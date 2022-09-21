Read full article on original website
Related
gobobcats.com
Storey, Walker Each Record Try for Bobcats at Dartmouth
HANOVER, NH – Quinnipiac women's rugby battled on the road at Dartmouth, falling by the final score of 41-10 at Brophy Field. Kat Storey and Addison Walker each found the try zone for the Bobcats. Quinnipiac moves to 1-3 so far in 2022. The Big Green got out to...
gobobcats.com
Cooke Scores, QU Records Clean Sheet in Road Win at Canisius
BUFFALO, NY – Rebecca Cooke scored the game's lone goal in the first half of action, leading Quinnipiac women's soccer past Canisius 1-0 on the road on Saturday afternoon. Sofia Lospinoso and the Quinnipiac defense recorded a clean sheet – their third of the season and second in as many games.
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Earn 3-0 Win at Maine to Complete Sweep
ORONO, Maine - No. 8 Quinnipiac women's ice hockey swept the season-opening series at Maine, earning a 3-0 victory on Saturday, Sept. 24. Nina Steigauf, Maya Labad and captain Lexie Adzija all scored to secure the four-point weekend at Alfond Arena. SCORE. Quinnipiac 3, Maine 0. RECORDS. Quinnipiac (2-0-0, 0-0-0...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Earn First MAAC Win of 2022 in Thriller at Siena
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – Behind a double-double apiece from Alexandra Tennon and Aryanah Diaz, the Quinnipiac volleyball team earned its first MAAC victory of the season with a thrilling five-set victory over Siena on the road Saturday afternoon inside of the Alumni Recreation Center. Tennon posted 16 kills and 13...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Head to Buffalo for Clash vs. Canisius
Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1-1) vs. Canisius Golden Griffins (3-2-3) Saturday, September 24 | 1:00 PM. Demske Sports Complex | Buffalo, N.Y. Buffalo, N.Y. – Quinnipiac women's soccer travels to Buffalo, NY to face the Canisius Golden Griffins on Saturday, September 24th at 1:00 PM to continue conference play. The Bobcats...
gobobcats.com
Women's Ice Hockey Opens 2022-23 Season at Maine
HAMDEN, Conn— Quinnipiac women's ice hockey opens the season on the road as they are set to take on the Maine Black Bears Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. They head to Orono coming off of a 2-1 exhibition win over UConn (Sept. 17) Last Time Out. The Bobcats had...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Travel to Dartmouth Saturday
HANOVER, NH. – Quinnipiac women's rugby travels to Hanover, New Hampshire this week, squaring off with Dartmouth live on ESPN+. Cassidy Dugdale, Grace Dagenais, and Hannah Pfersch have led QU so far this season, as all three have gotten into the try zone twice. 12 Bobcats have recorded a...
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Set for West Point Invite This Weekend
WEST POINT, NY – — Quinnipiac women's tennis continues their 2022 season as they travel to West Point to compete in the West Point Invite on Friday, September 23rd to Sunday, September 25th. BOBCATS COMPETE AT QUINNIPIAC HIDDEN DUALS. The Bobcats won three total matches against Army West...
RELATED PEOPLE
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Begin Fall Season at Fairfield Invitational
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Quinnipiac men's tennis is set to begin the fall 2022 season this weekend, making the short trip to Fairfield. The Bobcats are set to compete in the Fairfield Invitational Sept. 23-25. 2021-22 SEASON. The Bobcats went 4-2 in MAAC play last year (8-12 overall), advancing to...
Comments / 0