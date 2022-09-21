Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 9/24/22 – 9/26/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Kara L
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Fundraiser Started for Duluth Veteran Who Lost All in Recent Medical Equipment Fire
Recently, the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building in Duluth suffered a total loss due to fire. The fire not only damaged their business, but it also severely damaged that a Duluth veteran called home. Mark Winans lost everything in the fire and now a GoFundMe drive has been started to...
A & Dubs Announces 2022 Closing Date
Whether we like it or not, summer is over and fall is here. The turning of the seasons is always bittersweet for many reasons but one of the saddest? Some of our favorite businesses are seasonal and fall means they close up shop for the winter. One of those is...
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey sweeps weekend at LIU
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team was taking on Long Island University for their second game of the season Sunday. After a 4-1 win on Saturday, Emma Soderberg shut out LIU 5-0. Ashton Bell collected the game winning goal on the powerplay. The Bulldogs registered 58...
WDIO-TV
Duluth to be lit in shades of teal for ovarian cancer awareness
It’s almost time to Light Duluth Teal! And the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance is adding splashes of teal to Canal Park. Kris Greer, MOCA’s board chair and ovarian cancer survivor herself, spent time tying teal ribbons on the carriages that take people on horse-drawn rides. Several Duluth area...
WBAY Green Bay
2nd Annual ‘Concert in the Corn’ held at Bayfield County farm
VILLAGE OF MASON, Wis. (WBAY) - This year’s ‘Concert in the Corn’ event kicked off Friday and Saturday in Bayfield County. Organizers say the two-day event was created with a dream to hold a concert under the stars on the farm. The event features a variety of...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
Prepare For Winter! Duluth, Superior Area to Receive First Freeze of Fall Season
Fall officially began on September 22 and soon the Northland will receive its first widespread freeze of the season. After a windy Sunday, the National Weather Service in Duluth says overnight temperatures will soon be dropping to the point where residents should start preparing for winter. The National Weather service...
WDIO-TV
Ursa Minor brings food, beer and goats back with Oktoberfest
German culture and activities took over Ursa Minor Brewing this weekend in Duluth. Oktoberfest kicked off Thursday and is wrapping up Sunday, September 25th at 10 PM. “It’s a great celebration of end of summer, with a dark German lager. And each day kind of has its own twist and theme, and it’s a free event to the public. We have music all day long and fun activities,” says Ben Hugus, founder of Oktoberfest.
WDIO-TV
GoFundMe for man who lost all in fire
Mark Winans lost everything in a fire last week at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment. His friend has set up a GoFundMe to help the Navy veteran. He is also a food manager and cook at the Arrowhead House East Intensive Residential Treatment in Duluth, and helps serve adults with mental health issues.
cbs3duluth.com
New meat-cutting facility opens at Northland corrections center
SAGINAW, MN -- Friday, the Northeast Regional Correctional Center (NERCC) opened a brand new meat-cutting facility for residents to learn new skills. NERCC is a correctional facility that gives men with a criminal history a chance to learn skills they can use upon release. The meat-cutting program is one example.
WDIO-TV
The Duluth Branch of the NAACP held its second annual Decriminalize Color Rally
In Duluth, the Clayton, Jackson, McGhie Memorial was the center of a rally for the NAACP. The Duluth branch of the NAACP( https://duluthnaacp.org/) held its 2nd annual Decriminalize Color Rally. The focus of the annual event is on breaking down systemic racial inequities within the criminal justice system. “We have...
FOX 21 Online
“Tacos Tacos Tacos” holds Taco Eating Contest
DULUTH, Minn. — Hot dog eating contests are pretty well known, but have you ever seen a taco eating contest?. Tacos Tacos Tacos held their 2nd annual Taco Eating Contest at Blacklist Brewing Company. 10 contestants lined up to see if they could eat all 20 tacos in 30...
WDIO-TV
Proctor students complete first ALICE drill
Holding signs that said “This is a Drill,” 1300 students in Proctor walked out of their buildings on Thursday afternoon. They walked to their rally point a few blocks away. It was their first ALICE drill of the year. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. Principal...
WDIO-TV
Leaders celebrate new meat processing facility at NERCC
A celebration at the Northeast Regional Corrections Center included meat processed right on-site. After all, the event marks the completion of the new meat processing facility. It’s been in the works for years, and was funded through bonding money requested over several sessions. Leaders from Arrowhead Regional Corrections joined...
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on last week. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday, September 13th, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
WDIO-TV
UMD women’s hockey wins season opener
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team began their season on the road taking on Long Island University Saturday. This was the teams first non-conference opening series action since 2019. “For many years we haven’t had those non-conference starts. We just drove right into WCHA play. So...
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball stays undefeated
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball team was at home Friday taking on Augustana, riding a 12 game winning streak. The Bulldogs lead the game with 47 total kills and eight blocks. Cianna Selbitschka lead the team with 12 kills of her own, as UMD won their 13th straight...
WDIO-TV
Apartments taking shape inside Historic Old Central High School
Every day, and every hour, crews are changing the Historic Old Central High School more and more. The project and future building will be known as the Zenith DCHS, a nod to the name of the yearbook at the original school. It’s been being converted into 122 apartments. Kraus-Anderson...
