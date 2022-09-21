Read full article on original website
Times News
Tamaqua takes step for riverwalk
The Tamaqua Area Community Partnership recently purchased a key property to eventually create the Tamaqua Riverwalk and Waterfront. The development won’t happen overnight, but plans are to have a downtown walkway that borders the Little Schuylkill River, along with places for fishing, paddle boating and public events. “It’s been...
Times News
Residents question septic at lake
Two Jim Thorpe residents approached the Carbon County Commissioners regarding a proposed change to on-lot septic systems near Mauch Chunk Lake. On Thursday, John McGuire and Louis Hall spoke to the board about Jim Thorpe’s current consideration of changing the buffer for on site septic systems from 1/2 mile from the lake to 1,000 feet.
Times News
Fall is starting to give a preview
The first full day of autumn brought with it a crisp reminder that leaf-peeping season is around the corner. In Coaldale the lows Friday morning were in the mid-40s and should be around that again this morning, meaning leaves will start losing their green pigment (chlorophyll) and the colorful ones will start to emerge.
Times News
Rummaging through Ross Township’s past
He Ross Township Historical Society will host an open house at its museum on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “We’re encouraging everyone to come, including residents and members of other historical societies,” said Martha Rezeli, secretary of the historical society. It will include a ribbon-cutting...
Times News
Gwinn joins Frailey Insurance
Felicia M. Gwinn of Pocono Township has joined Frailey Insurance in Stroudsburg. She is taking real estate classes, and her previous experience is in retail management. She is the mother of two young girls and enjoys reading and writing poetry. For more information on Frailey Insurance, go to FRMinsurancegroup.com or...
Times News
Carbon starts validated parking
Carbon County residents who have county-related business in Jim Thorpe will soon not have to pay for these visits to several departments. On Thursday, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich announced that the two-hour validated parking initiative for county taxpayers is being rolled out. The first wave of offices that now offer validated...
Times News
Tamaqua news
The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 15 with 26 members in attendance. The meeting was opened with the reading “The Season of September.”. A moment of silence was observed for Shirley Kaiser as she is hospitalized. September birthdays celebrated: Nancy Eisley, Joyce Krell, Ruthann Feane, Buddy Feinhuer, Roberta Hollenbach.
iheart.com
The Fleetwood Main Street Fair
Join us where you can meet the local businesses, get to know local vendors, listen to music, story telling, and much more! The Fair is Saturday, October 1st from 10-2. Part of Main Street is closed for vendors and businesses. There will be lots of vendors, food, music, raffles and more. Participating vendors, non-profits, and businesses include Five.Thirteen, Scentsy, Michele Ernst Photography, Lady Hawk Spirit Craft, Drupp Design Co, Thirty One, Usborne Books, Caffeinated Shenanigans, Rhonda’s Acrylics, Ambers Creations, Connie’s Treasures, Color Street, Sparkle and Shine by Meg, Soul Repair, R&M Rustic Creations, Jillibeanies, Wreaths on Walnut, RAM American Handmade, Luna Cakes, Sew Much More, A Box of Berks, Tim’s Smoked, FAHS Yearbook, Cub Scout pack 103, Lifeline of Berks County, Breast Health Services, Fleetwood Girl Scout service unit, St Paul’s Lutheran Relay team, Fleetwood Community Theater, Grand Central Taproom, The Baltimore Life Companies, Cornerstone Law Firm, Bold River Marketing, Jessica Kline- Realtor, The Last Hairbender, Dani King Hair Studio, Serene Medical Massage, Lash Life & Beauty Bar, Homers, AnitaTrinket, The Shop Eatery, Fleetwood Pizza, Indigo Moon Massage, and Anthony's Barbershop.
Times News
Piecing together quilts for kids
Ix thousand and eighty-two quilts made and the quilters are going strong. Since 2007 Quilts for Kids, Pocono chapter in Albrightsville has been making quilts for adults and children and donating the quilts to area hospitals, hospices, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital Geisinger, and cancer patients and local nursing homes.
Times News
Palmerton mulls new police station
Could Palmerton relocate its police department to the site of the former Palmerton Hospital?. That was one of the possibilities floated around Thursday as borough council discussed its police station update and future plans. Councilman Cory Kepner said the police station has been a topic of discussion for the past...
Times News
Lansford Halloween festival is Oct. 29
Lansford is having its third Annual Halloween Festival at Ashton Park from 5 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 29. The event is being held by the Lansford Halloween Special Events group. It is for children from Lansford, Summit Hill, Coaldale, Nesquehoning, Tamaqua, Lehighton and Jim Thorpe, free of charge. There will be free food for kids 12 years old and under.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Lori Trackim to Benigno E. Sanchez Custodio, 17 W. Market St., P.O. Box 459, Tresckow, property at 17 W. Market St., $179,900. Michelle J. Mendofik to Heather Elizabeth Ney, 283 River St., White Haven, property at 283 River St., $180,000. Franklin Township. L. Narayana Gajula to Joel Boring, 335 Knoll...
Times News
Carbon Co. planners review several projects
The Carbon County Planning Commission reviewed several proposed construction projects throughout the county on Tuesday. Plans included a Penn Forest Township restaurant expanding its outdoor eating space. Michele and Guiseppe Buzzetta, owners of Dom N Ali, is proposing a new 1,046.88-square-foot kitchen; as well as a 1,654-square-foot deck addition to...
WNEP-TV 16
Fall farm fun On The Pennsylvania Road
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. — As we officially welcome fall, many businesses are busy welcoming fall fanatics. Jon Meyer took the Pennsylvania Road to one of them in Columbia County. Take another trip On The Pennsylvania Road on YouTube.
Times News
Carbon OKs livestream service for dispatchers
It is important first responders know as many details as possible when going into an emergency. To help with that, Carbon County approved a request to purchase a subscription order from Prepared Emergency Communications Service of New York, New York, to allow dispatchers to send a link to mobile 911 callers that would open a livestream to allow photos, video, text and GPS locations in real-time. There is no cost to the county for this service.
Times News
Panther Valley names DeMarco to board
A former Panther Valley school director has returned to fill a vacant seat on the board. School board members appointed Anthony DeMarco, of Nesquehoning, during a meeting Wednesday night. He replaces Bill Mansberry, who resigned last month. DeMarco previously served more than a decade on the board in the 2000s...
Times News
Mayor upset about use of former elementary school
Monroe County Commisioners heard from Stroudsburg officials and residents this week about the offices being moved to the Ramsey building during the courthouse renovation. Stroudsburg Mayor Tara Probst and vice president of the Stroudsburg Borough Council Erica McCabe said the Monroe County Probation Office and the Domestic Relations office will be moved.
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
Times News
ON THIS DATE SEPTEMBER 24, 1973
Installation services were held Sunday in Zion Stone Church at Snyders, at which time the Rev. James W. Seifert was installed as pastor of the West Penn Lutheran Parish. A native of Berks County, Rev. Seifert was installed by the Rev. Daniel Eckert, pastor of Christ Church, Hazleton, who is also the dean of the Hazleton-Lehighton Lutheran District.
