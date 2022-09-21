ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

digestmiami.com

Miami’s Best Indoor Dining Restaurants to Beat the Heat

Step inside and refresh yourself in the AC of some of Miami’s finest dining experiences. While we wait for outdoor temperatures to cool down, things are heating up in this curated list of restaurants. Take advantage of the last week of Miami Spice deals at some of these staples to make your meal even better!
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

Meet Laura Chirino: A Miami artist making a name for herself!

The story of Laura Chirino’s passion for Cuban art and painting is presented by Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple as part of its” Valiente y Fuerte” program. Laura Chirino, having grown up in Miami, Florida, now calls it home.Her passion for fine art was sparked when she was a young girl and was surrounded by the stunning scenery of the Southeast.
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids

Looking for some fun things to do in South Florida with the kids? You’re in luck!. You are reading: Family things to do in south florida | 15 Fun Things To Do In South Florida With Kids. This region is home to a variety of attractions that will keep...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
matadornetwork.com

The Best LGBTQ+ Bars in Miami

Sip poolside cocktails, see high-octane drag shows, or join thumping parties that pulse until dawn. Magic City is a rainbow of queer revelry with a little something for all tastes. It might seem strange, then, that there’s only a handful of gay bars in Miami. This is the town...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Let’s make a deal: Movie studio to rise on taxpayer-owned land in Fort Lauderdale

It’s like a reversal-of-fortune script out of Hollywood: Long overlooked parcel goes from incinerator to Superfund site to movie studio. Fort Lauderdale commissioners approved the deal Thursday night, paving the way for a $164 million state-of-the-art movie studio to rise on city-owned land where no one else seemed to want to build. The property, 61 acres at the intersection of Sunrise ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thecomeback.com

College football world as Miami fans tailgate through tropical storm

There might not be a better tailgate destination in the world than a parking lot before a college football game. That’s true unless you’re in Miami in the middle of hurricane season as a tropical storm is making landfall, and potentially turning into a full-blown Hurricane. On Saturday,...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As record home prices eased this summer in South Florida, is the market closer to normal?

The median sale price of homes in South Florida started to soften this summer, another sign that the market is rebalancing after a year of frenzied growth. The housing market, while still strong and favoring sellers, is in a state of flux: Buyers may have more options as inventory levels rose over 20%, but their ability to afford homes has gone down due to rising interest rates, reflected in a ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
insideedition.com

Couple Weds 3 Decades After Meeting in School and Other Homecoming Stories

In 2020, Greg and Janet Dabice got married after first meeting in college in 1992 when they were nominated for homecoming king and queen. In 2021, Principal Marie Hautigan made a surprise appearance at Piper High School's big homecoming game in Sunrise, Florida. In 2018, Brandon Allen accepted the honor of Homecoming royalty from his Memphis, Tennessee, high school wearing a dress. Inside Edition’s Andrea Swindall has more.
secretmiami.com

10 Places That Offer The Best Panoramic Views Of Miami

Any view of Miami is wondrous in and of itself, but if you’re looking for a panoramic view that you can take in from every single angle, then look no further!. With so many options to choose from, there’s never been a better time to take in the beautiful city skyline so admire the views from the images below for now and make note of where you’re going to see it in person:
MIAMI, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes fans going viral for braving stormy weather to tailgate

For some football fans, nothing stops a tailgate. Some Miami fans showed that their support for storms goes beyond the Hurricanes, putting up with some nasty weather in South Florida. Video of the UM getting soaked at their tailgate outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is being widely shared...
MIAMI, FL
Key Biscayne Independent

Ian growing more powerful, but threat to KB lessens

Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to rapidly intensify today as it shifts course toward western Cuba, but the threat of a direct hit to South Florida has receded, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.  The National Hurricane Center said Ian’s predicted track shifted west into the Gulf of Mexico, with landfall now expected […]
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Calle Ocho neighborhood rules now but decades ago Cubans flocked to Flagler

MIAMI -- Although the Calle Ocho neighborhood is considered in many circles to be the center of the Cuban exile community, just a few blocks to the north sits another district that is considered by some to be the original of all things.At SW 12th Avenue and Flagler Street is the epicenter for where Cuban migrants first arrived many decades ago."They came here first in big numbers before Calle Ocho," historian Paul George said.During the late 1950s and early 1960s, the area flourished with shops, stores and restaurants, all of them catering to the early Cuban exiles."This is where your...
MIAMI, FL
BoxingNews24.com

Undefeated Harold Calderon 26-0 in action tonight in Miami!

By Brad Marchetti: Undefeated welterweight southpaw Harold Calderon, 26-0, 17 KO’s, returns from an 11-month layoff to face Argentine veteran Ezequiel Fernandez, 28-5-1, 3 KO’s, from the luxurious Doubletree hotel in Miami, FL. “King” Calderon has some nice tools but will be facing a rough customer in the part-time kickboxer Fernandez.
MIAMI, FL

