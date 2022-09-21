Read full article on original website
Dallas Observer
Jimmy's Food Store
Jimmy's, of course, is more than a sandwich shop. It's a small grocery store that sells Italian wines, cheeses, snacks and olive oils that's also a full deli selling house-made sausages, sauces, pizzas, lasagnas and meatballs. There is even a wine-tasting room in the back. The freshly prepared sandwiches, such as the Italian sub, muffuletta, Calabrese and Italian beef, are unmatched in Dallas. Seating is limited, lines can be long, and parking is always a challenge, but nothing this good is easy.
Dallas Observer
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse
Nate's Seafood & Steakhouse is a family-owned business that has been serving some of the best Cajun food to Dallas since 1988. The original owner, Nate, is from Lafayette in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun country. He is semi-retired now but has handed down the restaurant and recipes to other members of his family. From crawfish etouffee, seafood gumbo, boiled crawfish, po'-boys and signature dishes such as Stuffed Flounder Atchafalaya or Grilled Redfish Canal, this is one of the few places to get dishes like those back on the bayou. Any good Cajun also knows that boiled crawfish is not meant to be served in a plastic bag. Nate's is one of the few local places that serves them properly in a plastic tray, and if you like your mudbugs with an extra kick, be sure to order them with turbo seasoning.
Dallas Observer
Southern Classic Daiquiri Factory
There are more than 60 daiquiris on the menu here, and the names are half the fun. Ever wondered what Love Field Frozen Over tastes like? If you answered yes, seek help, but it's actually a hurricane with tangerine, blue lemonade and peach. The Cliff is Long Island iced tea with blue lemonade, purple rain and tangerine. Dine-in or to-go, you can buy sizes ranging from 16 ounces to half gallons. The debauchery to follow is limitless.
Dallas Parents Flocking to Schools That Pull Students From Both Rich and Poor Parts of Town
When Lauren McKinnon heard a new public elementary school was opening close to her home in Dallas, it was good news; but when she learned the school would offer an all-girls education format with a focus on STEM, she was excited, knowing inequities often exist for girls – like her daughters – in math and […]
Dallas Observer
Cindi's New York Deli and Restaurant
If Dallas had a comfort food spot, this landmark deli would be it. Hungry, tired, anxious? Slide into a booth and dive into the extensive menu that offers everything from pancakes to patty melts, pastrami sandwiches to matzo ball soup. They bake breads, pastries and bagels in-house, all of which are available at the counter to take home. Service is always quick, although they don't mind if you linger. There are four restaurants across North Texas now collectively pulling in 4.5 stars from more than 5,000 reviews. It's legend.
Dallas Observer
Paul Ridley
Paul Ridley was no stranger to Dallas City Hall when he was voted into the District 14 council seat last June. He had served as the district's plan commissioner for eight years. Before that, he spent four years representing the district on the landmark commission. He's lived in the area for about 27 years, practicing construction law and commercial litigation, occasionally stepping away to serve the city. He's devoted to serving Dallas residents, and his attention to detail can make for some interesting mic-drop moments around the council's horseshoe.
Winners: Best of Dallas 2022
Dallas is home to everything. From food to drinks to fun, there is something for everyone, making Big D the perfect sport for just about everyone.
Dallas' Williams Chicken expanding outside Texas
A chain of fried chicken restaurants based in North Texas is expanding outside the state. The first Williams Chicken location opened in 1987 in southern Dallas, and Founder Hiawatha Williams now has 40 restaurants across Texas with 500 employees.
thefocus.news
Rapper BFG Straap dead at 22 after South Dallas shooting
Rapper Antywon Dillard, aka BFG Straap was reported dead at the age of 22 in the aftermath of a South Dallas shooting which claimed two lives. The young artist has released several albums, singles, and EPs, and has over 17 thousand monthly listeners on Spotify. A video of the tragic...
This is the top reviewed brunch spot in Texas, according to Yelp
Yelp has recently commissioned a report looking at the top-rated brunch spot in every state, so of course, we are dying to know which spot serves Texas' best brunch.
CandysDirt.com
Impeccable Design Defines This Dallas Bluffview Home
Just north of Dallas’s bustling Lemmon Avenue, Bluffview boasts some of the most unique homes in North Texas. This tight-knit community exudes Americana with architectural aesthetics that call to mind mid-century class mixed with a modern feel. Here, the beautiful shores of Bachman Lake abute the bustling shopping and dining districts that make Dallas so unique.
What Home Can $43 Million Buy You In The Great State of Texas?
Your Palace in Dallas awaits Prince whats-your-name. For a mere $43 Million, you can be the first and only owner of this amazing palatial estate in a rather exclusive area between University Park and Highland Park in Big D. This stunning mansion was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis, who...
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best restaurants in Dallas
There really is something for everyone in Dallas, whether that be burgers, pizza, Mexican food, you name it.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Richardson, TX
Richardson is an upscale Texas city, located mostly in the northern part of Dallas County with some of its territory reaching into Collin County. It’s a cosmopolitan city, being the headquarters of many Chinese cultural organizations and the Indian Association of North Texas. Richardson prides itself on being a hub of arts, culture and education. The biggest center of industry here would be insurance of all types. Of course, it’s also the birthplace of many comedians, so it has its light side too.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
WFAA
Terry Bradshaw’s 744-acre ranch north of DFW is back on the market for $22.5M
THACKERVILLE, Okla. — An Oklahoma ranch north of Dallas-Fort Worth owned by NFL Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw is back on the market for $22.5 million after a deal with a would-be buyer was ruled an incompletion. The 744-acre ranch roughly 70 miles north of...
Lake Bennett explodes for 7 TDs to lead Rockwall to rout of rival Rockwall-Heath
The I-30 Classic is one of the greatest rivalries in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. After an instant classic in 2021 where the Rockwall-Heath Hawks won 79-71 in overtime, the Rockwall Yellowjackets came in looking for vengence this season - and they got it. Rockwall rolled to a 56-21 win ...
This Southeast Arlington Neighborhood Has Lots of Outdoor Amenities
The La Frontera neighborhood is the epitome of what neighbors are all about. From block parties to neighborhood watches, this feeling of unity makes this part of southeast Arlington a popular and comfortable place to live. La Frontera is a welcoming community, built largely after the turn of the century....
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GONG, XUN; MALE; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 40; ADDRESS: SOUTHLAKE TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE PD;...
