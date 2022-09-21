Read full article on original website
eriereader.com
North East WineFest Uncorks a Packed Weekend
Come September, if you take a drive or a bike ride up Route 20 toward the New York line, the air is redolent with the thick, juicy scent of ripe grapes. And that can only mean one thing: it's time for the North East Wine Country Harvest Festival, colloquially known as WineFest.
erienewsnow.com
Ghost Lake Returns for Halloween Season
One of northwestern Pennsylvania's scariest places is getting back to business of frightening people Friday night. Ghost Lake is coming back to Crawford County's Conneaut Lake Park, but it is now being called Multiverse of Fear. The scary, Halloween-themed attraction includes 10 eerily-themed areas including the blood moon meat market...
chautauquatoday.com
Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek
Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
Part of Caughey Road to close starting Sept. 23
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A portion of Caughey Road will be closed down to the public due to a parade. According to a release, on Friday, Sept. 23, Caughey Road will be closed to traffic from West 26th Street to West 38th Street from 5:10 p.m. until approximately 6:30 pm. The road closure is for the McDowell […]
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
Business owner opens new salon in Erie, after closing during pandemic
It’s a celebration in downtown Erie for one businesswoman. TLA Divine Salon officially opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The owner has more than 20 years of experience and is no stranger to owning her own business. She used to own a salon but had to close due to challenges from the pandemic. Thursday, she […]
WGRZ TV
Frost Advisory issued for parts of WNY, northern Pennsylvania
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the noticeable cooldown since Wednesday evening, temperatures have remained on the cool side, enough so to warrant a Frost Advisory in parts of Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. With a mainly clear sky and calm winds, that will allow frost to form tonight in...
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
yourerie
Loving Giving Local: Findley Lake Foundation
This week the Loving Giving Local team made a trip across the border to nearby Findley Lake, New York. That’s where the Findley Lake Community Foundation funds transformational projects in the lakeside community. Findley Lake, in northwestern New York, was created when Alexander Findley built a dam in 1815...
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
wrfalp.com
Humane Society Holding Another Kitten Pawp-Up Adoption Event
Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said between the response last week and the many kittens coming into the Humane Society, they decided to hold a second adoption event from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24 at Chautauqua Mall. Adoption fees for kittens at the event will be $50 for...
$1 Million Hidden Lodge Mansion Hits the Market in Ellicottville [PHOTOS]
It's always a good idea to get away from the rat race of everyday life. My friends and I always take a trip to the Finger Lakes and rent a house to get away from it all every single year. What if you could live in a house like that? Where you're tucked away from everything and can go missing for days at a time, but still enjoy the luxury of a beautiful home?
erienewsnow.com
Funnel Cloud Caught On Camera In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A funnel cloud was spotted by storm chasers in Fredonia last night at roughly 11 p.m. though is not confirmed to have touched down. Western New York has seen its fair share of storms this year between strong winds and heavy rains, and Wednesday night was no different.
West Ridge Firefighters respond to Friday night vehicle fire
(Erie, Pennsylvania) – Firefighters from West Ridge Fire Department were dispatched to a reported vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Hemlock Drive, just before 9 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, crews found a working fire involving a pick-up truck. Crews were able to make to extinguish the fire quickly. At this time, the case […]
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Central Clarion at Bradford Football
BRADFORD, Pa. – Watch live as Central Clarion County travels to Bradford’s Parkway Field to take on the Owls. Brian Hagberg and Andy Close are on the call. Click the link above or below to watch or on our YouTube or Facebook channels.
erienewsnow.com
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
Vehicle drives into convenience store on Cherry street
(Erie, Pennsylvania) — One person is unharmed after driving into the front of a convenience store. This happened just before 7 p.m. in the 2600 block of Cherry Street. According to Erie Police, a building inspector was called to the scene. The cause is under investigation.
Severe Weather could hit Erie late Wednesday afternoon
There is potential for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. A strong cold front currently in the central Great Lakes is already producing some strong storms as it moves east. It is scheduled to affect northwest Pennsylvania by late afternoon or early evening. This will most likely occur between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Strong wind gusts […]
wesb.com
Sarah Duke Gives Pitt-Bradford $40,000 Gift
Although her father, Paul C. Duke III, died when she was a little girl, Sarah Duke knows she takes after him in many ways. She loves animals the way he did and owns four “bully breed” dogs. And she loves cars the way he did, too. And she loves to share what has been given to her.
wnynewsnow.com
Invasive Species, Over Regulation Among Local Grape Grower Grievances
WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – From invasive species to so-called over regulations, agriculture in Chautauqua County faces several obstacles amid their fall harvest. This week, New York State lawmakers took part in an educational tour of the region’s agricultural industry to hear from farmers one-on-one. Among the...
