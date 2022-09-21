Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fiesta of Flavors at Arriba TortillaJ.M. LesinskiEast Aurora, NY
4 Towns in New York Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensBuffalo, NY
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New York StateTravel MavenClarence, NY
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
Related
WIVB
Goo Goo Dolls gear up for hometown concert at KeyBank Center
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s own Goo Goo Dolls are getting ready to play for a hometown crowd on Saturday. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling rock band is back home for what they’re calling a “momentous” concert at KeyBank Center. The Goo Goo Dolls played the first-ever...
Robby Takac speaks on Goo Goo Dolls tour, Music is Art, favorite things to do in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Goo Goo Dolls are back home this weekend, playing in front of a packed KeyBank Center to close out their long-awaited summer tour. The band is slated for a 7:30 p.m. show on Saturday, with Blue October opening. Bassist Robby Takac spoke with News 4 on Thursday morning, discussing the […]
The Best Oktoberfest Celebrations Returns To Western New York
We’re all going to be watching the Bills “SQUISH. THE. FISH.” this weekend, and there are tons of places to not only watch the game, but have a fun-filled weekend in Western New York. For this weekend of September, there are a lot of events planned in...
Tim Hortons to celebrate National Coffee Day with $0.25 java
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Do you like coffee? Do you like not spending a lot of money? Well, Tim Hortons is hoping your answer to both is yes. How to get cheap coffee: In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Tims-lovers can cash in on a $0.25 medium hot or iced coffee. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnypapers.com
Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show
One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?
Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
Paws in the Park returns to Grand Island for special annual event
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County SPCA held its 29th annual Paws in the Park fundraiser this past Saturday. The event is held at Beaver Island State Park and invites people to come with or without a pet for a scenic two-mile walk. According to the SPCA this...
Wake Up! Wags: Joyful Rescues
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is finding dogs their forever homes. On Saturday, Wake Up! Wags was joined by Jeanne D’Angelo from Joyful Rescues along with Autumn. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Joyful Rescues, click here.
RELATED PEOPLE
jazzbuffalo.org
Jazz in Town: Birthday of a Legend
(Photo – the great John Coltrane) This week, we celebrate the 96th Birthday of jazz legend John Coltrane. Once again, we come together through the efforts of the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective and the Burchfield Penney to pay homage to one of the significant pillars of jazz. Read the event listing and article to learn more and participate.
Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York
“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
buffalorising.com
Introducing The Dorian
The Buffalo development scene was certainly lively this week. Adding to the list of projects that have been announced/completed, Natale Development conducted the grand opening of “The Dorian” at 1491 Niagara Street. Not only is the 33,550 square foot former Aldrich and Ray Manufacturing Company building up and running, the project has also attracted two commercial anchor tenants.
Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
IN THIS ARTICLE
guideposts.org
A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids
The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores
We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
ubspectrum.com
Newly opened Plantae is first and only vegan grocery store in Buffalo city limits
Until summer 2022, the city of Buffalo had no vegan grocery store. Donisha Gant wanted to change that. On July 30, Gant, 25, opened Plantae, a vegan grocery store, located at 212 Grant St. After saving up for a year, Gant made her vision a reality. Some of Plantae’s best-selling...
rochesterfirst.com
Attention backyard gardeners: Changes coming to the frost/freeze program this season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes are coming to the frost/freeze program this fall with an experiment the National Weather Service in Buffalo is joining in alongside all other offices in New York State as well as New England. What exactly is the frost/freeze program?. The frost/freeze program goes back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s, a fine-dining restaurant at 2095 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, has promoted Chris Keller from sous chef to executive chef following a six-year stint working alongside partner/chef Ross Warhol. The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary...
Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York
Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
wnypapers.com
Frontier House interior specs delivered, awaiting approval
Lewiston architect Jim Fittante recently presented the Village of Lewiston with interior designs for what is now being labeled “The Historic Frontier House.” He submitted a conceptual site plan for 460 Center St. – including floor plans, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical and electric – on behalf of Ellicott Development.
We’ll See These 7 Illnesses All Over Buffalo This Fall
Fall is officially here, bringing changing leaves, cozy sweaters, and everything pumpkin spice and nice. But let’s not forget what else the fall season tends to bring us - hacking, coughing, sneezing, and sniffles. Yup, Fall is here, alright. Why do people tend to get more sick in the...
Comments / 0