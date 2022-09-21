ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofred.com

Hugh Freeze Q&A recapping Akron, previewing ODU

Liberty is now 3-1 on the season with each of their first four contests being decided in the final minutes and by a combined 19 points. The Flames got back int he win column on Saturday night at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia, defeating Akron, 21-12. This week, Liberty heads to Norfolk, Virginia to take on Old Dominion at 6 p.m. in a game that will be streamed on ESPN+. On Monday, Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, here’s everything he had to say, including audio of his press conference:
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Instant Analysis: Liberty outlasts Akron, 21-12

Liberty just likes having close games during the 2022 season, it appears. 26.5 point favorites entering the game, the Flames were able to pull out a close game, 21-12, against Akron (1-3) as Liberty moves to 3-1 on the year. With Kaidon Salter out of the game with a groin...
LYNCHBURG, VA
aseaofred.com

Punting, defense helps carry Liberty to 21-12 win against Akron

On the night where Liberty saw its third quarterback start a game this season, it was the defense and punter that helped propel the Flames to victory. Liberty improved to 3-1 on the young 2022 campaign with a 21-12 win over the Akron Zips on Saturday night in front of 20,004 fans in attendance at Williams Stadium.
AKRON, OH
aseaofred.com

Everything Hugh Freeze had to say following Liberty’s win over Akron

Liberty improved to 3-1 on the season with a 21-12 win over Akron on Saturday night. Entering the game as 26.5 point favorites, it wasn’t the game many expected, but Liberty was able to pull it out in the 4th quarter. Here is everything head coach Hugh Freeze had to say following the game:
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy