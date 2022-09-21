ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake occurred just west of Tonsina Lake in the Chugach Range at 7:18 a.m. Saturday. According to the Alaska Earthquake Center and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicenter was located 15 miles west of Pump Station #12, or 36 miles northeast of Valdez, or 43 miles south of Glennallen at a depth of 24 miles. In these areas, people reported light to moderate shaking as shown on the USGS’s “Shake Map.”

VALDEZ, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO