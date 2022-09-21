ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora councilmembers, mayor urge cost analysis for new proposals

By Jessica Gibbs
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago

The Aurora City Council has a pattern of voting on proposals without any idea of how much the policies could cost the city, some councilmembers say.

And those councilmembers want that to change.

The council will soon consider a resolution that could mandate fiscal notes with any proposal that will affect the city’s budget. Councilmembers Alison Coombs and Juan Marcano introduced an early version of the plan at council’s Monday night study session.

Mayor Mike Coffman, who has voiced strong support for the idea, is working with Coombs to refine the resolution before it returns to the full council for formal consideration.

Coffman said fiscal notes are an imperfect science, but that councilmembers should at least have a cost estimate before voting on new policies.

“Even if it just says, ‘No fiscal impact,’” Coffman said, later adding that “there’s no excuse” for not having fiscal notes.

“Council cannot be making decisions without understanding the costs, the ramifications of what they are doing. This is just basic government,” he said.

The obvious complication for the proposal emanates from the fact that council is a legislative body. It can choose to deliberate – or not – any proposal before it.

If the resolution put forward on Monday passed, there still would not be much penalty for proposals without a fiscal note, Coombs said, adding it's up to the council to enforce such rules. Proposals would be subject to continuation, or in other words postponed to a later meeting, if a fiscal note hasn’t been prepared, Coombs said, but that would still require a vote and approval from a council majority.

Coombs said it is standard practice for government bodies to use fiscal notes. Council rules already require members to give staff adequate time to prepare a cost analysis, she said, but the rule has not been followed or proposals have come forward too quickly for staff to take on the task.

Councilmember Angela Lawson asked how much information councilmembers and staff would need to include in a fiscal note. She’s presented fiscal notes in the past and wasn’t sure if they included enough background, she said. Marcano said it should include “at a bare minimum, an estimated number of the budgetary impact.”

Councilmember Dustin Zvonek also threw his support behind the plan, pointing out it would be up to city staff “to do their best estimate of what the cost will be,” while council should recognize, he added, that those are static numbers.

“It’s a useful data point, and I think we should have it for every bill or everything, every proposal that’s brought forward,” he said.

Coffman said preparing the fiscal notes should not be a burden to staff because they’ll quickly get the hang of preparing them. City Manager Jim Twombley said the time it would take staff to complete a fiscal analysis will likely depend on the complexity of the specific proposal.

The mayor discussed giving Coombs and Marcano’s resolution more teeth by clearly laying out procedures for when an item is introduced as part of a regular budget process or outside of it. If something is approved within the budget but the fiscal analysis is off or funds run out early, staff should return to council with a supplemental budget request, he said.

Coffman also said an amendment he proposed would place the burden on any councilmember seeking a tax cut outside of the normal budgetary process to determine where within the budget the city would “draw that savings from.”

Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky said Coffman’s remarks were directed toward an upcoming tax cut proposal she is preparing.

“If you want to call me out, just call me out,” Jurinsky said, adding a surplus exists in the city's budget out of overtaxing citizens and businesses.

“I’m not sure why, in that scenario, I would need to find a way to replace that money and then further somehow tax or implement a fee on something else,” Jurinsky said.

It wasn’t the first time talk of fiscal notes sparked a tense back-and-forth among councilmembers. While lawmakers weighed a proposal from Jurinsky at the Sept. 12 council meeting, Marcano immediately asked why it did not have a fiscal note attached.

“I’m beginning to see this becoming a pattern with a lot of things that this council is bringing forward,” Marcano said.

The proposal’s cost — to require a minimum three-day jail sentence for people who steal more than $300 in retail good — should not have been difficult to analyze, Marcano said. The city already prosecutes thefts and should know how much it cost to house people in the municipal jail, he added. Coffman and Coombs had also weighed in, calling for fiscal notes.

Jurinsky grew frustrated, saying the councilmembers were not focusing on victims of theft, but were hijacking the conversation about her retail theft ordinance and were siding with criminals.

Although Marcano and Coombs opposed the retail theft jail sentences, Coffman supported her plan and said his desire for a fiscal note was not out of opposition to the resolution.

Coombs also told Jurinsky that requesting a fiscal note was not the same as siding with criminals.

