Buffalo, NY

WIVB

Goo Goo Dolls gear up for hometown concert at KeyBank Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s own Goo Goo Dolls are getting ready to play for a hometown crowd on Saturday. The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling rock band is back home for what they’re calling a “momentous” concert at KeyBank Center. The Goo Goo Dolls played the first-ever...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Society
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
wnypapers.com

Newly restored boat rechristened at boat show

One smashed bottle of Sparking Bouverie was all it took for the Starling IV, a sea bright skiff, to be rechristened at the Niagara Frontier Antique and Classic Boats Inc.’s 43rd annual antique and classic boat show on Sept. 17 at the Buffalo Launch Club. The boat’s current owners,...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wait – Is This Famous Rochesterian Actually From Buffalo?

Remember when you discovered the truth about Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy?. Brace yourself - this could potentially feel like that. Wegmans Food Markets have called Buffalo one of its homes since 1977, but fast forward to 2022 and Wegmans has over 100 locations in seven states and is now one of the largest supermarket chains in the country.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wake Up! Wags: Joyful Rescues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is finding dogs their forever homes. On Saturday, Wake Up! Wags was joined by Jeanne D’Angelo from Joyful Rescues along with Autumn. You can watch the full segment above. For more information on Joyful Rescues, click here.
BUFFALO, NY
Person
Ilio Dipaolo
jazzbuffalo.org

Jazz in Town: Birthday of a Legend

(Photo – the great John Coltrane) This week, we celebrate the 96th Birthday of jazz legend John Coltrane. Once again, we come together through the efforts of the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Collective and the Burchfield Penney to pay homage to one of the significant pillars of jazz. Read the event listing and article to learn more and participate.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening Another Location In Western New York

“Pizza! Pierogies! Wings! Beef on weck!” Yes, we’re aware - Western New York does a lot of things well when it comes to food. But it’s still It’s surprising when someone starts rattling off all of the cuisines Buffalo excels at, you don’t often hear Mexican food listed with the bunch. Why is that? Buffalo is more than just Mighty Taco, people! (Not that having a Mighty Taco on every corner is a bad thing…)
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Introducing The Dorian

The Buffalo development scene was certainly lively this week. Adding to the list of projects that have been announced/completed, Natale Development conducted the grand opening of “The Dorian” at 1491 Niagara Street. Not only is the 33,550 square foot former Aldrich and Ray Manufacturing Company building up and running, the project has also attracted two commercial anchor tenants.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Redevelopment of former Record Theatre store on Main Street to begin soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Redevelopment of the former Record Theatre flagship store on Main Street is set to begin this month after final financing was secured. Financing for the $7 million Monroe project at 1786 Main St. came from the Community Preservation Corp. and New York Homes and Community Renewal along with Empire State Development’s Better Buffalo Fund. The project also received state and federal historic tax credits.
guideposts.org

A Divine Rescue In The Buffalo River Rapids

The view from our canoes on the Buffalo River was stunning. No wonder this was one of the Ozarks’ premier destinations. Massive bluffs towered over the water on either side—nothing but the calming blue heavens above. But soon into our float trip, the rapids whipped up unexpectedly. My gnawing unease returned with a vengeance.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Christmas Decorations Already Up at Western New York Stores

We are officially into the fall season, or at least as of Thursday night at 9 pm. For once, the weather changed into the cool crisp air we associate with fall, right when summer officially ended on the calendar. Pumpkin patches, hayrides, haunted houses and other fall activities are underway in Western New York and we still have over five weeks of "spooky season" left.
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Oliver's Restaurant names new executive chef

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oliver’s, a fine-dining restaurant at 2095 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo, has promoted Chris Keller from sous chef to executive chef following a six-year stint working alongside partner/chef Ross Warhol. The promotion coincides with Warhol taking on more responsibility within Schutte Hospitality Group, including overseeing culinary...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Thunderstorm Headed Toward Buffalo, New York

Next week looks absolutely brutal in Western New York. The first significant storm in some time is set to hit Buffalo, New York. On Sunday, expect some big storms to roll through the area all day long. So, while you're watching the Buffalo Bills game, you won't be getting up to cut the lawn afterward before dinner.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Frontier House interior specs delivered, awaiting approval

Lewiston architect Jim Fittante recently presented the Village of Lewiston with interior designs for what is now being labeled “The Historic Frontier House.” He submitted a conceptual site plan for 460 Center St. – including floor plans, fire protection, plumbing, mechanical and electric – on behalf of Ellicott Development.
LEWISTON, NY

