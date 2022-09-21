Read full article on original website
Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s, a fine-dining restaurant at 2095 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, has promoted Chris Keller from sous chef to executive chef following a six-year stint working alongside partner/chef Ross Warhol. The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary...
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
Robby Takac speaks on Goo Goo Dolls tour, Music is Art, favorite things to do in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Goo Goo Dolls are back home this weekend, playing in front of a packed KeyBank Center to close out their long-awaited summer tour. The band is slated for a 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, with Blue October opening. Bassist Robby Takac spoke with News 4 on Thursday morning, discussing the […]
Buffalo’s biggest Halloween Party is baaaak!
Get ready for a street full of Halloween parties, awesome specials, and party people dressed (up) to impress – because the only thing better than one Halloween party is a whole street full of ‘em. Step Out Buffalo‘s fourth annual The Crawling Dead: Halloween Bar Crawl will be...
Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
$2 Million Dollar Western New York Has One-Of-A-Kind Addition
When you spend money on something like a house and the number is a massive number you expect to get certain things. When you are asked to pay over $2 million dollars for a home in Western New York, you expect to get a lot of extras with the home. From upgraded kitchens to hot tubs and spas to oversize garages and maybe even a manmade pond.
Exploring Photos: Shepherd Boats circa 1950
Here is a circa 1950s aerial photograph of Shepherd Boats along the Niagara River. The Niagara-on-the-Lake Sailing Club basin is located along the left side where the row of boathouses is located. Today you would find the King’s Point condominium complex here. Shepherd Boats, founded by Lloyd H. Shepherd and his son Howard, moved its plant to NOTL from St. Catharines in 1940. The custom boat building company created quality mahogany boats that became popular in North America during the 1950s. Becoming a leader in the manufacture and sale of pleasure boats, the company saw a major boom in production during the 1950s. Construction time took from two to 12 weeks, depending on the boat model. The last Shepherd boat built here was a 54-foot yacht called the Ozark Star. Shepherd Boats brought significant economic activity and employment to our small, quiet town. To learn more about NOTL’s boatbuilding industry, visit the museum’s “All Along the Waterfront” exhibition.
Holland Speedway and Race of Champions Management Agree to Begin With Three Dates for the 2023 Season - Saturday, July 8; Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, August 26, 2023 Brings Thunder to the Hills of Holland –
Race fans and competitors can mark their calendars for the 2023 season. The Race of Champions family of Series will return to the “high banks” of Holland (N.Y.) Speedway on a minimum of three (3) occasions in 2023. The Race of Champions family of Series will appear on...
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
$1 Million Hidden Lodge Mansion Hits the Market in Ellicottville [PHOTOS]
It's always a good idea to get away from the rat race of everyday life. My friends and I always take a trip to the Finger Lakes and rent a house to get away from it all every single year. What if you could live in a house like that? Where you're tucked away from everything and can go missing for days at a time, but still enjoy the luxury of a beautiful home?
Attention backyard gardeners: Changes coming to the frost/freeze program this season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes are coming to the frost/freeze program this fall with an experiment the National Weather Service in Buffalo is joining in alongside all other offices in New York State as well as New England. What exactly is the frost/freeze program?. The frost/freeze program goes back...
Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show
One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
Work Starts on The Rails
McGuire Development Company and Blackfish Investments celebrated the start of work at The Rails, a new apartment complex under construction on Main Street near the LaSalle Light Rail Station. The Rails is a transit-oriented, brownfield redevelopment project that combines preservation of two existing buildings with new construction. The project will create 312 apartments in existing and new buildings,1,500 square feet of retail space, and 3,675 square feet of office space.
Locally owned internet service provider bringing internet to Erie County
A locally owned internet service provider, Niacom, announced a rollout of high-speed internet service supporting Erie County.
