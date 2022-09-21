Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Kirkland & Ellis Adds Infrastructure Finance Partner in London
James Boswell will join Kirkland & Ellis as a partner in the debt finance practice in the London office, the firm said Thursday. Boswell focuses on financing transactions, specializing in infrastructure finance, according to the firm. He previously served as a partner at Clifford Chance, Kirkland said. This story was...
bloomberglaw.com
LabCorp Owes Ravgen $273 Million Over Prenatal Test Patents (1)
Diagnostics giant Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings must pay a fetal DNA testmaker $272.5 million for copying a method of screening for Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities, according to a Texas jury verdict that Ravgen Inc. counsel John M. Desmarais confirmed to Bloomberg Law. The jury decided after deliberating...
bloomberglaw.com
Crypto Mining Services Firm Compute North Files Bankruptcy (1)
Compute North provides data center services for crypto miners. Inc., which provides data center services for cryptocurrency miners and blockchain companies, filed for bankruptcy in Texas on Thursday. Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Compute North blamed its financial woes on the troubled market for digital assets, the increasing cost of...
bloomberglaw.com
Wake Up Call: Midsize Firms Top Big Ones in Tough First Half
In today’s column, plaintiffs attorneys asked a judge for more fees and costs as sanctions from Facebook and its law firm; Adams and Reese said it launched a practice to support historically Black colleges and universities; and a former in-house lawyer convicted for murder faces decades in prison. Leading...
bloomberglaw.com
Huntington Ingalls Wins Vermont Ruling for Covid Coverage (1)
Vermont ruling is first of its kind for Covid insurance suits. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. convinced Vermont‘s Supreme Court to revive the shipbuilder‘s lawsuit to get Covid business interruption coverage from Chubb Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway and other insurers, resulting in the first state high court ruling that sides with a policyholder in the hotly contested issue nationwide.
bloomberglaw.com
Billionaire-Backed Railroad Giants BNSF, CN Name Legal Leaders
BNSF Railway Co. and the Canadian National Railway Co., two of the largest freight railroad companies in North America, have each named new law department leaders for the first time in more than a decade. Roger Nober, chief legal officer at BNSF since 2007, will retire from the Texas-based company...
bloomberglaw.com
US Sugar Defeats DOJ’s Bid to Block Imperial Sugar Acquisition (2)
$315 million deal consolidates already concentrated market, DOJ said. Delaware judge keeps full opinion under seal for confidentiality. ‘s proposed acquisition of rival Imperial Sugar, after a Delaware judge said the deal doesn’t violate antitrust law. Judge Maryellen Noreika of the US District Court for the District of Delaware...
