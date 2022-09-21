Archaeologists excavating outside of Tel Aviv, Israel have unearthed evidence of the narcotic opium in 3,400-year-old graves. The opium was discovered in eight pottery containers found as part of a series of Late Bronze Ag burials. The surprising announcement raises a whole host of questions. How did the substance get there? What was opium used for? And, why was it discovered in graves?The graves themselves were excavated in 2012 as part of a larger project overseen by the Israel Antiquities Authority. The containers discovered interred alongside human remains were then subject to further investigation and chemical analysis. Scientists from Weizmann...

