ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock’s Emergency Utility Assistance Program to be suspended Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock is suspending the Emergency Utility Assistance Program. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, applications for utility disconnection assistance and other utility status assistance, will not be accepted. The Community Development Department will continue to review and process applications received prior to September 28, 2022.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

TTUHSC to host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ on Saturday, Oct. 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Municipal GAC hosting 33rd Annual National Arts Program, Oct. 22 – Nov. 22

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center (GAC) is pleased to host the 33rd Annual National Arts Program in Lubbock from October 22nd through November 22nd, 2022. The annual exhibit features artwork by City of Lubbock employees, family members, volunteers, City of Lubbock retirees and previous Garden & Arts Center exhibitors. Online registration is currently open and will continue until October 7th, 2022. Participants will drop off artwork at the Garden & Arts Center from October 10th – October 14th, 2022 during center hours. Artists can find more information about the exhibit on the Garden & Arts Center website www.lubbockgac.org as well as a link to register online with the National Arts Program.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Food & Drinks
Lubbock, TX
Business
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Otto, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
everythinglubbock.com

Fire at Camelot Village RV Park, LFR responds

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire reported Monday morning around 6:44 a.m., at Camelot Village, an RV park located at 6001 34th Street. According to LFR, crews arrived at 6:51 a.m. and the fire was put out around 7:01 a.m. The building was damaged, but there were no injuries at the time.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Pavement improvement project begins Tuesday on Mac Davis Lane & Ave. X

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Beginning Tuesday, September 27, Ti-Zack Concrete Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement replacement on Mac Davis Lane and Avenue X in North Overton. The first phase of the contract will require Mac Davis Lane, from University Avenue through Avenue...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Talking Points with Jen Phillips (9/25/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Juvenile crime has been the focus of a lot of attention recently in the Lubbock City Council as councilmembers voted on a new budget. Is juvenile crime spiking in the Hub City? What can the tax dollars just allocated to the Lubbock Police Department do to help? We’ll discuss the matter with Chief Floyd Mitchell of the Lubbock Police Department.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Otto S Granary
fox34.com

Prominent communicator Eddie Owens dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an award-winning writer and public relations specialist who was well known throughout the South Plains. Eddie Owens has died. At various points in his award-winning career, Owens handled marketing and public relations for St. Mary’s of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location

Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Parents Only Have One Day Left to Grab This Great Deal

Twice a year, Target puts on an amazing promotion that allows parents to bring in their old, broken, and expired car seats and get 20 percent off the price of a new one. Don't need a car seat anymore? No problem! They'll also apply this discount to big ticket baby items, like strollers, high chairs, play yards, and more.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
everythinglubbock.com

High Point Village announces Celebration Gala: ‘ Heaven on Earth’ on Nov. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village will host our Celebration Gala: ‘Heaven on Earth’ on November 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This event is High Point Village’s largest fundraiser and we rely on the success of this event and the generosity of donors to allow our organization to continue providing life-changing programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23

Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Eight startups awarded $100,000 from the Texas Tech and TTUHSC presidents

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Innovation Hub at Research Park today (September 26, 2022) announced the winners of its annual Presidents’ Innovative Startup Awards. The awards recognize startups that have a high potential for growth and an economic impact in West Texas. The presidents of Texas Tech...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy