The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
buffalorising.com
Introducing The Dorian
The Buffalo development scene was certainly lively this week. Adding to the list of projects that have been announced/completed, Natale Development conducted the grand opening of “The Dorian” at 1491 Niagara Street. Not only is the 33,550 square foot former Aldrich and Ray Manufacturing Company building up and running, the project has also attracted two commercial anchor tenants.
WIVB
Goo Goo Dolls gear up for hometown concert at KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s own Goo Goo Dolls are getting ready to play for a hometown crowd on Saturday. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling rock band is back home for what they’re calling a “momentous” concert at KeyBank Center. The Goo Goo Dolls played the first-ever...
wnypapers.com
Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show
One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
Robby Takac speaks on Goo Goo Dolls tour, Music is Art, favorite things to do in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Goo Goo Dolls are back home this weekend, playing in front of a packed KeyBank Center to close out their long-awaited summer tour. The band is slated for a 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, with Blue October opening. Bassist Robby Takac spoke with News 4 on Thursday morning, discussing the […]
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
wnypapers.com
Frontier House interior specs delivered, awaiting approval
Lewiston architect Jim Fittante recently presented the Village of Lewiston with interior designs for what is now being labeled “The Historic Frontier House.” He submitted a conceptual site plan for 460 Center St. – including floor plans, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical and electric – on behalf of Ellicott Development.
guideposts.org
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
stepoutbuffalo.com
14 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This October
Fall has always been a great time of year to catch live music in a club, and after two years of COVID lockdowns, the experience will be even sweeter this year. The shedding of lockdowns also has the added benefit of bringing a more diverse group of acts to the area. Sure you can enjoy local sounds from Kidd Kyle & the Big Deal, but October 2022 also brings Mother Mother from across the border and Ibibo Sound Machine, an Afrobeat band from London. Other can’t-miss shows include indie-harpist Mikaela Davis, folk rocker Kurt Vile and legendary punk-rock cover band Me First and the Gimmie Gimmies.
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
Lockport native gets once in a lifetime soccer experience
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not often that a 16-year-old gets a once-in-a-lifetime experience in sports, but that’s what happened to Lockport native Ava Thompson this summer. Recently, Thompson was on the winning 15-and-under team at the Gothia Cup — a tournament considered to be the World Cup of youth soccer. The tournament was held […]
rochesterfirst.com
Attention backyard gardeners: Changes coming to the frost/freeze program this season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes are coming to the frost/freeze program this fall with an experiment the National Weather Service in Buffalo is joining in alongside all other offices in New York State as well as New England. What exactly is the frost/freeze program?. The frost/freeze program goes back...
Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s, a fine-dining restaurant at 2095 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, has promoted Chris Keller from sous chef to executive chef following a six-year stint working alongside partner/chef Ross Warhol. The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary...
buffalorising.com
Work Starts on The Rails
McGuire Development Company and Blackfish Investments celebrated the start of work at The Rails, a new apartment complex under construction on Main Street near the LaSalle Light Rail Station. The Rails is a transit-oriented, brownfield redevelopment project that combines preservation of two existing buildings with new construction. The project will create 312 apartments in existing and new buildings,1,500 square feet of retail space, and 3,675 square feet of office space.
Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York
Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Jemal closes on $1 million purchase of Curtiss Malt House
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has turned his attention to Buffalo’s lower West Side with his latest deal. Jemal, through his Jemals Curtiss Malting LLC affiliate, paid $1 million for the former Curtiss Malt House at 1100 Niagara St., according to Sept. 21 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
ubspectrum.com
Newly opened Plantae is first and only vegan grocery store in Buffalo city limits
Until summer 2022, the city of Buffalo had no vegan grocery store. Donisha Gant wanted to change that. On July 30, Gant, 25, opened Plantae, a vegan grocery store, located at 212 Grant St. After saving up for a year, Gant made her vision a reality. Some of Plantae’s best-selling...
