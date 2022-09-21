HANOVER, NH – Quinnipiac women's rugby battled on the road at Dartmouth, falling by the final score of 41-10 at Brophy Field. Kat Storey and Addison Walker each found the try zone for the Bobcats. Quinnipiac moves to 1-3 so far in 2022. The Big Green got out to...

HAMDEN, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO