Public Health

Ebola cases rise to 11 in Uganda

In a follow-up on the Ebola (Sudan) outbreak in Uganda, the Ministry of Health reported today that four additional cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 11. In addition, three new deaths were reported, bringing the cumulative deaths to 11 (including confirmed...
World Health Organization Declares Ebola Outbreak in Uganda

According to the World Health Organization, an Ebola outbreak has been declared in Uganda. Health officials have found a dozen cases of the viral infection, also known as Ebola hemorrhagic fever. Ebola is spread through contact with bodily fluids. It can take several days for symptoms to appear. The disease causes both internal and external bleeding, and is often fatal. Authorities in Uganda are working to trace the source of the infection, and isolate those who may have been infected.
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines

A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
Meet the woman whose 'face is melting' due to a rare condition

Wiang Boonmee, a 63-year-old grandmother, hailing from the beautiful country of Thailand, whose face is melting due to a rare genetic condition. This old woman went blind and has a deformed nose and twisted mouth due to the melting of her face. An abnormal growth spread across her face when she was a little girl, causing the tragedy.
South Africa reports 10 lab-confirmed human rabies cases through August

South African health officials report in the last month, two cases of rabies were reported in two children. from the Eastern Cape province of which one was confirmed by post mortem brain biopsy and direct fluorescent antibody testing. The cases are from the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and the OR Tambo District.
A Theory About Ancient Israel and Opium May Have Just Been Proved

Archaeologists excavating outside of Tel Aviv, Israel have unearthed evidence of the narcotic opium in 3,400-year-old graves. The opium was discovered in eight pottery containers found as part of a series of Late Bronze Ag burials. The surprising announcement raises a whole host of questions. How did the substance get there? What was opium used for? And, why was it discovered in graves?The graves themselves were excavated in 2012 as part of a larger project overseen by the Israel Antiquities Authority. The containers discovered interred alongside human remains were then subject to further investigation and chemical analysis. Scientists from Weizmann...
Head teacher who groomed dozens of children on social media jailed

A British head teacher who groomed at least 131 children worldwide using social media has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has said. Nicholas Clayton, 38 and from Wirral, used Facebook Messenger to contact children as young as 10, the NCA said. Clayton, who was working at a school...
Mauritania Rift Valley fever update: 14 human cases, 9 deaths

In a follow-up on the hemorrhagic fever situation in Mauritania, the Ministry of Health and Veterinary Affairs showed that 14 cases of Rift Valley fever (RVF) and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) were recorded in 6 wilayats (provinces), namely, Al-Barakna, the Eastern Basin, and the Western Basin, in addition to the northern states of Nouakchott, Dakhlet Nouadhibou and Lasab.
Costa Rica: North Zone reports 300-plus malaria cases, PAHO provides microbiologist

In a follow-up on the malaria situation in Costa Rica, data from the epidemiology area of ​​the regional director of the CCSS shows 318 malaria cases in the North Zone. Los Chiles is the canton with the most cases, there is a record of 286 positive people plus 15 more people who were detected by the system but reside on the Nicaraguan side.
Drug Smugglers Have Started Coating Liquorice in Heroin

One of India’s biggest ever seizures of heroin was found in a shipment of liquorice root, which had been left sitting at a port for 15 months before it was discovered, police have revealed. In June last year a two-ton shipment of liquorice root from Iran was detained by...
Strict Hijab Laws Lead To The Death Of Young Iranian Traveler

The morality police is responsible for enforcing Iran’s strict dress code on it’s women. According to Iranian law, all women must wear a hijab that covers their head, neck, and hair. Even if the women isn’t Muslim or Iranian, they must wear the hijab. Over the last...
Angelina Jolie ‘overwhelmed’ after visit to Pakistan flood zone

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has said that she was “overwhelmed” after travelling to Pakistan’s devastated flood zones and meeting with victims. Ms Jolie, who regularly makes humanitarian trips as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, visited the badly-affected southern Sindh province where she met with displaced people living in camps.
WORLD

