CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine had quite the offseason. The Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist landed the richest contract in franchise history when he agreed to a $215 million, five-year contract. He and his wife, Hunter, welcomed their first child, a son named Saint Thomas. LaVine also had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in May. He said he is completely healed, looking forward to playing at full strength and seeing just how far the Bulls can go with expectations high coming off a playoff appearance. “If they’re not high, then what are we doing here?” LaVine said Monday at the team’s media day. “Our expectations have to be really high. If we’re not thinking we can compete for championships, we’re selling ourselves short.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO