Lockport native gets once in a lifetime soccer experience
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s not often that a 16-year-old gets a once-in-a-lifetime experience in sports, but that’s what happened to Lockport native Ava Thompson this summer. Recently, Thompson was on the winning 15-and-under team at the Gothia Cup — a tournament considered to be the World Cup of youth soccer. The tournament was held […]
WGRZ TV
Marquee Brewing to bring hard seltzer to Olean area
OLEAN, N.Y. — A second hard seltzer company is in the works for Western New York, with Marquee Brewing set to open later this fall in Portville. Cory Clark, owner of Megalomania LLC, plans to open Marquee at 12 Main St. just outside of Olean. Marquee makes what Clark...
WIVB
Goo Goo Dolls gear up for hometown concert at KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s own Goo Goo Dolls are getting ready to play for a hometown crowd on Saturday. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling rock band is back home for what they’re calling a “momentous” concert at KeyBank Center. The Goo Goo Dolls played the first-ever...
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
Holland Speedway and Race of Champions Management Agree to Begin With Three Dates for the 2023 Season - Saturday, July 8; Saturday, July 29 and Saturday, August 26, 2023 Brings Thunder to the Hills of Holland –
Race fans and competitors can mark their calendars for the 2023 season. The Race of Champions family of Series will return to the “high banks” of Holland (N.Y.) Speedway on a minimum of three (3) occasions in 2023. The Race of Champions family of Series will appear on...
Robby Takac speaks on Goo Goo Dolls tour, Music is Art, favorite things to do in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Goo Goo Dolls are back home this weekend, playing in front of a packed KeyBank Center to close out their long-awaited summer tour. The band is slated for a 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, with Blue October opening. Bassist Robby Takac spoke with News 4 on Thursday morning, discussing the […]
wnypapers.com
Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show
One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
thevillagerny.com
34th Annual Event, Two Weekends in October
The fall foliage is starting to look really beautiful. I know gas is bit excessive these days but don’t let that stop you from hopping in your vehicle and taking a drive to check out the areas fall colors. And hey, maybe while you’re doing that, you can drive right up to 1405 Olde Road, in Clymer, NY and stop at the Peek’ N Peak Resort from 10-5pm on either October 8-9 or October 15-16 for the 34th Annual Fall Festival. Two weekends full of fun in the foothills of Western New York!!
Canisius wins rivalry game at St. Joe’s
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A competitive effort from St. Joe’s energized one of Western New York’s most passionate high school football rivalries Saturday, before Canisius surged in the second half for a 39-22 victory on enemy turf. “Maybe next year!” the visiting Blue Crew student fans taunted toward the Rowdies from St. Joe’s at opposing […]
Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York
Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
wellsvillesun.com
Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong
A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
stepoutbuffalo.com
8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive
Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
chautauquatoday.com
Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek
Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville American Legion Auxiliary News
A major donation and the “Breakfast Buffet” is back!!. On September 21, 2022, JoAnne White, Morrison Hayes Unit 702 American Legion Auxiliary Chaplin, presented a check for $2,000 to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County. Receiving the check was Scott Swift, Hart House Executive Director. The ALA is...
Next Up on the Menu: Sliders
OLEAN - The Olean Sports and Social Club (OSSC) and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce are once again teaming up to present the next segment of a food crawl, and using it as a fundraiser to raise funds for service dogs through the WNY Heroes / Pawsitive for Heroes.
Zellner reelected, makes history in Erie County serving as the 2nd longest party chair in modern times
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeremy J. Zellner joined the party in 2003 serving as a volunteer, he then made his way to becoming ECDC executive director and chief of staff. He was first elected as chair in 2012 and he remains in his sixth running after a vote Saturday. With...
Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s, a fine-dining restaurant at 2095 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, has promoted Chris Keller from sous chef to executive chef following a six-year stint working alongside partner/chef Ross Warhol. The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary...
We’ll See These 7 Illnesses All Over Buffalo This Fall
Fall is officially here, bringing changing leaves, cozy sweaters, and everything pumpkin spice and nice. But let’s not forget what else the fall season tends to bring us - hacking, coughing, sneezing, and sniffles. Yup, Fall is here, alright. Why do people tend to get more sick in the...
wesb.com
Sarah Duke Gives Pitt-Bradford $40,000 Gift
Although her father, Paul C. Duke III, died when she was a little girl, Sarah Duke knows she takes after him in many ways. She loves animals the way he did and owns four “bully breed” dogs. And she loves cars the way he did, too. And she loves to share what has been given to her.
