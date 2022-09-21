ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Groups call for police reform six months after Miguel Estrella's death

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The group 'Change for Miguel' held a march Sunday to raise awareness about how Pittsfield responds to mental health calls six months after Miguel Estrella was shot and killed by Pittsfield police. In a report released last month, The Berkshire District Attorney's office found the officers acted...
PITTSFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Climate activists protest new Chase Bank branch in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Local climate activists held a protest outside the new Chase Bank branch on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester Monday morning. Members of 350 Central Mass, an all-volunteer climate-action organization, called for a boycott of all Chase Bank operations. The group said JP Morgan, which owns the bank, was the largest financier of the fossil fuel industry in 2021. Chase Bank is one of the largest banks in the world.
WORCESTER, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
STURBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 
WINDSOR, CT
WBEC AM

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.

A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
AGAWAM, MA

