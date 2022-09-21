Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Vacant house fire in Shreveport under investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. -Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a vacant home in Shreveport. It happened Sunday in the 7100 block of Karen Street. Firefighters got the call around 3:45 p.m. At one point, up to 17 units were on the scene. No one was hurt.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Fire damages apartment in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire caused heavy damage to a Bossier City apartment and threatened others nearby. Fire crews responded to the call around 4:15 p.m.at the Village at the Downs apartments. That's in the 7100 block of East Texas Street. According to a witness, the fire started in...
KPVI Newschannel 6
September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
SHREVEPORT, La. - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and calls have increased with the new National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, 9-8-8. The Department of Health and Human services says there was a 45% increase of calls in August, a month after the new three digit number was launched.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
DOTD to reconstruct left turn lanes at Youree and Regal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The state highway department will begin construction Oct. 10 to reconstruct left turn lanes at one of the busiest intersections in Shreveport. The purpose of the $3.1 million project at the intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive -- near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers -- is to convert existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes to reduce the potential for crashes by improving visibility for drivers.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Marthaville man dies in 1-vehicle crash Sunday
BELMONT, La. - State police say Marthaville man was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on statea Highway 175 north of Belmont in Sabine Parish. Albert Nettles, 35, was southbound when his pickup ran off the road, down the ditch embankment, before striking a concrete bridge structure and overturning. Nettles was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.
KPVI Newschannel 6
3 ArkLaTex water districts issue Boil Advisories
Three ArkLaTex water districts issued boil advisories Monday. The Town of Coushatta Water system has experienced service interruptions with their water supply system due to on-going construction of the new water system which caused low pressure below 20 PSI. Due to a line break on Texas Highway 49 in Marion...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Miller County Health Unit to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Arkansas Department of Health will begin arming residents this week against the dreaded flu season. There will be numerous flu shot clinics across the state, including one at the Miller County Health Unit. Local health leaders say they're planning to host a drive-through clinic on Tuesday,...
Comments / 0