parking in the parking lots of […]
Want Some Pasta? These Are The Best Lubbock Italian Restaurants
Sometimes you just really need a good plate of pasta right? Well, these are the places in Lubbock you can do that. Surprisingly there aren't a lot. 20 New Lubbock Food & Drink Spots That Have Opened in 2022. 64 Lubbock-Area Food Trucks You Need to Try. Here's a list...
HIGHLIGHTS: Lake View falls to Levelland on the road
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Lake View Chiefs fell on the road to Levelland in a shut-out game for their second loss of the season. The Chiefs will be back in action at home next Friday against Midland Greenwood.
Comments / 1