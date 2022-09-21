ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”

Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
Business Insider

Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

Rep. Nancy Mace says there's "a lot of pressure" on Republicans to impeach President Biden. On NBC's Meet The Press, Mace said impeachment is being considered by some in the GOP. She told host Chuck Todd that if the party chooses to hold a vote, she believes it will be...
The Independent

MoD admits RAF ‘made mistakes’ during diversity recruitment drive

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has admitted that “some mistakes were made” in response to reports that the RAF had a recruitment drive that favoured women and ethnic minorities applicants.Claims emerged last month that the RAF’s head of recruitment had refused to follow an order to prioritise such candidates over white men because she believed it was “unlawful”.She allegedly told her boss that she was not willing to allocate places on training courses based purely on candidates not being male or white, according to a leaked message seen by Sky News.Also in August, reports citing defence sources claimed that the...
