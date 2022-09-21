ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

buffalorising.com

Introducing The Dorian

The Buffalo development scene was certainly lively this week. Adding to the list of projects that have been announced/completed, Natale Development conducted the grand opening of “The Dorian” at 1491 Niagara Street. Not only is the 33,550 square foot former Aldrich and Ray Manufacturing Company building up and running, the project has also attracted two commercial anchor tenants.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Goo Goo Dolls gear up for hometown concert at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s own Goo Goo Dolls are getting ready to play for a hometown crowd on Saturday. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling rock band is back home for what they’re calling a “momentous” concert at KeyBank Center. The Goo Goo Dolls played the first-ever...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show

One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
96.1 The Breeze

Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?

Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY
Person
Al Cohen
wnypapers.com

Frontier House interior specs delivered, awaiting approval

Lewiston architect Jim Fittante recently presented the Village of Lewiston with interior designs for what is now being labeled “The Historic Frontier House.” He submitted a conceptual site plan for 460 Center St. – including floor plans, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical and electric – on behalf of Ellicott Development.
LEWISTON, NY
guideposts.org

A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids

The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October

Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport native gets once in a lifetime soccer experience

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not often that a 16-year-old gets a once-in-a-lifetime experience in sports, but that’s what happened to Lockport native Ava Thompson this summer. Recently, Thompson was on the winning 15-and-under team at the Gothia Cup — a tournament considered to be the World Cup of youth soccer. The tournament was held […]
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s, a fine-dining restaurant at 2095 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, has promoted Chris Keller from sous chef to executive chef following a six-year stint working alongside partner/chef Ross Warhol. The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Work Starts on The Rails

McGuire Development Company and Blackfish Investments celebrated the start of work at The Rails, a new apartment complex under construction on Main Street near the LaSalle Light Rail Station. The Rails is a transit-oriented, brownfield redevelopment project that combines preservation of two existing buildings with new construction. The project will create 312 apartments in existing and new buildings,1,500 square feet of retail space, and 3,675 square feet of office space.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York

Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
MEDINA, NY
2 On Your Side

Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
BUFFALO, NY