“It’s in favor of making sure that we can actually afford the stuff that we are trying to bring forward,” Coombs said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council to consider rezoning requests

The Denver City Council on Monday will hold three public hearings covering property rezoning in districts 6 and 10. The first two hearings cover requests to rezone two properties as single-unit homes with accessory units. The third hearing is a request to rezone a mixed-use, three-story building to a mixed-use, five-story building with a focus on residential use.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

WATCH: Weld County remembers Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz

Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and community members gathered this morning at the Weld County Jail in Greeley for the processional leading to memorial service of Weld County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz. The service, which is closed to the public and media, will be at the Foundations Church in Loveland at 10 a.m.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Government
City
Aurora, CO
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: Pop Up Grocer lands in Denver Friday

Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to dennis.huspeni@gazette.com. Opening Friday. A national specialty grocer called Pop Up Grocer is opening a Denver location on Friday....
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Friends raise $47,000 to save Mutiny Information Café in one day

Mutiny Information Café, an iconic counter-culture bookstore and comedy venue at 2 S. Broadway, was seized by the city of Denver on Thursday for failure to pay back taxes totaling $35,000. But a GoFundMe campaign started Friday morning already has raised more than $47,000 in less than one day, assuring that beleaguered owners Jim Norris and Matt Megyesi will meet their obligation to the city.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

RTD train derails in Aurora: 24 treated, no life-threatening injuries

A Regional Transportation District light rail train derailed at Exposition Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora on Wednesday afternoon. Officials said 24 people were treated for injuries – three of them were transported to the hospital. But while the damage appeared extensive, none of the injuries was life-threatening. “They all walked off the train,” Aurora...
AURORA, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Coffman
Person
Angela Lawson
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police make an arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Aurora police arrested a 29-year-old man on Sunday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead. Geyler Najera was being held on suspicion of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident after his 2009 Honda Pilot fatally struck a man who was crossing East Colfax Avenue around 2:25 a.m., police said.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 men shot, 1 dead after shooting in Aurora parking lot

One man is dead after a shooting in Aurora overnight, the Aurora Police Department said in a press release. At about 1:35 a.m., Sunday, Aurora Police officers responded to a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of 2295 South Chambers Road. Officers found two men, a 44-year-old and a 52-year-old, both shot multiple times. They were both transported to local hospitals, where the 44-year-old died from his injuries a short time later. The 52-year-old man remains hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#New Policies#Politics Local#The Aurora City Council
The Denver Gazette

Motorcyclist dies after afternoon crash in Denver

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the Denver Police Department. The department announced it was investigating “a serious injury crash” between a motorcyclist and another motorist near East 46th Avenue and North Fairplay Way shortly before 1 p.m. Roughly four hours...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Sunny and warm, high around 75

Denver residents can expect sunny skies today with a high near 75. Calm winds will become east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. No hazardous weather outlooks are being reported by the NWS for today. Here is the full forecast...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Ezequiel Tovar sets franchise record in debut for Colorado Rockies

DENVER — One pitch, one hit. Two pitches, two hits. Ezequiel Tovar, the Rockies No. 2 prospect and MLB's No. 28, lived up to the expectations in his MLB debut. He made history, becoming the first player in franchise history to get two hits on the first two pitches he saw of his major league career. At just 21 years old and 53 days old, he was also the youngest...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Officials search for missing 14-year-old boy

The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who hasn't been seen since Friday morning. DPD said Gerardo Diaz was last seen at around 7:30 a.m. Friday in the area of West 42nd Avenue and North Shoshone Street. He's known to suffer from...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

3 takeaways from Avalanche home preseason opening win over Golden Knights

DENVER — The Avalanche won their preseason home opener Sunday night, 3-1, over the Vegas Golden Knights. Here are three takeaways from the split-squad game at Ball Arena. Alexandar Georgiev looks sharp in his No. 40 Colorado sweater with a silver and black mask. He received a nice ovation from a strong preseason crowd during player introductions. Everything was swell through his first nine saves. Georgiev displayed elite quickness and puck tracking. Then Knights’ center Paul Cotter received a feed from behind the net and clanked in a shot off the post. Georgiev finished the game with 12 saves before being pulled for Jonas Johansson midway through the second period. Overall, a solid exhibition debut from Georgiev.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy