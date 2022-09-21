Read full article on original website
Kentucky state senator, longtime public official resigns for seat
(The Center Square) – Kentucky state Sen. C.B. Embry, Jr., announced his sudden resignation Monday. The Morgantown Republican had been in the Senate since 2015, but his public service resume spanned nearly 50 years, dating back to being elected as mayor of Beaver Dam, a Western Kentucky town, in 1970.
Ohio economists split on progressiveness of EV fees
(The Center Square) – A group of Ohio economists disagree over moves by the state and the country as a whole toward electric vehicles and whether government investment in electric vehicle infrastructure is cost-effective. Nearly half of the 19 economists at Ohio colleges and universities surveyed by Scioto Analysis...
School choice veto likely falls short following misrepresented signature count
(The Center Square) – Activists attempting to void the nation’s broadest school choice expansion appear to have filed far fewer signatures than they had told state officials. Save Our Schools Arizona announced Friday afternoon its submission of 141,714 signatures on 10,200 petition sheets to Secretary of State Katie...
New Hampshire AG orders Democrats to pull back mailers
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has issued a ‘cease and desist' order to the state’s Democratic Party over political mailers, claiming they contain misleading information about voting by mail. In a letter to the Democratic Party's legal counsel, Attorney General John...
Ohio new business startups break downward trend
(The Center Square) – Ohio new business startups broke a downward trend in August, but not enough to return to levels from a year ago. The state registered 15,815 new business filings in August, slightly higher than July, which represented a six-month low and four consecutive month of declines, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced.
National Farm Safety and Health Week focuses on child safety
(The Center Square) – It’s National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois – the annual week when the Department of Agriculture reminds people to slow down and be vigilant about preventing farm accidents. Krista Lisser, public information officer for the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said this...
Georgia fire departments receive $3.5M in federal grants
(The Center Square) — The federal government awarded more than $3.5 million in grants to Georgia fire departments in September. The money is part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. The money goes to fire departments, state fire training academies and emergency medical service organizations.
Early voting for November election begins in Virginia
(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) face off in NH-Districrt 1
Incumbent Chris Pappas (D) and Karoline Leavitt (R) are running for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District on Nov. 8. Pappas served on the New Hampshire Executive Council and in the state House of Representatives before Congress. He emphasizes his experience owning a restaurant. Pappas says his record includes working for affordable healthcare for New Hampshirites and combating the opioid crisis. Pappas called Leavitt “the most extreme, out-of-step nominee” the district has seen and has criticized Leavitt’s support for the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Virginia partners with National Child ID Program
(The Center Square) – Virginia is joining a partnership with the National Child ID Program, which is meant to enhance safety for children by providing them with ID kits, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced. The attorney general’s office teamed with former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer to announce...
Crime rates dropped in Connecticut in 2021
(The Center Square) – A new report on crime in Connecticut shows that violent and property crimes are down in the state. Connecticut’s annual crime statistic report for 2021 was released Monday. The report compiles data from law enforcement agencies in the state, Gov. Ned Lamont said. “This...
DeSantis extends state of emergency declaration statewide ahead of potential hurricane
(The Center Square) – All of Florida is now under a state of emergency as a major tropical storm in the Caribbean is expected to be hurricane strength when it hits the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency statewide Sunday and announced additional measures the...
Maine's life science sector outpaces nation in job growth
(The Center Square) – Maine’s budding life sciences sector has outpaced the U.S. and Northeast region in job growth over the past several years, according to a new industry report. The report by the Bioscience Association of Maine said the $2.2 billion sector employed at least 9,540 people...
Gov. Edwards to visit Shreveport Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay a visit to Shreveport on Monday. He'll tour Pratt Industries' state-of-the-art paper mill and celebrate the company's recent milestone of reaching $250 million of investment in the state of Louisiana. Pratt is America's 5th largest corrugated packaging company and the world's...
Tennessee's Amtrak ridership remains down as state officials prepare study on passenger rail
(The Center Square) — Ridership on Tennessee’s one line of Amtrak service has dropped considerably since pre-pandemic numbers as the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations prepares a study on passenger service in the state. The line of Tennessee service runs daily on a route between Chicago and...
UNCOVERED: Public in the dark on tourism spending
Lack of scrutiny and accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year. Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went.
Alabama businesses on trade trip to Germany
(The Center Square) – Bolstering commerce in Alabama is the focus of a trade mission to Germany this week. A group of Alabama business leaders, headed by Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield, are in the central European country this week on a strategic trip designed to help Alabama companies strengthen economic ties, new markets, and potential partnerships.
70 years of S.C. Wildlife magazine available online
South Carolina Wildlife magazine, in partnership with the South Carolina State Library, has announced that many of its almost 70 years of magazines are available to the public in digital form at no cost. “The South Carolina State Library is pleased to partner with the South Carolina Department of Natural...
State Police probes of officer misconduct complaints doubled from 2020 to 2021, report finds
BATON ROUGE, La. - The number of officer misconduct allegations investigated by Louisiana State Police more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, an informal report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor revealed. The document, which compared Louisiana State Police to law enforcement agencies in nine other Southern states, reported that the...
DeSantis urges all Floridians to prepare for Ian
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — South Florida remains out of the current tracks for a direct hit from Tropical Storm Ian, but all Floridians should prepare for a major storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, and then grow into the...
