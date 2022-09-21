Join us where you can meet the local businesses, get to know local vendors, listen to music, story telling, and much more! The Fair is Saturday, October 1st from 10-2. Part of Main Street is closed for vendors and businesses. There will be lots of vendors, food, music, raffles and more. Participating vendors, non-profits, and businesses include Five.Thirteen, Scentsy, Michele Ernst Photography, Lady Hawk Spirit Craft, Drupp Design Co, Thirty One, Usborne Books, Caffeinated Shenanigans, Rhonda’s Acrylics, Ambers Creations, Connie’s Treasures, Color Street, Sparkle and Shine by Meg, Soul Repair, R&M Rustic Creations, Jillibeanies, Wreaths on Walnut, RAM American Handmade, Luna Cakes, Sew Much More, A Box of Berks, Tim’s Smoked, FAHS Yearbook, Cub Scout pack 103, Lifeline of Berks County, Breast Health Services, Fleetwood Girl Scout service unit, St Paul’s Lutheran Relay team, Fleetwood Community Theater, Grand Central Taproom, The Baltimore Life Companies, Cornerstone Law Firm, Bold River Marketing, Jessica Kline- Realtor, The Last Hairbender, Dani King Hair Studio, Serene Medical Massage, Lash Life & Beauty Bar, Homers, AnitaTrinket, The Shop Eatery, Fleetwood Pizza, Indigo Moon Massage, and Anthony's Barbershop.

FLEETWOOD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO