When does “Celebrity Jeopardy!” air? What is “Celebrity Jeopardy!”? Who is competing on “Celebrity Jeopardy!”? Who won “Celebrity Jeopardy!”? How did Simu Liu win on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022? Simu Liu beat Andy Richter on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” 2022.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO