Salamanca, NY

wnypapers.com

Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show

One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
wellsvillesun.com

Dear Wellsville NY: Stay great, stay safe, and stay strong

A letter from long time resident Mike Howell to his community:. There have been many great people who have made this southwestern NY village what it is today . The ambiance of history, today with yesterday, blends together like that of a Currier and Ives painting. The far end of...
WELLSVILLE, NY
City
Salamanca, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

8 Destination Restaurants in WNY That Are Totally Worth The Drive

Ever find yourself traveling through a fairly remote area looking for a quick bite before hopping back on the road to your actual destination? While these small towns are typically overlooked, some of the best restaurants you’ll ever visit are hiding in the “middle of nowhere”. To...
MEDINA, NY
2 On Your Side

Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord

CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
CONCORD, NY
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in JCC Taser Incident

An Olean man was charged Friday in connection with the Sept. 9 lockdown and evacuation of the Cattaraugus Campus of JCC. Olean Police charged 34-year-old James M. Hovey with Menacing after allegedly stalking the Jamestown Community College campus with a Taser. Hovey was arraigned and transported to the Cattaraugus County...
OLEAN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Westfield-Area Residence Raided for Second Time This Month

Nine people were arrested Friday morning after Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigators conducted a drug bust at a residence in the Town of Westfield that was the location of a previous bust 15 days ago. Investigators, with assistance from the Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, the Dunkirk Police Department, the Jamestown Police Department and one of its K-9 units, executed a search warrant at 7617 Felton Road shortly after 6:45 AM Friday and detained the suspects while they were trying to flee the residence. Investigators found 42.52 grams of fentanyl, 20.48 grams of methamphetamine, a sawed-off shotgun, a .22 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber pistol, and $2,062 in cash.
WESTFIELD, NY
guideposts.org

A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids

The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores

We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
HAMBURG, NY

