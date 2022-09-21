Read full article on original website
M 4.8 Earthquake between Valdez and Glennallen early Saturday morning
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”
Alaskan River is Completely Filled with Salmon
Occurred on August 21, 2022 / Valdez, Alaska, USA: The video was taken on a Roadtrip in Alaska in August 2022 near Valdez, Prince William Sound. There were more salmon than I have ever seen before. Really impressive.
