The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
Statewide Cannabis Cup Competition taking place
Some of the people who shop at the INSA dispensary in Springfield, who've developed a wide palate of the strains on the market, will help determine the winners of the state wide Cannabis Cup Competition.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
whdh.com
Passenger van catches fires, spreads to Madison Place shopping center in Worcester
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Businesses at Madison Place shopping center were left damaged by a van fire. Firefighters arrived to knock down the flames and thick, black smoke Saturday morning. One of the passengers on the NYC United Express transport van says he was helping someone off board when he...
Two people homeless after Springfield mobile home fire
The Red Cross is assisting two people who were forced out of their Springfield mobile home by a fire early Monday morning.
spectrumnews1.com
Groups call for police reform six months after Miguel Estrella's death
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The group 'Change for Miguel' held a march Sunday to raise awareness about how Pittsfield responds to mental health calls six months after Miguel Estrella was shot and killed by Pittsfield police. In a report released last month, The Berkshire District Attorney's office found the officers acted...
Funnel shaped cloud in West Springfield caused concern on Monday
A funnel shaped cloud was seen over West Springfield on Monday that raised concerns to passerby's on the road.
TODAY.com
Second decomposed body found in former Rhode Island mayor’s house identified
A second decomposed body found this week in the home of former Rhode Island mayor Susan Menard, who was identified as the other body, has been identified as her boyfriend, authorities said Friday. Daniel Grabowski also died in Menard’s Woonsocket home, according to a statement from the Office of the...
spectrumnews1.com
Climate activists protest new Chase Bank branch in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. - Local climate activists held a protest outside the new Chase Bank branch on Gold Star Boulevard in Worcester Monday morning. Members of 350 Central Mass, an all-volunteer climate-action organization, called for a boycott of all Chase Bank operations. The group said JP Morgan, which owns the bank, was the largest financier of the fossil fuel industry in 2021. Chase Bank is one of the largest banks in the world.
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
Brothers From Pittsfield Convicted In Luring, Shooting Death Of 18-Year-Old
Two brothers have been convicted in the luring and shooting death of an 18-year-old man from the region. After more than two weeks of trial in Western Massachusetts, a jury in Berkshire County found Omar Pascual-Polanco, age 26, and Carlos Pascual-Polanco, age 22, both of Pittsfield, guilty of first-degree murder Thursday, Sept. 22, in the death of Jaden Salois.
Heavy police presence seen on Stonina Drive in Chicopee
A heavy police presence was spotted on Stonina Drive in Chicopee Sunday.
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut
WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries.
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
Bus caught fire on Mass Pike in Sturbridge
A bus that was driving down I-90 caught fire around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
Prison officer on disability allegedly collected benefits while working as realtor, police officer in Mass.
A Massachusetts man is accused of illegally collecting more than $80,000 in workers’ compensation while being employed as a correctional officer in Connecticut. Matthew Hubbard, age 54, of Agawam was arrested Tuesday on a warrant. He faces charges of larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community, fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits and perjury, according to the Connecticut Divison of Criminal Justice.
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
